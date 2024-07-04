Around Town

Freaky Science Fridays started tomorrow, July 5, from 1-2 p.m.at the Fort France Public Library Technology Centre. Perfect for kid s 8 and up – check out a science lesson, demonstration and activity. Come out for the first, and keep coming back all summer for more Freaky Science!

A pet show and fundraiser will be held at Emo Feeds, Saturday, July 6 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Bring your special pet to showcase for prizes. Prizes for cutest, friendliest and most unique pets. A bunny draw will be taking place. Raffle Table, ice cream and lemonade sales, bouncy castle, pony rides and face painting. Rainy River Meats will be running a barbecue and the Candy Floss Factory will have cotton candy. All proceeds will go towards the health costs of Mary Martin of Misty River, who is battling cancer.

SGEI is hosting weekly guitar jam sessions with Raymond Polz in the library. Starting July 8, they’ll run from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. until the end of August. Mondays are for people under 15, and Wednesdays are for ages 15 and up. All skill levels are welcome. No registration is required, just drop in and enjoy! We encourage participants to bring their own guitars, but if they need one, the library has some to borrow (please call or email ahead to reserve a guitar). Light snacks and beverages will be provided. If anyone has questions, they can contact CC Hayes at annaliseh@7generations.org or (807) 274-2796 x 1225.

Weechi-it-te-win Family Services is hosting its popular Children’s Days events on July 9 and 10 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on the Nanicost Grounds in Agency One. Bouncy castles, Henna tattoos, face painting, pontoon boat rides, a dunk tank and more! Ice cream and Slip and Slide Kickball! The Kiwanis Club is going to be making their popular mini-donuts. Special guest Acosia Red Elk from Oregon. Evening events will run starting at 5 p.m. at the Nanicost Gymnasium. Tuesday night will feature Family Feud and Karaoke and Wednesday evening will be a Pow Wow Yoga workshop. There are attendance and door prizes for each night. Free admission, but food bank donations gratefully accepted. Everyone welcome!

Weechi-it-te-win Family Services is hosting its “Honouring our Children” Pow Wow on July 11 with host drum Maango-Inini and co-host Broken Horn Youth Drum and special guest Acosia Red Elk from Oregon. Pow Wow Grand Entry is at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. The Princess and Brave Pageant at the Pow Wow will be at 4 p.m. with on-site registration beginning at noon.

SGEI is hosting a birch bark basket-making event on July 10 and 11 at the Fort Frances Campus from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The event is free, and lunch is provided on both days. On the first day, participants will meet at the campus and then go out to harvest birch bark. On the second day, they’ll meet at the campus again to make their baskets. When registering, people can indicate if they have any food allergies or need a ride to harvest the bark. If anyone has any questions or wants to sign up, they can contact CC Hayes at annaliseh@7generations.org or (807) 274-2796 x 1225.

Scott Street Mall Days are back! Thursday, July 11, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Scott Street. Loads of activities for the whole family. Great deals and lots of fun! Local vendors, street food, vintage car show, dunk tank, face painting, prizes and more! Dunk tank donations to go towards KidsSport.

The RCMP Musical Ride will take place Wednesday, July 17 at 7 p.m. at the Emo Fairgrounds.Admission is a freewill donation, with all proceeds being donated to the Rainy River Valley Agricultural Society for fairground improvements. Bring a lawn chair. The ecening will feauture performances by Will Richards, Alexis Latter, Reece Kuchma and Kingston Smith, with special guest of honour, veteran Gordon Woollard.

The RRFDC will be having a FREE seminar called ‘Write Your Business Plan’, July 24 at the RRFDC boardroom, 601 Mowat Ave (second floor). There will be free refreshments (coffee, tea, and chocolate chip cookies) to enjoy for anyone who attends. Email charles@rrfdc.on.ca to save you a spot. This seminar will appeal to aspiring entrepreneurs who desire to start a new business or existing business owners growing their business. A business plan is an important part of starting or growing a business – they are needed to apply for loans, and can help plan for the future.

Rock the Square with a FREE concert in Rainy Lake Square, “remembering our Rockers”, featuring Dark Horse, Step Down Band, Late Night Jammers, Ferl and Courtney Jourdain and Nowhere Band. Saturday, July 27. Bring your own chair. Food and beverages available through Flint House.

The 22nd Annual Alzheimer Society Ride for Memories will take place Saturday, August 10. To register, visit myevent.com/rideformemories2024 or call 807-468-1516. This event typically sells out, so book early! Riders will start in Kenora, Fort Frances and Dryden, meeting in Fort Frances for an award ceremony and dinner. Donate, participate or just come out for dinner. To donate, visit www.alzheimerkrr.ca/krr or call 807-468-1516.

ONGOING EVENTS

The Fort Frances Sportsmen’s Club welcomes new skeet shooters! Come as guest, no obligation to join. The club meets every Tuesday at 5:00 p.m. Having your muzzle in a neutral position is the main criteria. Fun and safe! Stop by to check it out!

The Rainy Lake Market Square is open for the season! Each Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., stop by the Rainy Lake Market to check out the local vendors. Produce, crafts, handmade items, baking and more!

The TD Summer Reading Club is back! Starting now, register in person at the Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre for the annual kids summer reading program. You’ll get a welcome package, and a chance to win cool prizes and be included in fun summer events. Free Yoga sessions will be offered by Rainy Lake Zen Life Yoga, each Wednesday at 11 a.m. The studio is located at 600 hwy 11 (old Pinewood Sports building across from Badiuks). Space is limited, so please register first at www.vagaro.com/zenlifeyoga.

Fishing rods, reels and tackle boxes are available for borrowing from the Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre. Just present your library card, and you can borrow equipment for up to a week at a time.

Project Petunia is raising funds for hanging baskets to beautify town. Sponsor a basket for $60, on behalf of yourself, your business/organization or in honour or memory of a loved one. To sponsor a basket, call 807-274-7891.

The Seed Library is up and running at the Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre. Stop by to pick up seeds, then at the end of the season, return the seeds you collect from what you grew, or support the program’s efforts to purchase new seeds.

Best for Kitty has launched its Spring Appeal. Every donation counts. Your support saves innocent lives! For donations via e-transfer, use bestforkitty@gmail.com, or donate through www.bestfortkitty.net for instant tax receipts. cheques can be mailed to 308 Fifth Street West Fort Frances, P9A 3S1. Tax receipts can be issued for donations over $20. Fort more information on donations, volunteering or fostering, call 807-276-8670.

Celebrate creativity in Textiles and the incredible talent in our community! We invite you to immerse yourself in a diverse array of fiber art forms. As you explore these captivating creations, indulge your senses with a selection of beverages and light refreshments. Join us in toasting to the threads that connect us all, weaving together a vibrant tapestry of culture and creativity. Enjoy the exhibition! Open at the Fort Frances Museum and Cultural Centre.

The Cookbook Collective will be meeting the second Tuesday of each month in the Eisenhauer Lounge of the Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre. Meetings are from 6:30-7:45 p.m. Everyone in attendance will choose a recipe, which they’ll go home to cook and serve. They’ll take photos, and share them and their thoughts on the recipes at the next meeting.

Milo’s Mutts is collecting damaged, unwearable T-shirts. They’ll be turning them into dog toys, which will be sold, with 50 per cent of the profits going towards Ruffcue Dog Rescue. If you have shirts to donate, drop them at the salon, in the back of 1132 Scott Street.

Are you a teen with health questions you’re too embarrassed to ask an adult about? A registered nurse from the Northwestern Health Unit will be hanging out at the Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre every second Tuesday, from 3-5 p.m. starting February 13, to answer your questions in a safe, private and judgement-free zone.

Stroke Survivors group– meeting the Second Wednesday of every month 10-11 a.m. Let’s have a coffee and talk. A good time to make friends with other people that understand what you’re going through. To register call or text Nathan Galusha 807-271-6262 or Shelly Jones 807-276-1319.

Lego Club at the Library, every Thursday from 3:30-5 p.m. come build, create and connect. Compete in Lego building challenges, create unique builds and build big!

Tea and Tots, a drop-in play group, runs every second Friday, from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at 605 McIrvine Road, in Fort Frances. Stop by, and make some new friends! Check out the Tea and Tots Facebook page for upcoming dates.

STEM Saturday is at the Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre, from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Stop by for STEM-based fun, games and crafts! Anyone under 8 needs to be accompanied by an adult.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES

The Fort Frances Canadian Bass Championship needs YOU! The board is seeking new volunteer members to carry Fort Frances’ biggest summer event into the future. If you’d like to know how you can help, whether it’s just a few hours during Bass week, or as a member of the board, contact Jeannette Cawston at 807-275-9229.

The Fort Frances Legion Ladies Auxiliary to Branch #29 is seeking new members to join their dynamic group of fun, hardworking Ladies. If you would like to know more about this group, please contact Andrea at 275-8912.

Volun-TRY with the Girl Guides! Volun-try is a program that lets adults explore being a Guide leader. Age groups currently overseen are 5-11. Make new friends, have fun, and shape the future for a group of girls. Older groups could start with more leaders! To find out more, contact Monica Armour on Facebook.

The Rainycrest Tuck Shop is accepting donations– The Tuck Shop is open to residents, family, staff and visitors. Great items for donation are things like large stuffed bears, men’s and ladies’ hats, personal care items, knick knacks, gift items and items for residents to place on their night stands or wall/door. Proceeds from the Tuck Shop go to the Rainycrest Auxiliary, which benefits residents. Donations can be dropped off inside the main entrance, labelled ATTN: Gary Tuck Shop. For more information, call 807-274-9559.

Rainycrest Auxiliary Membership – New members are always welcome and current members are reminded to renew their membership for 2024 dues are $5 per year and can be paid at the Tuck Shop or by calling 274-6954 (Judy) or 271-4114 (Donna).

Meals on Wheels – Seeking volunteer drivers. Contact Nicole Piotrowski at 807-274-3266 ext 4818 or by email n.piotrowski@rhcf.on.ca.

Best for Kitty is in desperate need of foster homes, to provide a safe, warm and loving environment to house casts and kittens, while they wait for their forever homes. Full support and supplies are provided. For more information, e-mail bestforkitty@gmail.com, or visit Best for Kitty over Facebook or at bestforkitty.net for more information.