Around Town

FEATURED EVENTS

A free exercise class for men at the Fort Frances Seniors Centre is seeking participants. All men aged 55+ are welcome to join. If you’re interested, text 807-271-2021.

The Spirit of Christmas is seeking donations for its silent auction and penny table. This fundraising event is held by the LaVerendrye Hospital Auxiliary, to raise funds towards hospital equipment. The event will be held December 1 at the Couchiching multi-use building, and will feature desserts, pick-a- prize, auctions, raffles, bake table and penny auction. To make a donation, or join in as a volunteer, call Linda Booth at 807-276-4250 or stop by the LaVerendrye Hospital Gift Shop.

Free Youth Chess Club – everyone aged 8-18 welcome! The Checkmate Champs Youth Chess Club will run every Wednesday until November 20, from 3:30-5:00 pm, ending with a wrap-up Tournament on November 27, 3:30-6:00. Come to one or all the sessions! This will be at the Fort Frances Public Library, 601 Reid Avenue, Fort Frances. For more information or to register, call/text Nicole Pentney at 807-276-0603, or Amber Vanasse at 807-355-3785.

EVENTS CALENDAR

Trunk or Treat is returning to the Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre parking lot! Halloween night, from 5-7 p.m., bring your little ghosts and ghouls for an evening of fun and trunk or treating. Contact the FFPLTC to sign up a trunk, or to donate candy or cash to support the event.

Skate with the Lakers! Hosted by the Northwestern Ontario Metis Child and Family Services, a Skate with the Lakers event will be held Friday, November 1, from 11:15 to 2 p.m. at the Memorial Arena. (It’s a PD Day!) pre-registration required – call 807-274-9717. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Helmets must be worn on the ice. Pizza Party to follow!

A Remembrance Day Tea is being held Sunday, November 3, hosted by the Legion Ladies Auxiliary to branch #29. Open 2-4 p.m. at the Fort Frances legion. Adults $6, children under 7 $3. Baking table, pick-a-poppy, penny table, meat pies, cabbage rolls and perogies to purchase. Tea courtesy of Smashing Tea. Proceeds benefit a variety of local causes.

The Cookbook Collective’s next meeting will be November 5, at 6:45 p.m. Meetings for this group are held every second Tuesday in the Eisenhauer Lounge of the Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre, from 6:45-7:45 p.m. Everyone in attendance will choose a recipe, which they’ll go home to cook and serve. They’ll take photos, and share them and their thoughts on the recipes at the next meeting.

Break the Fake workshop will be held November 7, from 10:30 a.m. to noon at the Fort Frances Public Library technology Centre. Learn four quick, easy steps to be able to spot misinformation, and find out if something online is true. Designed for everyone aged 11 and up.

The Fort Frances Santa Claus Parade is scheduled for November 30 at 5 p.m. Stay tuned for more details!

Rainy Lake Community Orchestra will be performing their annual Christmas Concert Monday, December 9, from 6:30 -7:30 p.m. at the Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre.

ONGOING EVENTS

Memory Lane Cafe is being hosted by the Alzheimer Society of Kenora Rainy River Districts. A warm, inviting space for individuals living with dementia and their care partners to connect, socialize and participate in enriching activities. It fosters a supportive atmosphere where participants can share experiences, form friendships and access community support. Cafes will be at the Sister Kennedy Centre, from 1-3 p.m. on the following days: November 6, December 4, January 8, February 5, March 5. For more information, call 807-468-1516 or e-mail mary@alzheimerkrr.com.

Mood Walks have come to Fort Frances. Every Tuesday, from, 2-3 p.m., walkers can meet at the memorial Sports Centre for a fall walk. Program will run until November 5. Hosted by the Northwestern Health Unit. For more information, call Carly or Elaine at 807-274-9827.

Kiwanis Bingo resumes at the Senior Centre from 1:30-3:30 every Friday, until Dec 6, 2024. All Seniors welcome!

The Fort Frances Royal Canadian Legion Ladies Auxiliary to Branch #29 needs your help, as they will be honouring “WOMEN OF THE RAINY RIVER DISTRICT WHO ARE SERVING OR WHO HAVE SERVED IN THE MILITARY OR IN THE WAR EFFORTS” at our upcoming Remembrance Day Tea on November 3, 2024. The Auxiliary is looking to the Women or families of these Women to provide us with pictures and information of their Service. Please contact Josie at 807-276-3293.

Story Time with Miss Sam is held every Wednesday at 10:15 a.m. at the Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre! Story Time features a new theme each week, with carefully selected stories, songs and activities that will captivate and engage your little ones. No registration required. Perfect for ages 2-6 with a caregiver.

Baby Time is held Thursdays at 1:15pm (NEW TIME) at the Fort Frances Public Library technology Centre. Enjoy bouncing songs, rhymes, and plenty of smiles! Bond with your little one and connect with other caregivers in a warm, welcoming environment. Designed for babies aged 0-18 months and their caregivers.

Pokémon Club is held Fridays at 4 p.m. at the Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre. New to Pokémon? Learn how to play and develop your skills! We play Pokémon cards in the unlimited format, which means that you can use cards from any set to build your deck! Recommended for ages 8-14+. Please bring your own snacks.

Lego Club at the Library, every Thursday from 3:30-5 p.m. come build, create and connect. Compete in Lego building challenges, create unique builds and build big!

STEM Saturday is at the Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre, from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Stop by for STEM-based fun, games and crafts! Anyone under 8 needs to be accompanied by an adult.

The seed library is welcoming your seeds! Harvest season is here – please harvest your seeds from your organic mature vegetables, or help to purchase new seeds for next spring. Please place your seeds in a small paper envelope, labelled with what seed is within, and drop them off at the Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre.

Free Yoga sessions will be offered by Rainy Lake Zen Life Yoga, each Wednesday at 11 a.m. The studio is located at 600 hwy 11 (old Pinewood Sports building across from Badiuks). Space is limited, so please register first at www.vagaro.com/zenlifeyoga.

SGEI is hosting weekly guitar jam sessions with Raymond Polz in the SGEI library. Each session will run from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. until the end of August. Mondays are for people under 15, and Wednesdays are for ages 15 and up. All participants under 15 must be accompanied by an adult. All skill levels are welcome. No registration is required, just drop in and enjoy! We encourage participants to bring their own guitars, but if they need one, the library has some to borrow (please call or email ahead to reserve a guitar). Light snacks and beverages will be provided. If anyone has questions, they can contact CC Hayes at annaliseh@7generations.org or (807) 274-2796 x 1225.

The Fort Frances Sportsmen’s Club welcomes new skeet shooters! Come as guest, no obligation to join. The club meets every Tuesday at 5:00 p.m. Having your muzzle in a neutral position is the main criteria. Fun and safe! Stop by to check it out!

The Rainy Lake Market Square is open with NEW HOURS! Each Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., stop by the Rainy Lake Market to check out the local vendors. Produce, crafts, handmade items, baking and more!

Stroke Survivors group – meeting the Second Wednesday of every month 10-11 a.m. Let’s have a coffee and talk. A good time to make friends with other people that understand what you’re going through. To register call or text Nathan Galusha 807-271-6262 or Shelly Jones 807-276-1319.

Tea and Tots, a drop-in play group, runs every second Friday, from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at 605 McIrvine Road, in Fort Frances. Stop by, and make some new friends! Check out the Tea and Tots Facebook page for upcoming dates.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES

Calling sewers! The Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre is creating a Gratitude Banner, and needs a few extra hands to make it a reality. Crafting will be held Fridays at the SGEI Makerspace, from 2-4 p.m. Some sewing experience would be helpful. If you’re interested in helping out, call Holly at 807-274-9879 ext. 1614 or e-mail hangus@ffpltc.ca.

it’s Socktober! Local organizations have teamed up for a sock drive throughout the month of October, to provide new socks to those in need. Socks must be new. They can be dropped off at the UNFC, DRRSB, CMHA or NWHU.

Trunk or Treat is looking for volunteers to help set up, take down and run candy to trunks. Anyone interested can contact Richard Bee at 807-274-9879.

The Fort Frances Legion Ladies Auxiliary to Branch #29 is seeking new members to join their dynamic group of fun, hardworking Ladies. If you would like to know more about this group, please contact Andrea at 275-8912.

Volun-TRY with the Girl Guides! Volun-try is a program that lets adults explore being a Guide leader. Age groups currently overseen are 5-11. Make new friends, have fun, and shape the future for a group of girls. Older groups could start with more leaders! To find out more, contact Monica Armour on Facebook.

The Rainycrest Tuck Shop is accepting donations– The Tuck Shop is open to residents, family, staff and visitors. Great items for donation are things like large stuffed bears, men’s and ladies’ hats, personal care items, knick knacks, gift items and items for residents to place on their night stands or wall/door. Proceeds from the Tuck Shop go to the Rainycrest Auxiliary, which benefits residents. Donations can be dropped off inside the main entrance, labelled ATTN: Gary Tuck Shop. For more information, call 807-274-9559.

Rainycrest Auxiliary Membership – New members are always welcome and current members are reminded to renew their membership for 2024 dues are $5 per year and can be paid at the Tuck Shop or by calling 274-6954 (Judy) or 271-4114 (Donna).

Meals on Wheels – Seeking volunteer drivers. Contact Nicole Piotrowski at 807-274-3266 ext 4818 or by email n.piotrowski@rhcf.on.ca.

Best for Kitty is in desperate need of foster homes, to provide a safe, warm and loving environment to house casts and kittens, while they wait for their forever homes. Full support and supplies are provided. For more information, e-mail bestforkitty@gmail.com, or visit Best for Kitty over Facebook or at bestforkitty.net for more information. For donations via e-transfer, use bestforkitty@gmail.com, or donate through www.bestfortkitty.net for instant tax receipts. cheques can be mailed to 308 Fifth Street West Fort Frances, P9A 3S1. Tax receipts can be issued for donations over $20.