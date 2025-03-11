Around Town

EVENTS CALENDAR

Tea with Grandma (and Grandpa) at the Fort Frances Museum. Tomorrow, March 12, 2025 2-4 p.m. Spend an afternoon on spring break enjoying a hot beverage and a sweet treat and have a look at the Museum’s latest exhibit.

Lenten Fish Fries will take place each Friday of Lent starting tomorrow at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Available Each Friday from March 7-April 11. Pickup starts at 4 p.m. delivery at 4:30. Must order by 3 p.m. the Thursday before. For more information contact Barb at 807-276-1226. Pre sale tickets available at the church office. $25 includes Walleye and all the fixin’s.

Hospital Auxiliary coffee and conversation at the Sister Kennedy Centre Monday, march 10, 1:20 p.m. find out about upcoming events and fundraisers.

St. Patrick’s Day Supper Monday March 17, 2025, 5-7pm at St John’s Anglican Church, 360 Church Street Irish Stew, Turnip Casserole, Salads, Soda Biscuits Desserts – Bread Pudding, Shamrock Cookies, Cupcakes Coffee, Tea, Water and Juice Adults $20 Children 6-10 $10.00 5 and under free Take out/delivery Call Sarah 807-275-9330

The CMHA is hosting a Monthly Men’s Group. Enjoy coffee, snacks and conversation with other men, in a safe place to connect. Everyone welcome! Meetings will be held at the HOPE Centre, 324 Victoria Ave in Fort Frances. Scheduled dates are Friday March 28, at 10:30 a.m. For more information, contact Levi Morris at 807-274-2347 ext 202.

The Legion Ladies Auxiliary will be on Friday March 28. This month it will be a Turkey dinner tickets are $25 and there is a limit of 140. Available at the Legion office or the Senior Centre. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. Dinner at 5:30. Delivery available within town limits.

The Fort Frances Kiwanis Club is hosting Music Bingo at the Fort Frances Royal Canadian Legion on March 29 at 7 p.m. $5 per card, cash only 18+ only. Get ready to dance in your seat as our talented “DJ” spins a variety of music genres, from chart-topping hits to nostalgic classics. Sing along, test your music knowledge, and compete with friends for a chance to win a prize!

Join us on Saturday, March 29, for a FREE community event where your taste buds have the power! Three amazing local businesses—Talk on the street eatery Good Habits Catering and Smashing Tea and Eat Best Charcuterie are coming together for a delicious Taste Test Challenge! Come sample some brand-new eats and vote for your favorite from each business. at Curvy Chick Boutique, Fort Frances. Time: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. (or until sold out!) Cost: FREE! But a free-will donation is appreciated. We will be donating the money to a local charity. Grand Prize: One lucky voter will win a $300 Prize Pack! Come hungry, bring your friends, and let’s make this a tasty community showdown! Who will be crowned the fan favorite? See you there!

Kiwanis Easter Egg-Stravaganza is on Saturday Apr. 19 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Join us at Rainy Lake Square for our 11th Annual Easter Egg-Stravaganza. Grab a map and head to the participating businesses for some egg-citing treats! Return your map by 1 p.m. to be entered in our prize draws! Visit us in the Square for face painting and photos with the Easter Bunny himself.

The Friends of the Rainy River Public Library are hosing a Cinco de Mayo Fiesta. Saturday May 3. The fun starts at the Legion with a Happy Hour & Nacho Bar 5:00 to 6:15 and continues with a Mexican Banquet 6:15 Followed by Tijuana Triple Crown Horse Race $50 per Person

Come in costume if desired. Email Friends.RRPL2024@gmail.com to reserve your tickets.

Curvy Chick Boutique is accepting donations of prom dresses for graduating students this year. The prom dress closet will be open from 3-5 every Thursday in May.

ONGOING EVENTS

Senior’s Bingo is back! Bingo will be held Fridays at 1:30 p.m. at the Fort Frances Senior Centre. Cost is $2 for 10 games.

Winter and Spring courses will be held at the Valley Adult learning Association. Classes are all free! Choose from Excel, Cricuit, or Canva, or ask about online courses, one-on-one tutoring and assistance with your technology. Call 807-274-3553 or e-mail info@vala.ca for more information or to register. Visit online at www.vala.ca or follow them on Facebook.

A free exercise class for men at the Fort Frances Seniors Centre is seeking participants. All men aged 55+ are welcome to join. If you’re interested, text 807-271-2021.

Lions TV Bingo – on Shaw/Rogers channel 10 every Thursday from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. Cards available from the usual outlet including the Fort Frances Times.

Story Time with Miss Sam is held every Wednesday at 10:15 a.m. at the Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre! Story Time features a new theme each week, with carefully selected stories, songs and activities that will captivate and engage your little ones. No registration required. Perfect for ages 2-6 with a caregiver.

Baby Time is held Thursdays at 1:15pm (NEW TIME) at the Fort Frances Public Library technology Centre. Enjoy bouncing songs, rhymes, and plenty of smiles! Bond with your little one and connect with other caregivers in a warm, welcoming environment. Designed for babies aged 0-18 months and their caregivers.

Pokémon Club is held Fridays at 4 p.m. at the Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre. New to Pokémon? Learn how to play and develop your skills! We play Pokémon cards in the unlimited format, which means that you can use cards from any set to build your deck! Recommended for ages 8-14+. Please bring your own snacks.

Lego Club at the Library, every Thursday from 3:30-5 p.m. come build, create and connect. Compete in Lego building challenges, create unique builds and build big!

STEM Saturday is at the Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre, from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Stop by for STEM-based fun, games and crafts! Anyone under 8 needs to be accompanied by an adult.

Free Yoga sessions will be offered by Rainy Lake Zen Life Yoga, each Wednesday at 11 a.m. The studio is located at 600 hwy 11 (old Pinewood Sports building across from Badiuks). Space is limited, so please register first at www.vagaro.com/zenlifeyoga.

Stroke Survivors group– meeting the Second Wednesday of every month 10-11 a.m. Let’s have a coffee and talk. A good time to make friends with other people that understand what you’re going through. To register call or text Nathan Galusha 807-271-6262 or Shelly Jones 807-276-1319.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES

Calling sewers! The Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre is creating a Gratitude Banner, and needs a few extra hands to make it a reality. Crafting will be held Fridays at the SGEI Makerspace, from 2-4 p.m. Some sewing experience would be helpful. If you’re interested in helping out, call Holly at 807-274-9879 ext. 1614 or e-mail hangus@ffpltc.ca.

The Fort Frances Legion Ladies Auxiliary to Branch #29 is seeking new members to join their dynamic group of fun, hardworking Ladies. If you would like to know more about this group, please contact Andrea at 275-8912.

Volun-TRY with the Girl Guides! Volun-try is a program that lets adults explore being a Guide leader. Age groups currently overseen are 5-11. Make new friends, have fun, and shape the future for a group of girls. Older groups could start with more leaders! To find out more, contact Monica Armour on Facebook.

The Rainycrest Tuck Shop is accepting donations– The Tuck Shop is open to residents, family, staff and visitors. Great items for donation are things like large stuffed bears, knick knacks, gift items and items for residents to place on their night stands or wall/door. Proceeds from the Tuck Shop go to the Rainycrest Auxiliary, which benefits residents. Donations can be dropped off inside the main entrance, labelled ATTN: Tuck Shop.

Rainycrest Auxiliary Membership – New members are always welcome and current members are reminded to renew their membership for 2024 dues are $5 per year and can be paid at the Tuck Shop or by calling 274-6954 (Judy) or 271-4114 (Donna).

Meals on Wheels – Seeking volunteer drivers. Contact Nicole Piotrowski at 807-274-3266 ext 4818 or by email n.piotrowski@rhcf.on.ca.

Best for Kitty is in desperate need of foster homes, to provide a safe, warm and loving environment to house cats and kittens, while they wait for their forever homes. Full support and supplies are provided. For more information, e-mail bestforkitty@gmail.com, or visit Best for Kitty over Facebook or at bestforkitty.net for more information. For donations via e-transfer, use bestforkitty@gmail.com, or donate through www.bestfortkitty.net for instant tax receipts. cheques can be dropped off at Northwood Gallery and gifts. After the strike, they can be mailed to 308 Fifth Street West Fort Frances, P9A 3S1. Tax receipts can be issued for donations over $20.