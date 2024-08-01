Around Town

Family Movie and Game Nights at the SGEI Library kicks off August with Dead Poets Society, today, August 1 from 4:30-7:30 p.m. The whole family is welcome for a free movie, or play board games instead! Drinks and snacks are available. The fun continues every Tuesday and Thursday evening. Next up – Fast and Furious 6 on August 6, and Spider-Man: Across the Spiderverse on August 8.

SGEI is hosting a pair of adult learn-to-canoe sessions at Point Park Beach. On August 7 and 14, there will be sessions from 2-4 and 5-7 p.m. Sign up for just one, or all four sessions if you like! Snacks and lifejackets will be provided. Email Ellie Petsnick at elliep@7generations.org or check our events page for more info. Folks can register online at the following link: https://forms.office.com/r/AYpVY9q8fK.

Take a hike! Starting next Tuesday, August 6, SGEI will be hosting three weekly hikes at the Rocky Inlet Trails. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., kids aged 8-13 can join us and learn more about Anishinaabe culture. People can contact Lori-Lynn at (807) 271-4500 or loril-ynnh@7generations.org to sign up or for more info.

6th Annual Holmlund Financial Family Fish Fry Thursday August 8th 4-7PM at The Fort Frances Splash Park. The event is free but we are happy to accept small donations for The Heart & Stroke Foundation. Tiffany has planned out a bunch of “family reunion” style games. Sack races, donut eating contests, axe throwing, cornhole, egg relays and more! Tons of prizes for kids and an attendance draw for the adults. Remember to bring a chair but don’t dare ask for our world renowned SUPER-secret walleye recipe. Feel free to text or call us with your questions (807)274-7115

The Terry Fox Run is currently being planned. There will be a meeting at the Volunteer Bureau (140 4th st) on Saturday August 10th at 10:00 for anyone interested in helping with the Terry Fox Run this year. All welcome!

The 22nd Annual Alzheimer Society Ride for Memories will take place Saturday, August 10. To register, visit myevent.com/rideformemories2024 or call 807-468-1516. This event typically sells out, so book early! Riders will start in Kenora, Fort Frances and Dryden, meeting in Fort Frances for an award ceremony and dinner. Donate, participate or just come out for dinner. To donate, visit www.alzheimerkrr.ca/krr or call 807-468-1516.

Youth Mental Health 101 is a full day of fun activities and learning for kids aged 12-18. it will take place Wednes- day, August 28, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Couchiching First Nations Multi-Use Building. No registration required and free of charge! Topics will include mental health challenges, coping strategies, self-care, resilience and how to be an ally to a struggling friend. A fun day filled with activities, games and prizes! Lunch will be provided. Presented by Giishkaandago’ikwe Health Services and NorthWest Ontario Counselling and Consulting. For more information, contact Natalie at 807-274-2042 ext 4254.

ONGOING EVENTS

A free Tai Chi in the Park program will run every Wednesday morning for July and August at 11 a.m. in Lions Park near the fountain. No registration, and no cost. All experience levels welcome. The one-hour sessions will be a chance to learn and practice basic moves.

Free Yoga sessions will be offered by Rainy Lake Zen Life Yoga, each Wednesday at 11 a.m. The studio is lo- cated at 600 hwy 11 (old Pinewood Sports building across from Badiuks). Space is limited, so please register first at www.vagaro.com/zenlifeyoga.

SGEI is hosting weekly guitar jam sessions with Raymond Polz in the SGEI library. Each session will run from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. until the end of August. Mondays are for people under 15, and Wednesdays are for ages 15 and up. All participants under 15 must be accompanied by an adult. All skill levels are welcome. No registration is required, just drop in and enjoy! We encourage participants to bring their own guitars, but if they need one, the library has some to borrow (please call or email ahead to reserve a guitar). Light snacks and beverages will be provided. If anyone has questions, they can contact CC Hayes at annaliseh@7generations.org or (807) 274-2796 x 1225.

Freaky Science Fridays every Friday from 1-2 p.m. at the Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre. Perfect for kids 8 and up – check out a science lesson, demonstration and activity. Come out for the first, and keep coming back all summer for more Freaky Science!

The Fort Frances Sportsmen’s Club welcomes new skeet shooters! Come as guest, no obligation to join. The club meets every Tuesday at 5:00 p.m. Having your muzzle in a neutral position is the main criteria. Fun and safe! Stop by to check it out!

The Rainy Lake Market Square is open for the season! Each Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., stop by the Rainy Lake Market to check out the local vendors. Produce, crafts, handmade items, baking and more!

Fishing rods, reels and tackle boxes are available for borrowing from the Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre. Just present your library card, and you can borrow equipment for up to a week at a time.

Best for Kitty has launched its Spring Appeal. Every donation counts. Your support saves innocent lives! For donations via e-transfer, use bestforkitty@gmail.com, or donate through www.bestfortkitty.net for instant tax receipts. cheques can be mailed to 308 Fifth Street West Fort Frances, P9A 3S1. Tax receipts can be issued for donations over $20. Fort more information on donations, volunteering or fostering, call 807-276-8670.

The Cookbook Collective will be meeting the second Tuesday of each month in the Eisenhauer Lounge of the Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre. Meetings are from 6:30-7:45 p.m. Everyone in attendance will choose a recipe, which they’ll go home to cook and serve. They’ll take photos, and share them and their thoughts on the recipes at the next meeting.

Milo’s Mutts is collecting damaged, unwearable T-shirts. They’ll be turning them into dog toys, which will be sold, with 50 per cent of the profits going towards Ruffcue Dog Rescue. If you have shirts to donate, drop them at the salon, in the back of 1132 Scott Street.

Are you a teen with health questions you’re too embarrassed to ask an adult about? A registered nurse from the Northwestern Health Unit will be hanging out at the Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre every second Tuesday, from 3-5 p.m. starting February 13, to answer your questions in a safe, private and judgement-free zone.

Stroke Survivors group – meeting the Second Wednesday of every month 10-11 a.m. Let’s have a coffee and talk. A good time to make friends with other people that understand what you’re going through. To register call or text Nathan Galusha 807-271-6262 or Shelly Jones 807-276-1319.

Tea and Tots, a drop-in play group, runs every second Friday, from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at 605 McIrvine Road, in Fort Frances. Stop by, and make some new friends! Check out the Tea and Tots Facebook page for upcoming dates.

STEM Saturday is at the Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre, from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Stop by for STEM-based fun, games and crafts!

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES

The Fort Frances Legion Ladies Auxiliary to Branch #29 is seeking new members to join their dynamic group of fun, hardworking Ladies. If you would like to know more about this group, please contact Andrea at 275-8912.

Volun-TRY with the Girl Guides! Volun-try is a program that lets adults explore being a Guide leader. Age groups currently overseen are 5-11. Make new friends, have fun, and shape the future for a group of girls. Older groups could start with more leaders! Contact Monica Armour on Facebook.

The Rainycrest Tuck Shop is accepting donations – The Tuck Shop is open to residents, family, staff and visitors. Great items for donation are things like large stuffed bears, men’s and ladies’ hats, personal care items, knick knacks, gift items and items for residents to place on their night stands or wall/door. Proceeds from the Tuck Shop go to the Rainycrest Auxiliary, which benefits residents. Donations can be dropped off inside the main entrance, labelled ATTN: Gary Tuck Shop. For more information, call 807-274-9559.

Rainycrest Auxiliary Membership – New members are always welcome and current members are reminded to renew their membership for 2024 dues are $5 per year and can be paid at the Tuck Shop or by calling 274-6954 (Judy) or 271-4114 (Donna).

Meals on Wheels – Seeking volunteer drivers. Contact Nicole Piotrowski at 807-274-3266 ext 4818 or by email n.piotrowski@rhcf.on.ca.

Best for Kitty is in desperate need of foster homes, to provide a safe, warm and loving environment to house casts and kittens, while they wait for their forever homes. Full sup- port and supplies are provided. For more information, e-mail bestforkitty@gmail.com, or visit Best for Kitty over Facebook or at bestforkitty.net for more information.