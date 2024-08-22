Around Town

Family Movie and Game nights at the SGEI library will end when school starts up, but there’s still four nights of fun to be had! Movies will be shown Tuesdays and Thursdays at 4:30. Light refreshments available. The whole family is welcome! TODAY August 20: Toy Story; August 22: Despicable Me; August 27: Scott Pilgrim vs the World; August 29: Guardians of the Galaxy.

Public engagement for Fort Frances Budget 2025 has begun. An online survey is available through the Town’s facebook page, and Facebook page, or at FortFrances.ca/ 2025Survey. In-person engagement sessions will be held at the following times and locations:

Rainy Lake Square Market Thursday – August 22nd from 10 a.m. -2 p.m.

Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre – August 23 from 10 a.m. -2 p.m.

Fort Frances Senior Centre – August 29 from 11a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Make a phone appointment by calling 807-274-5323 x1212

Registration for Fort Frances High School will be held August 27 and 28. Students entering Grade 9, and new students can stop by the 28th from 9-11 a.m., Grades 10 and 12+ can register the 28th from 1-3 p.m. Grade 11 can register the 27th from 9-11 a.m., with Grade 12 welcomed on the 27th from 1-3 p.m. Students are welcome to come and go. Set up your locker, pick up your timetable, find your classes and meet with a guidance counsellor if you need to make changes. First day of classes for all students is September 3.

The RRFDC will be having a free seminar called ‘Buy Commercial Property (for your business)’. The cost to attend is free. There will be free refreshments (coffee, tea, and chocolate chip cookies) to enjoy for anyone who attends. Email charles@rrfdc.on.ca to save you a spot. This seminar is designed for entrepreneurs and would-be entrepreneurs considering the purchase of commercial property. When will it be? Thu. Aug. 28, 2024 at 4pm in the boardroom of RRFDC at 601 Mowat Ave (second floor).

Youth Mental Health 101 is a full day of fun activities and learning for kids aged 12-18. it will take place Wednesday, August 28, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Couchiching First Nations Multi-Use Building. No registration required and free of charge! Topics will include mental health challenges, coping strategies, self-care, resilience and how to be an ally to a struggling friend. A fun day filled with activities, games and prizes! Lunch will be provided. Presented by Giishkaandago’ikwe Health Services and NorthWest Ontario Counselling and Consulting. For more information, contact Natalie at 807-274-2042 ext 4254.

Dagwaagin Colour Run is a free event hosted by Gizhewaadiziwin Health Access Centre on September 5. Registrations will continue until the event. The run starts at the Sorting Gap Marina and there is a 5K run option starting at 6pm, and a kid’s 1k run option starting at 5:30pm. More details on Facebook.

A Welcoming Week Open House will be held September 13, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre. Welcoming Week is an annual opportunity to recognize and celebrate the people, places and values that help everyone feel welcome, and give a sense of belonging, no matter where they come from. Come out and meet community organizations attending, learn more about your community and the resources available. Meet, greet, and welcome one another! Fort More information, contact Holly at 807-274-9879 ext 1614.

The Riverside Gala will be held September 14, at the Fort Frances Curling Club. Tickets are going fast for the “Pirates of the Riverside” themed bash! Tickets are $75 each, and include a Caribbean dunner prepared by Cater2U. Penny table, live auction and raffles, and special appearances by Captain Jack Sparrow and the fierce Scarlet, ready to regale ye with tales of the high seas. A fortune teller will reveal what the stars have in store for you, and a temporary tattoo parlour will have you living the pirate life. For more information contact Allison at the Riverside Foundation office at 807-274-4803 or allison.cox@rhcf.on.ca.

The Fort Frances Terry Fox Run/Walk will be Sunday, September 15, at 2 p.m. at the Sorting Gap Marina. Online registration is open now at terryfox.org, or check out the local event to support a runner. In-person registration at 1 p.m. on run day. Stay tuned for more information!

Fort Frances’ first Battle for Recovery, brought by national non-profit Empower 2 Recover, will be held September 27, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Memorial Sports Centre. Guest speakers, displays and connection. Keynote speaker is professional Strongwoman Holly McRea. For information, and to purchase an event pass, visit empower2recover.com, or check out the Empower2Recover Foundation on Facebook.

Nominations are open for the Fort Frances Chamber of Commerce Business Awards. Nominations will be open until October 4, with the awards banquet being held October 16 at la Place Rendezvous. If you know a business, entrepreneur or employee who has gone above and beyond this year, nominate them! Nomination forms available at fortfranceschamber.com.

Harvest Fundraising Dinner to benefit the Rainy River District Regional Abattoir will be held October 5 at the Barwick Hall. Enjoy a delicious locally sourced meal in support of our community Abattoir. Silent and live auctions. Tickets are $100. Tables also available. Only 300 tickets will be sold. For information or to purchase tickets, contact kdesnoyers@outlook.com. Check out the poster at the Rainy River Cattlemen’s Association Facebook page.

ONGOING EVENTS

SGEI’s summer movie and game nights continue on Tuesdays and Thursdays this August. From 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., folks can bring their whole family for an evening of free fun with light refreshments available.

A free Tai Chi in the Park program will run every Wednesday morning for July and August at 11 a.m. in Lions Park near the fountain. No registration, and no cost. All experience levels welcome. The one-hour sessions will be a chance to learn and practice basic moves.

Free Yoga sessions will be offered by Rainy Lake Zen Life Yoga, each Wednesday at 11 a.m. The studio is located at 600 hwy 11 (old Pinewood Sports building across from Badiuks). Space is limited, so please register first at www. vagaro.com/zenlifeyoga.

SGEI is hosting weekly guitar jam sessions with Raymond Polz in the SGEI library. Each session will run from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. until the end of August. Mondays are for people under 15, and Wednesdays are for ages 15 and up. All participants under 15 must be accompanied by an adult. All skill levels are welcome. No registration is required, just drop in and enjoy! We encourage participants to bring their own guitars, but if they need one, the library has some to borrow (please call or email ahead to reserve a guitar). Light snacks and beverages will be provided. If anyone has questions, they can contact CC Hayes at annaliseh@7generations.org or (807) 274-2796 x 1225.

Freaky Science Fridays every Friday from 1-2 p.m. at the Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre. Perfect for kids 8 and up – check out a science lesson, demonstration and activity. Come out for the first, and keep coming back all summer for more Freaky Science!

The Fort Frances Sportsmen’s Club welcomes new skeet shooters! Come as guest, no obligation to join. The club meets every Tuesday at 5:00 p.m. Having your muzzle in a neutral position is the main criteria. Fun and safe! Stop by to check it out!

The Rainy Lake Market Square is open for the season! Each Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., stop by the Rainy Lake Market to check out the local vendors. Produce, crafts, handmade items, baking and more!

Fishing rods, reels and tackle boxes are available for borrowing from the Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre. Just present your library card, and you can borrow equipment for up to a week at a time.

Best for Kitty is helping local cats. Every donation counts. Your support saves innocent lives! For donations via e-transfer, use bestforkitty@gmail.com, or donate through www.bestfortkitty.net for instant tax receipts. cheques can be mailed to 308 Fifth Street West Fort Frances, P9A 3S1. Tax receipts can be issued for donations over $20. Fort more information on donations, volunteering or fostering, call 807-276-8670.

The Cookbook Collective will be meeting the second Tuesday of each month in the Eisenhauer Lounge of the Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre. Meetings are from 6:30-7:45 p.m. Everyone in attendance will choose a recipe, which they’ll go home to cook and serve. They’ll take photos, and share them and their thoughts on the recipes at the next meeting.

Milo’s Mutts is collecting damaged, unwearable T-shirts. They’ll be turning them into dog toys, which will be sold, with 50 per cent of the profits going towards Ruffcue Dog Rescue. If you have shirts to donate, drop them at the salon, in the back of 1132 Scott Street.

Are you a teen with health questions you’re too embarrassed to ask an adult about? A registered nurse from the Northwestern Health Unit will be hanging out at the Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre every second Tuesday, from 3-5 p.m. starting February 13, to answer your questions in a safe, private and judgement-free zone.

Stroke Survivors group– meeting the Second Wednesday of every month 10-11 a.m. Let’s have a coffee and talk. A good time to make friends with other people that understand what you’re going through. To register call or text Nathan Galusha 807-271-6262 or Shelly Jones 807-276-1319.

Lego Club at the Library, every Thursday from 3:30-5 p.m. come build, create and connect. Compete in Lego building challenges, create unique builds and build big!

Tea and Tots, a drop-in play group, runs every second Friday, from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at 605 McIrvine Road, in Fort Frances. Stop by, and make some new friends! Check out the Tea and Tots Facebook page for upcoming dates.

STEM Saturday is at the Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre, from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Stop by for STEM-based fun, games and crafts! Anyone under 8 needs to be accompanied by an adult.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES

The Fort Frances Legion Ladies Auxiliary to Branch #29 is seeking new members to join their dynamic group of fun, hardworking Ladies. If you would like to know more about this group, please contact Andrea at 275-8912.

Volun-TRY with the Girl Guides! Volun-try is a program that lets adults explore being a Guide leader. Age groups currently overseen are 5-11. Make new friends, have fun, and shape the future for a group of girls. Older groups could start with more leaders! To find out more, contact Monica Armour on Facebook.

Rainycrest Auxiliary Membership – New members are always welcome and current members are reminded to renew their membership for 2024 dues are $5 per year and can be paid at the Tuck Shop or by calling 274- 6954 (Judy) or 271-4114 (Donna).

Meals on Wheels – Seeking volunteer drivers. Contact Nicole Piotrowski at 807-274-3266 ext 4818 or by email n.piotrowski@rhcf.on.ca.