Around Town

The RCMP Musical Ride will take place Wednesday, July 17 at 7 p.m. at the Emo Fairgrounds.Admission is a freewill donation, with all proceeds being donated to the Rainy River Valley Agricultural Society for fairground improvements. Show starts at 7 p.m. Bring a lawn chair. The evening will feature performances by Will Richards, Alexis Latter, Reece Kuchma and Kingston Smith, with special guest of honour, veteran Gordon Woollard.

Railroad Daze will be held July 16 to 21 in Rainy River. Something fun to see and do each day! This year, the festivities coincide with Rainy River’s 120th birthday! For the full line-up, check out Railroad Daze on Facebook.

Join SGEI at Point Park Beach to learn how to canoe with a certified Paddle Canada instructor! The training is on July 17 and 18 from 9:30 to 3:30, open to ages 12-17, with 10 slots available each day. Lunch is provided, and life jackets must be worn at all times. Email Ellie Petsnick at elliep@7generations.org to sign up!

The Fort Frances Bass Championship will be July 18-20. Plan to head to the waterfront for a full weekend of fishy fun! Dances, concerts, food, beer gardens and weigh-ins! For the full schedule, check out the special section in next week’s Times, or visit Canadianbass.com.

Quest for the Best talent show will be held July 19, under the big tent at the Sorting Gap Marina. VIP Tickets are now on sale. $30 per ticket and only 230 being sold! We have already had a great response to VIP tickets so call or email the Chamber office to reserve these seats – 807-274-5773 or thefort@fortfranceschamber.com. Tickets will also be on sale at Causeway Insurance on Scott St. General Admission tickets are also on sale for $20.00 at both the Chamber office or Causeway Insurance. We will have tickets on sale under the Big Tent at the Sorting gap Marina on July 19 at 4 p.m.

Stem Saturday will explore Buildings and Bridges, Saturday, July 20, from 10:30-11:30 a.m. No registration – just drop in. Kids under 8 must be accompanied by an adult.

A senior’s seminar about available public dental programs will be held Tuesday, July 23 at 1 p.m. at the Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre. The event is being presented by the Northwestern Health Unit. No fees or registration needed for this event, but for more information, contact Christina at 807-274-9827 ext. 303635 ore-mail carlson@nwhu.on.ca.

The RRFDC will be having a FREE seminar called ‘Write Your Business Plan’, July 24 at 4 p.m. at the RRFDC boardroom, 601 Mowat Ave (second floor). There will be free refreshments (coffee, tea, and chocolate chip cookies) to enjoy for anyone who attends. Email charles@rrfdc.on.ca to save you a spot. This seminar will appeal to aspiring entrepreneurs who desire to start a new business or existing business owners growing their business. A business plan is an important part of starting or growing a business – they are needed to apply for loans, and can help plan for the future.

Rock the Square with a FREE concert in Rainy Lake Square, “remembering our Rockers”, featuring Dark Horse, Step Down Band, Late Night Jammers, Ferl and Courtney Jourdain and Nowhere Band. Saturday, July 27. Bring your own chair. Food and beverages available through Flint House.

A free papier-mache creative event will be held Saturday, July 27 from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre. Open to children and adults. No registration required – just stop in.

The 22nd Annual Alzheimer Society Ride for Memories will take place Saturday, August 10. To register, visit myevent.com/rideformemories2024 or call 807-468-1516. This event typically sells out, so book early! Riders will start in Kenora, Fort Frances and Dryden, meeting in Fort Frances for an award ceremony and dinner. Donate, participate or just come out for dinner. To donate, visit www.alzheimerkrr.ca/krr or call 807-468-1516.

ONGOING EVENTS

SGEI is hosting weekly guitar jam sessions with Raymond Polz in the SGEI library. Each session will run from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. until the end of August. Mondays are for people under 15, and Wednesdays are for ages 15 and up. All participants under 15 must be accompanied by an adult. All skill levels are welcome. No registration is required, just drop in and enjoy! We encourage participants to bring their own guitars, but if they need one, the library has some to borrow (please call or email ahead to reserve a guitar). Light snacks and beverages will be provided. If anyone has questions, they can contact CC Hayes at annaliseh@7generations.org or (807) 274-2796 x 1225.

Freaky Science Fridays every Friday from 1-2 p.m. at the Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre. Perfect for kids 8 and up – check out a science lesson, demonstration and activity. Come out for the first, and keep coming back all summer for more Freaky Science!

The Fort Frances Sportsmen’s Club welcomes new skeet shooters! Come as guest, no obligation to join. The club meets every Tuesday at 5:00 p.m. Having your muzzle in a neutral position is the main criteria. Fun and safe! Stop by to check it out!

The Rainy Lake Market Square is open for the season! Each Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., stop by the Rainy Lake Market to check out the local vendors. Produce, crafts, handmade items, baking and more!

The TD Summer Reading Club is back! Starting now, register in person at the Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre for the annual kids summer reading program. You’ll get a welcome package, and a chance to win cool prizes and be included in fun summer events. Free Yoga sessions will be offered by Rainy Lake Zen Life Yoga, each Wednesday at 11 a.m. The studio is located at 600 hwy 11 (old Pinewood Sports building across from Badiuks). Space is limited, so please register first at www.vagaro.com/zenlifeyoga.

Fishing rods, reels and tackle boxes are available for borrowing from the Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre. Just present your library card, and you can borrow equipment for up to a week at a time.

The Seed Library is up and running at the Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre. Stop by to pick up seeds, then at the end of the season, return the seeds you collect from what you grew, or support the program’s efforts to purchase new seeds.

Best for Kitty has launched its Spring Appeal. Every donation counts. Your support saves innocent lives! For donations via e-transfer, use bestforkitty@gmail.com, or donate through www.bestfortkitty.net for instant tax receipts. cheques can be mailed to 308 Fifth Street West Fort Frances, P9A 3S1. Tax receipts can be issued for donations over $20. Fort more information on donations, volunteering or fostering, call 807-276-8670.

Celebrate creativity in Textiles and the incredible talent in our community! We invite you to immerse yourself in a diverse array of fiber art forms. As you explore these captivating creations, indulge your senses with a selection of beverages and light refreshments. Join us in toasting to the threads that connect us all, weaving together a vibrant tapestry of culture and creativity. Enjoy the exhibition! Open at the Fort Frances Museum and Cultural Centre.

The Cookbook Collective will be meeting the second Tuesday of each month in the Eisenhauer Lounge of the Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre. Meetings are from 6:30-7:45 p.m. Everyone in attendance will choose a recipe, which they’ll go home to cook and serve. They’ll take photos, and share them and their thoughts on the recipes at the next meeting.

Milo’s Mutts is collecting damaged, unwearable T-shirts. They’ll be turning them into dog toys, which will be sold, with 50 per cent of the profits going towards Ruffcue Dog Rescue. If you have shirts to donate, drop them at the salon, in the back of 1132 Scott Street.

Are you a teen with health questions you’re too embarrassed to ask an adult about? A registered nurse from the Northwestern Health Unit will be hanging out at the Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre every second Tuesday, from 3-5 p.m. starting February 13, to answer your questions in a safe, private and judgement-free zone.

Stroke Survivors group – meeting the Second Wednesday of every month 10-11 a.m. Let’s have a coffee and talk. A good time to make friends with other people that understand what you’re going through. To register call or text Nathan Galusha 807-271-6262 or Shelly Jones 807-276-1319.

Lego Club at the Library, every Thursday from 3:30-5 p.m. come build, create and connect. Compete in Lego building challenges, create unique builds and build big!

Tea and Tots, a drop-in play group, runs every second Friday, from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at 605 McIrvine Road, in Fort Frances. Stop by, and make some new friends! Check out the Tea and Tots Facebook page for upcoming dates.

STEM Saturday is at the Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre, from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Stop by for STEM-based fun, games and crafts! Anyone under 8 needs to be accompanied by an adult.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES

The Fort Frances Canadian Bass Championship needs YOU! The board is seeking new volunteer members to carry Fort Frances’ biggest summer event into the future. If you’d like to know how you can help, whether it’s just a few hours during Bass week, or as a member of the board, contact Jeannette Cawston at 807-275-9229.

The Fort Frances Legion Ladies Auxiliary to Branch #29 is seeking new members to join their dynamic group of fun, hardworking Ladies. If you would like to know more about this group, please contact Andrea at 275-8912.

Volun-TRY with the Girl Guides! Volun-try is a program that lets adults explore being a Guide leader. Age groups currently overseen are 5-11. Make new friends, have fun, and shape the future for a group of girls. Older groups could start with more leaders! To find out more, contact Monica Armour on Facebook.

The Rainycrest Tuck Shop is accepting donations– The Tuck Shop is open to residents, family, staff and visitors. Great items for donation are things like large stuffed bears, men’s and ladies’ hats, personal care items, knick knacks, gift items and items for residents to place on their night stands or wall/door. Proceeds from the Tuck Shop go to the Rainycrest Auxiliary, which benefits residents. Donations can be dropped off inside the main entrance, labelled ATTN: Gary Tuck Shop. For more information, call 807-274-9559.

Rainycrest Auxiliary Membership – New members are always welcome and current members are reminded to renew their membership for 2024 dues are $5 per year and can be paid at the Tuck Shop or by calling 274-6954 (Judy) or 271-4114 (Donna).

Meals on Wheels – Seeking volunteer drivers. Contact Nicole Piotrowski at 807-274-3266 ext 4818 or by email n.piotrowski@rhcf.on.ca.

Best for Kitty is in desperate need of foster homes, to provide a safe, warm and loving environment to house casts and kittens, while they wait for their forever homes. Full support and supplies are provided. For more information, e-mail bestforkitty@gmail.com, or visit Best for Kitty over Facebook or at bestforkitty.net for more information.