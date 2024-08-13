Around Town

It’s Emo Fair weekend!!! So many things to see, do and eat! Exhibit halls and barns are filling up already, with gates opening to the public on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, August 15-17. For the full listing of events, see tomorrow’s special Fair edition in the Fort Frances Times, or check out EmoFair.ca, or follow the Rainy River Valley Agricultural Society on Facebook. See you at the Fair!

SGEI is hosting one last canoe clinic for youth aged 12-17 at Point Park Beach. On Aug 15, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., youth can learn canoe fundamentals like basic paddling, safety procedures, and rescue techniques. Email Ellie Petsnick at elliep@7generations.org or check our events page for more info.

The registration deadline is July 30 — people can do so online at the following link: https://forms.office.com/r/tdS1fqY7mh.

SGEI is hosting a one more adult learn-to-canoe sessions at Point Park Beach. On August 14, there will be sessions from 2-4 and 5-7 p.m. Sign up for just one, or all four sessions if you like! Snacks and lifejackets will be provided. Email Ellie Petsnick at elliep@7generations.org or check our events page for more info. Folks can register online at the following link: https://forms.office.com/r/AYpVY9q8fK .

Registration for Fort Frances High School will be held August 27 and 28. Students entering Grade 9, and new students can stop by the 28th from 9-11 a.m., Grades 10 and 12+ can register the 28th from 1-3 p.m. Grade 11 can register the 27th from 9-11 a.m., with Grade 12 welcomed on the 27th from 1-3 p.m. Students are welcome to come and go. Set up your locker, pick up your timetable, find your classes and meet with a guidance counsellor if you need to make changes. First day of classes for all students is September 3.

The RRFDC will be having a free seminar called ‘Buy Commercial Property (for your business)’. The cost to attend is free. There will be free refreshments (coffee, tea, and chocolate chip cookies) to enjoy for anyone who attends. Email charles@rrfdc.on.ca to save you a spot. This seminar is designed for entrepreneurs and would-be entrepreneurs considering the purchase of commercial property. When will it be? Thu. Aug. 28, 2024 at 4pm in the boardroom of RRFDC at 601 Mowat Ave (second floor).

Youth Mental Health 101 is a full day of fun activities and learning for kids aged 12-18. it will take place Wednesday, August 28, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Couchiching First Nations Multi-Use Building. No registration required and free of charge! Topics will include mental health challenges, coping strategies, self-care, resilience and how to be an ally to a struggling friend. A fun day filled with activities, games and prizes! Lunch will be provided. Presented by Giishkaandago’ikwe Health Services and NorthWest Ontario Counselling and Consulting. For more information, contact Natalie at 807-274-2042 ext 4254.

Dagwaagin Colour Run is a free event hosted by Gizhewaadiziwin Health Access Centre on September 5. Register by August 15th and be guaranteed a free T-shirt and swag bag. The run starts at the Sorting Gap Marina and there is a 5K run option starting at 6pm, and a kid’s 1k run option starting at 5:30pm. More details on Facebook.

ONGOING EVENTS

SGEI’s summer movie and game nights continue on Tuesdays and Thursdays this August. From 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., folks can bring their whole family for an evening of free fun with light refreshments available.

A free Tai Chi in the Park program will run every Wednesday morning for July and August at 11 a.m. in Lions Park near the fountain. No registration, and no cost. All experience levels welcome. The one-hour sessions will be a chance to learn and practice basic moves.

Free Yoga sessions will be offered by Rainy Lake Zen Life Yoga, each Wednesday at 11 a.m. The studio is located at 600 hwy 11 (old Pinewood Sports building across from Badiuks). Space is limited, so please register first at www.vagaro.com/zenlifeyoga.

SGEI is hosting weekly guitar jam sessions with Raymond Polz in the SGEI library. Each session will run from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. until the end of August. Mondays are for people under 15, and Wednesdays are for ages 15 and up. All participants under 15 must be accompanied by an adult. All skill levels are welcome. No registration is required, just drop in and enjoy! We encourage participants to bring their own guitars, but if they need one, the library has some to borrow (please call or email ahead to reserve a guitar). Light snacks and beverages will be provided. If anyone has questions, they can contact CC Hayes at annaliseh@7generations.org or (807) 274-2796 x 1225.

Freaky Science Fridays every Friday from 1-2 p.m. at the Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre. Perfect for kids 8 and up – check out a science lesson, demonstration and activity. Come out for the first, and keep coming back all summer for more Freaky Science!

The Fort Frances Sportsmen’s Club welcomes new skeet shooters! Come as guest, no obligation to join. The club meets every Tuesday at 5:00 p.m. Having your muzzle in a neutral position is the main criteria. Fun and safe! Stop by to check it out!

The Rainy Lake Market Square is open for the season! Each Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., stop by the Rainy Lake Market to check out the local vendors. Produce, crafts, handmade items, baking and more!

Fishing rods, reels and tackle boxes are available for borrowing from the Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre. Just present your library card, and you can borrow equipment for up to a week at a time.

Best for Kitty has launched its Spring Appeal. Every donation counts. Your support saves innocent lives! For donations via e-transfer, use bestforkitty@gmail.com, or donate through www.bestfortkitty.net for instant tax receipts. cheques can be mailed to 308 Fifth Street West Fort Frances, P9A 3S1. Tax receipts can be issued for donations over $20. Fort more information on donations, volunteering or fostering, call 807-276-8670.

The Cookbook Collective will be meeting the second Tuesday of each month in the Eisenhauer Lounge of the Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre. Meetings are from 6:30-7:45 p.m. Everyone in attendance will choose a recipe, which they’ll go home to cook and serve. They’ll take photos, and share them and their thoughts on the recipes at the next meeting.

Milo’s Mutts is collecting damaged, unwearable T-shirts. They’ll be turning them into dog toys, which will be sold, with 50 per cent of the profits going towards Ruffcue Dog Rescue. If you have shirts to donate, drop them at the salon, in the back of 1132 Scott Street.

Are you a teen with health questions you’re too embarrassed to ask an adult about? A registered nurse from the Northwestern Health Unit will be hanging out at the Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre every second Tuesday, from 3-5 p.m. starting February 13, to answer your questions in a safe, private and judgement-free zone.

Stroke Survivors group – meeting the Second Wednesday of every month 10-11 a.m. Let’s have a coffee and talk. A good time to make friends with other people that understand what you’re going through. To register call or text Nathan Galusha 807-271-6262 or Shelly Jones 807-276-1319.

Lego Club at the Library, every Thursday from 3:30-5 p.m. come build, create and connect. Compete in Lego building challenges, create unique builds and build big!

Tea and Tots, a drop-in play group, runs every second Friday, from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at 605 McIrvine Road, in Fort Frances. Stop by, and make some new friends! Check out the Tea and Tots Facebook page for upcoming dates.

STEM Saturday is at the Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre, from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Stop by for STEM-based fun, games and crafts! Anyone under 8 needs to be accompanied by an adult.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES

The Fort Frances Legion Ladies Auxiliary to Branch #29 is seeking new members to join their dynamic group of fun, hardworking Ladies. If you would like to know more about this group, please contact Andrea at 275-8912.

Volun-TRY with the Girl Guides! Volun-try is a program that lets adults explore being a Guide leader. Age groups currently overseen are 5-11. Make new friends, have fun, and shape the future for a group of girls. Older groups could start with more leaders! To find out more, contact Monica Armour on Facebook.

The Rainycrest Tuck Shop is accepting donations– The Tuck Shop is open to residents, family, staff and visitors. Great items for donation are things like large stuffed bears, men’s and ladies’ hats, personal care items, knick knacks, gift items and items for residents to place on their night stands or wall/door. Proceeds from the Tuck Shop go to the Rainycrest Auxiliary, which benefits residents. Donations can be dropped off inside the main entrance, labelled ATTN: Gary Tuck Shop. For more information, call 807-274-9559.

Rainycrest Auxiliary Membership – New members are always welcome and current members are reminded to renew their membership for 2024 dues are $5 per year and can be paid at the Tuck Shop or by calling 274-6954 (Judy) or 271-4114 (Donna).

Meals on Wheels – Seeking volunteer drivers. Contact Nicole Piotrowski at 807-274-3266 ext 4818 or by email n.piotrowski@rhcf.on.ca.

Best for Kitty is in desperate need of foster homes, to provide a safe, warm and loving environment to house casts and kittens, while they wait for their forever homes. Full support and supplies are provided. For more information, e-mail bestforkitty@gmail.com, or visit Best for Kitty over Facebook or at bestforkitty.net for more information.