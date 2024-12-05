Around Town

FEATURED POST

The Salvation Army had an unprecedented number of applicants to the Holiday Hamper Program, and are looking for help to make some Christmas miracles happen for families in need. There are two ways to help: you can be a sponsor for $280, in which the Salvation Army uses the funds to assemble a Christmas Hamper for the client. The other option is to enter the Adopt-a-Family program, where participants can choose what size family they’d like to adopt, and are provided a few basic details and a wish list, so the adoptees can assemble a hamper themselves. To join either program, e-mail fortfrances@salvationarmy.ca.

The Fort Frances Museum and Cultural Centre is holding its Christmas gala, Winter’s Muse: A seasonal Celebration, December 12 from 6-8 p.m. The event is by donation, with refreshments provided. The evening will feature local artist Peter Spuzak, who will be speaking about his art, and doing sketches live. Between talks, Scott Family Music will be performing Sounds of the Holidays. There will also be a seasonal craft and centrepiece event. Although admission to the full evening is open to the capacity of the Museum, the craft is limited to 10 participants, and has a cost of $20. To register for the craft event, call 807-274-7891, or visit http://ca.apm.activecommunities.com/fortfrances/Activity_Search/2449

To register for a free-will ticket to the music and art performances, http://ca.apm.activecommunities.com/fortfrances/Activity_Search/2450.

EVENTS CALENDAR

Stuff a Cruiser will take place this Saturday, December 7, at various locations across the district, including The Place, Safeway, Walmart, Cloverleaf in Emo. Officers from the OPP, T3PS, CN Police, CBSA and others will be out to help collect non-perishable food items to donate to the local food banks.

A Christmas Tea will be held Saturday, December 7, from 2-4 p.m. at St. John the Baptist Anglican Church. Baking, draws, and miscellaneous items. Pre-order your meat pies for Christmas! Admission to the Tea is $7 for adults and free for kids five and under.

Volunteer Bureau Christmas Market will be held December 7. All proceeds will go towards the food bank. Open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 140 4th St W.

The annual Christmas Cantata will be presented by the Fort Frances Choraliers on December 8, at 2 p.m. at New Beginnings Church, 1301 Mill Road. Admission is by free will offering. Refreshments to follow. A second performance

Rainy Lake Community Orchestra will be performing their annual Christmas Concert Monday, December 9, from 6:30 -7:30 p.m. at the Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre.

Muskie Theatre is presenting a live performance of A Christmas Carol, December 12, 13 and 14 at the Townshend Theatre. Showtime is nightly at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults, or $8 for students and seniors, with $1 from every ticket donated to the UNFC.

A drop-in Paper Snowflake craft for adults and those aged 12 and over will take place December 13, from 2-4 p.m. at the Shaw Community Hub of the Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre. Take a simple, soothing break from the hectic season will have you bringing in the snowflake’s beauty, without the chill!

Time is nearly up to see the Art of Peter Spuzak: A Retrospective, on now at the Fort Frances Museum and Cultural Centre. The show will close after December 13.

McTavish Winter Wonderland Trail of Lights will be held December 16 and 17, from 4:30-8:30 p.m. Hosted by Weechi-it-te-win Family Services, the event will take place at 71 McTavish Road ion LaVallee. Hot chocolate, snacks and treats will be available. Admoission is free, but donations of non-parishable food will be accepted for the food bank. Santa and The Grinch will be on site for pictures! Please book a free time slot at www.weechi.ca/events.

The Cookbook Collective’s next meeting will be December 18, at 6:45 p.m. Meetings for this group are held every second Tuesday in the Eisenhauer Lounge of the Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre, from 6:45-7:45 p.m. Everyone in attendance will choose a recipe, which they’ll go home to cook and serve. They’ll take photos, and share them and their thoughts on the recipes at the next meeting.

The Rainy Lake Readers will meet January 21 at 6 p.m. in the Shaw Community Hub of the Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre. New members welcome. Bring your favourite book or author to talk about. Everyone welcome. Plans for future books and discussions to come.

ONGOING EVENTS

A free exercise class for men at the Fort Frances Seniors Centre is seeking participants. All men aged 55+ are welcome to join. If you’re interested, text 807-271-2021.

Lions TV Bingo – on Shaw/Rogers channel 10 every Thursday from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. Cards available from the usual outlet including the Fort Frances Times.

Memory Lane Cafe is being hosted by the Alzheimer Society of Kenora Rainy River Districts. A warm, inviting space for individuals living with dementia and their care partners to connect, socialize and participate in enriching activities. It fosters a supportive atmosphere where participants can share experiences, form friendships and access community support. Cafes will be at the Sister Kennedy Centre, from 1-3 p.m. on the following days: November 6, December 4, January 8, February 5, March 5. For more information, call 807-468-1516 or e-mail mary@alzheimerkrr.com.

Kiwanis Bingo resumes at the Senior Centre from 1:30-3:30 every Friday, until Dec 6, 2024. All Seniors welcome!

Story Time with Miss Sam is held every Wednesday at 10:15 a.m. at the Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre! Story Time features a new theme each week, with carefully selected stories, songs and activities that will captivate and engage your little ones. No registration required. Perfect for ages 2-6 with a caregiver.

Baby Time is held Thursdays at 1:15pm (NEW TIME) at the Fort Frances Public Library technology Centre. Enjoy bouncing songs, rhymes, and plenty of smiles! Bond with your little one and connect with other caregivers in a warm, welcoming environment. Designed for babies aged 0-18 months and their caregivers.

Pokémon Club is held Fridays at 4 p.m. at the Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre. New to Pokémon? Learn how to play and develop your skills! We play Pokémon cards in the unlimited format, which means that you can use cards from any set to build your deck! Recommended for ages 8-14+. Please bring your own snacks.

Lego Club at the Library, every Thursday from 3:30-5 p.m. come build, create and connect. Compete in Lego building challenges, create unique builds and build big!

STEM Saturday is at the Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre, from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Stop by for STEM-based fun, games and crafts! Anyone under 8 needs to be accompanied by an adult.

Free Yoga sessions will be offered by Rainy Lake Zen Life Yoga, each Wednesday at 11 a.m. The studio is located at 600 hwy 11 (old Pinewood Sports building across from Badiuks). Space is limited, so please register first at www.vagaro.com/zenlifeyoga.

Stroke Survivors group– meeting the Second Wednesday of every month 10-11 a.m. Let’s have a coffee and talk. A good time to make friends with other people that understand what you’re going through. To register call or text Nathan Galusha 807-271-6262 or Shelly Jones 807-276-1319.

Tea and Tots, a drop-in play group, runs every second Friday, from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at 605 McIrvine Road, in Fort Frances. Stop by, and make some new friends! Check out the Tea and Tots Facebook page for upcoming dates.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES

The Salvation Army Kettle Campaign is now in full swing. Volunteer Bellringers are needed until Christmas, for a minimum two hour shift. Please call (807) 291-0012 or email Fort.frances@salvationarmy.ca to sign up

Calling sewers! The Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre is creating a Gratitude Banner, and needs a few extra hands to make it a reality. Crafting will be held Fridays at the SGEI Makerspace, from 2-4 p.m. Some sewing experience would be helpful. If you’re interested in helping out, call Holly at 807-274-9879 ext. 1614 or e-mail hangus@ffpltc.ca.

The Fort Frances Legion Ladies Auxiliary to Branch #29 is seeking new members to join their dynamic group of fun, hardworking Ladies. If you would like to know more about this group, please contact Andrea at 275-8912.

Volun-TRY with the Girl Guides! Volun-try is a program that lets adults explore being a Guide leader. Age groups currently overseen are 5-11. Make new friends, have fun, and shape the future for a group of girls. Older groups could start with more leaders! To find out more, contact Monica Armour on Facebook.

The Rainycrest Tuck Shop is accepting donations– The Tuck Shop is open to residents, family, staff and visitors. Great items for donation are things like large stuffed bears, knick knacks, gift items and items for residents to place on their night stands or wall/door. Proceeds from the Tuck Shop go to the Rainycrest Auxiliary, which benefits residents. Donations can be dropped off inside the main entrance, labelled ATTN: Tuck Shop.

Rainycrest Auxiliary Membership – New members are always welcome and current members are reminded to renew their membership for 2024 dues are $5 per year and can be paid at the Tuck Shop or by calling 274-6954 (Judy) or 271-4114 (Donna).

Meals on Wheels – Seeking volunteer drivers. Contact Nicole Piotrowski at 807-274-3266 ext 4818 or by email n.piotrowski@rhcf.on.ca.

Best for Kitty is in desperate need of foster homes, to provide a safe, warm and loving environment to house casts and kittens, while they wait for their forever homes. Full support and supplies are provided. For more information, e-mail bestforkitty@gmail.com, or visit Best for Kitty over Facebook or at bestforkitty.net for more information. For donations via e-transfer, use bestforkitty@gmail.com, or donate through www.bestfortkitty.net for instant tax receipts. cheques can be dropped off at Northwood Gallery and gifts. After the strike, they can be mailed to 308 Fifth Street West Fort Frances, P9A 3S1. Tax receipts can be issued for donations over $20.