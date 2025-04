Around Town

Featured Event

Fort Frances High School presents Curtains, a comedy whodunnit musical. The show runs from Wednesday Apr. 9 to Saturday Apr. 12 at 7 p.m. at the Townshend Theatre. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets available at Howarth’s Home Centre and at the box office if not sold out General Admission $12, Students $10.

EVENTS CALENDAR

Lenten Fish Fries will take place each Friday of Lent starting tomorrow at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Available Each Friday from March 7-April 11. Pickup starts at 4 p.m. delivery at 4:30. Must order by 3 p.m. the Thursday before. For more information contact Barb at 807-276-1226. Pre sale tickets available at the church office. $25 includes Walleye and all the fixin’s.

Local seniors are invited to meet Liberal, Conservative and NDP candidates for the Thunder Bay-Rainy River Riding. Saturday Apr. 12 at 11 a.m. at the Fort Frances Senior Centre. This town hall is open to 55+ only.

The Rainy River District Festival of the Arts continues next week:

Instrumental classes on Monday, Apr. 14. 9:30 at Fort Frances High School in the theatre. at 1 p.m. at Cornerstone Christian School in Emo and 6 p.m. at Knox United Church in Fort Frances. Anishinaabemowin Speech Arts will be held on Tuesday Apr. 15 at 9:30 a.m. at St. Mary School in Fort Frances.

Vocal classes run Apr. 22 9:30 a.m. at St. Mary School at 9:30 a.m. and at Knox United Church Fort Frances 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. and Apr. 9 a.m., 1 p.m., 6 p.m., at Knox United Church.

The Festival Highlights Concert will be held on Tuesday Apr. 29 6:30 p.m. at the Townshend Theatre $5 admission, everyone is welcome.

Rainy River Future Development Corporation is holding a seminar called ‘how to start a business.’ Wednesday Apr. 16 at 12 noon at the RRFDC board room. email charles@rrfdc.on.ca to reserve a space.

Emo Little League will be holding registration April 16 at the Health Unit office in Emo 5:30-7:30 p.m. or at the Emo Arena on April 26 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Cost is $25 for JK/SK aged kids and $50 for grades 1-8. Runs tuesdays and thursdays in May and June. For more information check the “Emo Little League” Facebook page.

Kiwanis Easter Egg-Stravaganza is on Saturday Apr. 19 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Join us at Rainy Lake Square for our 11th Annual Easter Egg-Stravaganza. Grab a map and head to the participating businesses for some egg-citing treats! Return your map by 1 p.m. to be entered in our prize draws! Visit us in the Square for face painting and photos with the Easter Bunny himself.

Tour de Fort’s final show of the 2024-25 season is on Apr. 24 featuring Rum Ragged all the way from the East Coast. Tickets available at tourdefort.com, Ski’s Variety and the Fort Frances Public Library.

The next 55+ movie matinee at the Fort Frances Library will be Hope Springs on Friday Apr. 25 at 1 p.m. in the Shaw Hub. “After 30 years of marriage, a middle-aged couple attends an intense counselling weekend to decide the fate of their relationship.” Starring Tommy Lee Jones and Meryl Streep.

Sunset Country Jams at UNFC, Open Mic Night Friday Apr. 25, 7-9 at UNFC 427 Mowat Ave. Free admission, everyone welcome.

The Rainy River Valley Agricultural Society is hosting a hometown Hoedown fundraiser for the fairgrounds. May 3, with cocktails starting at 4 p.m. $75 gets you a Prime Rib and BBQ Chicken dinner catered by Caul’s Catering. Line Dancing and Live Music games and prizes. Contact Sherri Hay or Joe Bodnar for tickets.

The Kiwanis Club of Fort Frances is hosting a Small hands Big Hearts Kids Market. The event will allow kids to shop for presents for friends and family for free! Saturday, May 10, 1-4 p.m. While supplies last. Donations accepted, contact the Kiwanis Club for more information.

The Town of Fort Frances is hosting its annual Volunteer appreciation BBQ on May 14 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Memorial Sports Centre. Council and the Town of Fort Frances are looking forward to showing appreciation to all of the incredible people in our community that volunteer their time!

Curvy Chick Boutique is accepting donations of prom dresses for graduating students this year. The prom dress closet will be open from 3-5 every Thursday in May.

The Cinco de Mayo fundraiser for the Rainy River Library has been cancelled, keep an eye out for future fundraisers.

ONGOING EVENTS

The Fort Frances Volunteer Bureau will be offering the CVITP Income Tax program until the end of April. Documents can be dropped off at the Volunteer Bureau on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 11-2. Contact Gabby at 274-9555 for more info.

Senior’s Bingo is back! Bingo will be held Fridays at 1:30 p.m. at the Fort Frances Senior Centre. This round goes March 21- June 6 except Good Friday

Winter and Spring courses will be held at the Valley Adult learning Association. Classes are all free! Choose from Excel, Cricuit, or Canva, or ask about online courses, one-on-one tutoring and assistance with your technology. Call 807-274-3553 or e-mail info@vala.ca for more information or to register. Visit online at www.vala.ca or follow them on Facebook.

A free exercise class for men at the Fort Frances Seniors Centre is seeking participants. All men aged 55+ are welcome to join. If you’re interested, text 807-271-2021.

Lions TV Bingo – on Shaw/Rogers channel 10 every Thursday from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. Cards available from the usual outlet including the Fort Frances Times.

Story Time with Miss Sam is held every Wednesday at 10:15 a.m. at the Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre! Story Time features a new theme each week, with carefully selected stories, songs and activities that will captivate and engage your little ones. No registration required. Perfect for ages 2-6 with a caregiver.

Baby Time is held Thursdays at 1:15pm (NEW TIME) at the Fort Frances Public Library technology Centre. Enjoy bouncing songs, rhymes, and plenty of smiles! Bond with your little one and connect with other caregivers in a warm, welcoming environment. Designed for babies aged 0-18 months and their caregivers.

Pokémon Club is held Fridays at 4 p.m. at the Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre. New to Pokémon? Learn how to play and develop your skills! We play Pokémon cards in the unlimited format, which means that you can use cards from any set to build your deck! Recommended for ages 8-14+. Please bring your own snacks.

Lego Club at the Library, every Thursday from 3:30-5 p.m. come build, create and connect. Compete in Lego building challenges, create unique builds and build big!

STEM Saturday is at the Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre, from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Stop by for STEM-based fun, games and crafts! Anyone under 8 needs to be accompanied by an adult.

Free Yoga sessions will be offered by Rainy Lake Zen Life Yoga, each Wednesday at 11 a.m. The studio is located at 600 hwy 11 (old Pinewood Sports building across from Badiuks). Space is limited, so please register first at www.vagaro.com/zenlifeyoga.

Stroke Survivors group– meeting the Second Wednesday of every month 10-11 a.m. Let’s have a coffee and talk. A good time to make friends with other people that understand what you’re going through. To register call or text Nathan Galusha 807-271-6262 or Shelly Jones 807-276-1319.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES

The Fort Frances Legion Ladies Auxiliary to Branch #29 is seeking new members to join their dynamic group of fun, hardworking Ladies. If you would like to know more about this group, please contact Andrea at 275-8912.

Volun-TRY with the Girl Guides! Volun-try is a program that lets adults explore being a Guide leader. Age groups currently overseen are 5-11. Make new friends, have fun, and shape the future for a group of girls. Older groups could start with more leaders! To find out more, contact Monica Armour on Facebook.

The Rainycrest Tuck Shop is accepting donations– The Tuck Shop is open to residents, family, staff and visitors. Great items for donation are things like large stuffed bears, knick knacks, gift items and items for residents to place on their night stands or wall/door. Proceeds from the Tuck Shop go to the Rainycrest Auxiliary, which benefits residents. Donations can be dropped off inside the main entrance, labelled ATTN: Tuck Shop.

Rainycrest Auxiliary Membership – New members are always welcome and current members are reminded to renew their membership for 2024 dues are $5 per year and can be paid at the Tuck Shop or by calling 274-6954 (Judy) or 271-4114 (Donna).

Meals on Wheels – Seeking volunteer drivers. Contact Nicole Piotrowski at 807-274-3266 ext 4818 or by email n.piotrowski@rhcf.on.ca.

Best for Kitty is in desperate need of foster homes, to provide a safe, warm and loving environment to house cats and kittens, while they wait for their forever homes. Full support and supplies are provided. For more information, e-mail bestforkitty@gmail.com, or visit Best for Kitty over Facebook or at bestforkitty.net for more information. For donations via e-transfer, use bestforkitty@gmail.com, or donate through www.bestfortkitty.net for instant tax receipts. cheques can be dropped off at Northwood Gallery and gifts. After the strike, they can be mailed to 308 Fifth Street West Fort Frances, P9A 3S1. Tax receipts can be issued for donations over $20.