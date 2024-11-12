Around Town

FEATURED EVENTS

CHRISTMAS HAMPER Applications will be received at The Salvation Army, 242 Scott Street, until November 29 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Must bring Identification for all members in your household. Applications will be received in person only.

The Fort Frances Santa Claus Parade, hosted by the Kiwanis Club, is scheduled for November 30 at 5 p.m. To register a float, e-mail fortfrances.santa@gmail.com.

The Spirit of Christmas is seeking donations for its silent auction and penny table. This fundraising event is held by the LaVerendrye Hospital Auxiliary, to raise funds towards hospital equipment. The event will be held December 1 at the Couchiching multi-use building, and will feature desserts, pick-a- prize, auctions, raffles, bake table and penny auction. To make a donation, or join in as a volunteer, call Linda Booth at 807-276-4250 or stop by the LaVerendrye Hospital Gift Shop.

Free Youth Chess Club – everyone aged 8-18 welcome! The Checkmate Champs Youth Chess Club will run every Wednesday until November 20, from 3:30-5:00 pm, ending with a wrap-up Tournament on November 27, 3:30-6:00. Come to one or all the sessions! This will be at the Fort Frances Public Library, 601 Reid Avenue, Fort Frances. For more information or to register, call/text Nicole Pentney at 807-276-0603, or Amber Vanasse at 807-355-3785.

EVENTS CALENDAR

Curvy Chick Boutique, at 256 Scott Street is hosting a Tea & Scones Fundraiser on Friday, November 15, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tickets are $15.00 + HST, with proceeds going to the Rainy River District Women’s Shelter of Hope. Tickets are available for purchase at curvychickff.com.

A Christmas Tea and Bazaar will be held on Sunday, November 17 in the St Mary’s Parish, 209 Victoria Ave, from 2-4 p.m. Everyone welcome! Admission is $5 for adults, and $2 for children under 7. Crafts, draws, cookie draws, 50/50 draw, jewelry table, bake table, silent auction, bake table, kid zone and more! Hoisted by the Catholic Women’s League of St Mary’s Parish.

The Cookbook Collective’s next meeting will be November 19, at 6:45 p.m. Meetings for this group are held every second Tuesday in the Eisenhauer Lounge of the Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre, from 6:45-7:45 p.m. Everyone in attendance will choose a recipe, which they’ll go home to cook and serve. They’ll take photos, and share them and their thoughts on the recipes at the next meeting.

The Annual General Meeting for the Rainy River District Festival of the Performing Arts will be held Monday, November 25 at 7 p.m. at Seven Generations Educational Institute, 1452 Idylwild Drive. Call Marie Brady 274-5105 for more info or visit ff-festival.com. New committee members are always welcome!

The Legion Ladies Auxiliary to Branch 29 will be holding its monthly supper on November 29, upstairs at the Legion. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. Dinner is served at 5:30 p.m. On the menu is a turkey dinner, with all the fixings. Cost is $25, and must be prepaid – there’s a limit of 150 dinners. Tickets for dine-in or pick-up are available at the legion office from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on weekdays or from the Senior Centre from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday to Thursday, or by calling Vicki at 807-271-3514. Delivery tickets must be purchased by Tuesday, November 26 – delivery is available within town limits.

Breakfast with Santa will be held November 30, from 9-11 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Anglican Church, 360 Church Street, Fort Frances. Enjoy a delicious breakfast and hot chocolate bar. Decorate gingerbread cookies, make crafts and reindeer food, and have your picture taken with Santa! $12 per person (Free ages under 3)

Rainy Lake Community Orchestra will be performing their annual Christmas Concert Monday, December 9, from 6:30 -7:30 p.m. at the Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre.

The Rainy Lake Readers will meet December 17 at 6:30 p.m. in the Shaw Community Hub of the Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre. New members welcome. Bring your favourite book or author to talk about. Everyone welcome. Plans for future books and discussions to come.

ONGOING EVENTS

A free exercise class for men at the Fort Frances Seniors Centre is seeking participants. All men aged 55+ are welcome to join. If you’re interested, text 807-271-2021.

Lions TV Bingo – on Shaw/Rogers channel 10 every Thursday from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. Cards available from the usual outlet including the Fort Frances Times.

Memory Lane Cafe is being hosted by the Alzheimer Society of Kenora Rainy River Districts. A warm, inviting space for individuals living with dementia and their care partners to connect, socialize and participate in enriching activities. It fosters a supportive atmosphere where participants can share experiences, form friendships and access community support. Cafes will be at the Sister Kennedy Centre, from 1-3 p.m. on the following days: November 6, December 4, January 8, February 5, March 5. For more information, call 807-468-1516 or e-mail mary@alzheimerkrr.com.

Mood Walks have come to Fort Frances. Every Tuesday, from, 2-3 p.m., walkers can meet at the memorial Sports Centre for a fall walk. Program will run until November 5. Hosted by the Northwestern Health Unit. For more information, call Carly or Elaine at 807-274-9827.

Kiwanis Bingo resumes at the Senior Centre from 1:30-3:30 every Friday, until Dec 6, 2024. All Seniors welcome!

Story Time with Miss Sam is held every Wednesday at 10:15 a.m. at the Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre! Story Time features a new theme each week, with carefully selected stories, songs and activities that will captivate and engage your little ones. No registration required. Perfect for ages 2-6 with a caregiver.

Baby Time is held Thursdays at 1:15pm (NEW TIME) at the Fort Frances Public Library technology Centre. Enjoy bouncing songs, rhymes, and plenty of smiles! Bond with your little one and connect with other caregivers in a warm, welcoming environment. Designed for babies aged 0-18 months and their caregivers.

Pokémon Club is held Fridays at 4 p.m. at the Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre. New to Pokémon? Learn how to play and develop your skills! We play Pokémon cards in the unlimited format, which means that you can use cards from any set to build your deck! Recommended for ages 8-14+. Please bring your own snacks.

Lego Club at the Library, every Thursday from 3:30-5 p.m. come build, create and connect. Compete in Lego building challenges, create unique builds and build big!

STEM Saturday is at the Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre, from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Stop by for STEM-based fun, games and crafts! Anyone under 8 needs to be accompanied by an adult.

Free Yoga sessions will be offered by Rainy Lake Zen Life Yoga, each Wednesday at 11 a.m. The studio is located at 600 hwy 11 (old Pinewood Sports building across from Badiuks). Space is limited, so please register first at www.vagaro.com/zenlifeyoga.

Stroke Survivors group– meeting the Second Wednesday of every month 10-11 a.m. Let’s have a coffee and talk. A good time to make friends with other people that understand what you’re going through. To register call or text Nathan Galusha 807-271-6262 or Shelly Jones 807-276-1319.

Tea and Tots, a drop-in play group, runs every second Friday, from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at 605 McIrvine Road, in Fort Frances. Stop by, and make some new friends! Check out the Tea and Tots Facebook page for upcoming dates.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES

The Salvation Army Kettle Campaign is now in full swing. Volunteer Bellringers are needed until Christmas, for a minimum two hour shift. Please call (807) 291-0012 or email Fort.frances@salvationarmy.ca to sign up

Calling sewers! The Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre is creating a Gratitude Banner, and needs a few extra hands to make it a reality. Crafting will be held Fridays at the SGEI Makerspace, from 2-4 p.m. Some sewing experience would be helpful. If you’re interested in helping out, call Holly at 807-274-9879 ext. 1614 or e-mail hangus@ffpltc.ca.

The Fort Frances Legion Ladies Auxiliary to Branch #29 is seeking new members to join their dynamic group of fun, hardworking Ladies. If you would like to know more about this group, please contact Andrea at 275-8912.

Volun-TRY with the Girl Guides! Volun-try is a program that lets adults explore being a Guide leader. Age groups currently overseen are 5-11. Make new friends, have fun, and shape the future for a group of girls. Older groups could start with more leaders! To find out more, contact Monica Armour on Facebook.

The Rainycrest Tuck Shop is accepting donations– The Tuck Shop is open to residents, family, staff and visitors. Great items for donation are things like large stuffed bears, men’s and ladies’ hats, personal care items, knick knacks, gift items and items for residents to place on their night stands or wall/door. Proceeds from the Tuck Shop go to the Rainycrest Auxiliary, which benefits residents. Donations can be dropped off inside the main entrance, labelled ATTN: Gary Tuck Shop. For more information, call 807-274-9559.

Rainycrest Auxiliary Membership – New members are always welcome and current members are reminded to renew their membership for 2024 dues are $5 per year and can be paid at the Tuck Shop or by calling 274-6954 (Judy) or 271-4114 (Donna).

Meals on Wheels – Seeking volunteer drivers. Contact Nicole Piotrowski at 807-274-3266 ext 4818 or by email n.piotrowski@rhcf.on.ca.

Best for Kitty is in desperate need of foster homes, to provide a safe, warm and loving environment to house casts and kittens, while they wait for their forever homes. Full support and supplies are provided. For more information, e-mail bestforkitty@gmail.com, or visit Best for Kitty over Facebook or at bestforkitty.net for more information. For donations via e-transfer, use bestforkitty@gmail.com, or donate through www.bestfortkitty.net for instant tax receipts. cheques can be mailed to 308 Fifth Street West Fort Frances, P9A 3S1. Tax receipts can be issued for donations over $20.