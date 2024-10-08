Around Town

FEATURED EVENT

Free Youth Chess Club – everyone aged 8-18 welcome! The Checkmate Champs Youth Chess Club will run every Wednesday from October 16 to November 20, from 3:30-5:00 pm, ending with a wrap-up Tournament on November 27, 3:30-6:00. This will be at the Fort Frances Public Library, 601 Reid Avenue, Fort Frances. For more information or to register, call/text Nicole Pentney at 807-276-0603, or Amber Vanasse at 807-355-3785.

The Steps Against Stigma Glow Walk will be held TODAY – October 8, from 6:45 to 10 p.m. The 9th annual walk, hosted by the Canadian Mental Health Association Fort Frances Branch, is held each year in honour of mental health Awareness Week. For a minimum donation of $20, get your glow on, for a chance to win prizes! All ages welcome! Meet at the Sorting Gap, and walk into the evening. Prizes will be awarded for Best Glow (Adult/Child), Best Glow Group, Best Glow Pet. Water and healthy snacks will be provided. To register, follow the link on the CMHA Fort Frances Branch Facebook page.

The Cookbook Collective’s next meeting will be today, October 8, at 6:45 p.m. Meetings for this group are held every second Tuesday in the Eisenhauer Lounge of the Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre, from 6:45-7:45 p.m. Everyone in attendance will choose a recipe, which they’ll go home to cook and serve. They’ll take photos, and share them and their thoughts on the recipes at the next meeting. The next meeting will be held October 22.

A fundraising Barbecue for the Muskie Girls Hockey Team will be held Saturday, October 12 from, 11 a.m. -3 p.m. in the Safeway parking lot. Donations will support the team’s upcoming season.

Nominations for the Fort Frances Sports Hall of Fame are due October 15. Nomination forms and details can be found at the memorial Sports Centre, or the Fort Frances Sports Hall of Fame Facebook page.

Fort Frances Town Council will hold a regular council meeting, October 15. The meeting is open to the public and can be attended virtually or in person. To see the agenda, visit www.fortfrances.ca.

Adult Art at the Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre will be a Book Page Pumpkin craft, held Saturday, October 14 from 1-4 p.m. in the Shaw Community Hub. Open to anyone age 14 and over. Pre-registration not required – just show up and have fun!

Trunk or Treat is returning to the Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre parking lot! Halloween night, from 5-7 p.m., bring your little ghosts and ghouls for an evening of fun and trunk or treating. Contact the FFPLTC to sign up a trunk, or to donate candy or cash to support the event.

ONGOING EVENTS

NEW! Mood Walks have come to Fort Frances. Every Tuesday, from, 2-3 p.m., walkers can meet at the memorial Sports Centre for a fall walk. Program will run until November 5. Hosted by the Northwestern Health Unit. For more information, call Carly or Elaine at 807-274-9827.

Kiwanis Bingo resumes at the Senior Centre from 1:30-3:30 every Friday, until Dec 6, 2024. All Seniors welcome!

The Fort Frances Royal Canadian Legion Ladies Auxiliary to Branch #29 needs your help, as they will be honouring “WOMEN OF THE RAINY RIVER DISTRICT WHO ARE SERVING OR WHO HAVE SERVED IN THE MILITARY OR IN THE WAR EFFORTS” at our upcoming Remembrance Day Tea on November 3, 2024. The Auxiliary is looking to the Women or families of these Women to provide us with pictures and information of their Service. Please contact Josie at 807-276-3293.

Story Time with Miss Sam is held every Wednesday at 10:15 a.m. at the Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre! Story Time features a new theme each week, with carefully selected stories, songs and activities that will captivate and engage your little ones. No registration required. Perfect for ages 2-6 with a caregiver.

Baby Time is held Thursdays at 1:15pm (NEW TIME) at the Fort Frances Public Library technology Centre. Enjoy bouncing songs, rhymes, and plenty of smiles! Bond with your little one and connect with other caregivers in a warm, welcoming environment. Designed for babies aged 0-18 months and their caregivers.

Pokémon Club is held Fridays at 4 p.m. at the Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre. New to Pokémon? Learn how to play and develop your skills! We play Pokémon cards in the unlimited format, which means that you can use cards from any set to build your deck! Recommended for ages 8-14+. Please bring your own snacks.

Lego Club at the Library, every Thursday from 3:30-5 p.m. come build, create and connect. Compete in Lego building challenges, create unique builds and build big!

STEM Saturday is at the Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre, from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Stop by for STEM-based fun, games and crafts! Anyone under 8 needs to be accompanied by an adult.

The seed library is welcoming your seeds! Harvest season is here – please harvest your seeds from your organic mature vegetables, or help to purchase new seeds for next spring. Please place your seeds in a small paper envelope, labelled with what seed is within, and drop them off at the Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre.

Free Yoga sessions will be offered by Rainy Lake Zen Life Yoga, each Wednesday at 11 a.m. The studio is located at 600 hwy 11 (old Pinewood Sports building across from Badiuks). Space is limited, so please register first at www.vagaro.com/zenlifeyoga.

SGEI is hosting weekly guitar jam sessions with Raymond Polz in the SGEI library. Each session will run from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. until the end of August. Mondays are for people under 15, and Wednesdays are for ages 15 and up. All participants under 15 must be accompanied by an adult. All skill levels are welcome. No registration is required, just drop in and enjoy! We encourage participants to bring their own guitars, but if they need one, the library has some to borrow (please call or email ahead to reserve a guitar). Light snacks and beverages will be provided. If anyone has questions, they can contact CC Hayes at annaliseh@7generations.org or (807) 274-2796 x 1225.

The Fort Frances Sportsmen’s Club welcomes new skeet shooters! Come as guest, no obligation to join. The club meets every Tuesday at 5:00 p.m. Having your muzzle in a neutral position is the main criteria. Fun and safe! Stop by to check it out!

The Rainy Lake Market Square is open with NEW HOURS! Each Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., stop by the Rainy Lake Market to check out the local vendors. Produce, crafts, handmade items, baking and more!

Stroke Survivors group – meeting the Second Wednesday of every month 10-11 a.m. Let’s have a coffee and talk. A good time to make friends with other people that understand what you’re going through. To register call or text Nathan Galusha 807-271-6262 or Shelly Jones 807-276-1319.

Tea and Tots, a drop-in play group, runs every second Friday, from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at 605 McIrvine Road, in Fort Frances. Stop by, and make some new friends! Check out the Tea and Tots Facebook page for upcoming dates.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES

The Fort Frances Legion Ladies Auxiliary to Branch #29 is seeking new members to join their dynamic group of fun, hardworking Ladies. If you would like to know more about this group, please contact Andrea at 275-8912.

Volun-TRY with the Girl Guides! Volun-try is a program that lets adults explore being a Guide leader. Age groups currently overseen are 5-11. Make new friends, have fun, and shape the future for a group of girls. Older groups could start with more leaders! To find out more, contact Monica Armour on Facebook.

The Rainycrest Tuck Shop is accepting donations – The Tuck Shop is open to residents, family, staff and visitors. Great items for donation are things like large stuffed bears, men’s and ladies’ hats, personal care items, knick knacks, gift items and items for residents to place on their night stands or wall/door. Proceeds from the Tuck Shop go to the Rainycrest Auxiliary, which benefits residents. Donations can be dropped off inside the main entrance, labelled ATTN: Gary Tuck Shop. For more information, call 807-274-9559.

Rainycrest Auxiliary Membership – New members are always welcome and current members are reminded to renew their membership for 2024 dues are $5 per year and can be paid at the Tuck Shop or by calling 274-6954 (Judy) or 271-4114 (Donna).

Meals on Wheels – Seeking volunteer drivers. Contact Nicole Piotrowski at 807-274-3266 ext 4818 or by email n.piotrowski@rhcf.on.ca.

Best for Kitty is in desperate need of foster homes, to provide a safe, warm and loving environment to house casts and kittens, while they wait for their forever homes. Full support and supplies are provided. For more information, e-mail bestforkitty@gmail.com, or visit Best for Kitty over Facebook or at bestforkitty.net for more information. For donations via e-transfer, use bestforkitty@gmail.com, or donate through www.bestfortkitty.net for instant tax receipts. cheques can be mailed to 308 Fifth Street West Fort Frances, P9A 3S1. Tax receipts can be issued for donations over $20.