Around Town

A Mardi Gras themed dinner to celebrate Senior’s Month will be held June 27 at 5 p.m. at the Senior Centre. Cost is $15. Tickets available at the Senior Centre. Capacity limited.

The Rock the Square event series will kick off with a FREE concert, featuring local rock legends Kings of None, with special guest, Piper Lidkea. Prizes for the best dressed rocker! Thursday, June 27, from 6-8 p.m. Bring your own chair. Family event, with lots of activities! Food and beverages available through Flint House.

The Teddy Bear Picnic will be held Friday, June 28 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre. Rain location is the arena auditorium. Cost is $5. Free admission for all teddy Bears, and anyone 2 and under. Hotdogs will be on sale for $2 each. Spry Farm petting zoo, bouncy castles, face painting, games, art and more! Save time in line by buying wristbands ahead of time, available now at the library.

CMHA Men’s Group will be held June 28th at 9:30 am at 612 Portage Ave. Coffee and snacks are provided and everyone is welcome. A safe place to gather, share and connect. For more information contact: Levi Morris at (807) 274-2347 ext. 202.

Quest for the Best registration deadline is July 2! Sign up quick – space is limited! The annual talent competition will take place July 19, until the Big Tent. Cost to register is $40 for solos, or $50 for duets. Entry forms and rules available at www.fortfranceschamber.com or on the Fort Frances Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.

SGEI is hosting a birch bark basket-making event on July 10 and 11 at the Fort Frances Campus from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The event is free, and lunch is provided on both days. On the first day, participants will meet at the campus and then go out to harvest birch bark. On the second day, they’ll meet at the campus again to make their baskets. When registering, people can indicate if they have any food allergies or need a ride to harvest the bark. If anyone has any questions or wants to sign up, they can contact CC Hayes at annaliseh@7generations.org or (807) 274-2796 x 1225.

Scott Street Mall Days are back! Thursday, July 11, all on Scott Street. Loads of activities for the whole family. Great deals and lots of fun!

Rock the Square with a FREE concert in Rainy Lake Square, “remembering our Rockers”, featuring Dark Horse, Step Down Band, Late Night Jammers, Ferl and Courtney Jourdain and Nowhere Band. Saturday, July 27. Bring your own chair. Food and beverages available through Flint House.

ONGOING EVENTS

The Fort Frances Sportsmen’s Club welcomes new skeet shooters! Come as guest, no obligation to join. The club meets every Tuesday at 5:00 p.m. Having your muzzle in a neutral position is the main criteria. Fun and safe! Stop by to check it out!

The Rainy Lake Market Square is open for the season! Each Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., stop by the Rainy Lake Market to check out the local vendors. Produce, crafts, handmade items, baking and more!

The TD Summer Reading Club is back! Starting now, register in person at the Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre for the annual kids summer reading program. You’ll get a welcome package, and a chance to win cool prizes and be included in fun summer events.

Free Yoga sessions will be offered by Rainy Lake Zen Life Yoga, each Wednesday at 11 a.m. The studio is located at 600 hwy 11 (old Pinewood Sports building across from Badiuks). Space is limited, so please register first at www.vagaro.com/zenlifeyoga.

Fishing rods, reels and tackle boxes are available for borrowing from the Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre. Just present your library card, and you can borrow equipment for up to a week at a time.

Project Petunia is raising funds for hanging baskets to beautify town. Sponsor a basket for $60, on behalf of yourself, your business/organization or in honour or memory of a loved one. To sponsor a basket, call 807-274-7891.

The Seed Library is up and running at the Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre. Stop by to pick up seeds, then at the end of the season, return the seeds you collect from what you grew, or support the program’s efforts to purchase new seeds.

Best for Kitty has launched its Spring Appeal. Every donation counts. Your support saves innocent lives! For donations via e-transfer, use bestforkitty@gmail.com, or donate through www.bestfortkitty.net for instant tax receipts. cheques can be mailed to 308 Fifth Street West Fort Frances, P9A 3S1. Tax receipts can be issued for donations over $20. Fort more information on donations, volunteering or fostering, call 807-276-8670.

Celebrate creativity in Textiles and the incredible talent in our community! We invite you to immerse yourself in a diverse array of fiber art forms. As you explore these captivating creations, indulge your senses with a selection of beverages and light refreshments. Join us in toasting to the threads that connect us all, weaving together a vibrant tapestry of culture and creativity. Enjoy the exhibition! Open at the Fort Frances Museum and Cultural Centre.

The Cookbook Collective will be meeting the second Tuesday of each month in the Eisenhauer Lounge of the Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre. Meetings are from 6:30-7:45 p.m. Everyone in attendance will choose a recipe, which they’ll go home to cook and serve. They’ll take photos, and share them and their thoughts on the recipes at the next meeting.

Milo’s Mutts is collecting damaged, unwearable T-shirts. They’ll be turning them into dog toys, which will be sold, with 50 per cent of the profits going towards Ruffcue Dog Rescue. If you have shirts to donate, drop them at the salon, in the back of 1132 Scott Street.

Are you a teen with health questions you’re too embarrassed to ask an adult about? A registered nurse from the Northwestern Health Unit will be hanging out at the Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre every second Tuesday, from 3-5 p.m. starting February 13, to answer your questions in a safe, private and judgement-free zone.

Stroke Survivors group– meeting the Second Wednesday of every month 10-11 a.m. Let’s have a coffee and talk. A good time to make friends with other people that understand what you’re going through. To register call or text Nathan Galusha 807-271-6262 or Shelly Jones 807-276-1319.

Lego Club at the Library, every Thursday from 3:30-5 p.m. come build, create and connect. Compete in Lego building challenges, create unique builds and build big!

Tea and Tots, a drop-in play group, runs every second Friday, from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at 605 McIrvine Road, in Fort Frances. Stop by, and make some new friends! Check out the Tea and Tots Facebook page for upcoming dates.

STEM Saturday is at the Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre, from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Stop by for STEM-based fun, games and crafts! Anyone under 8 needs to be accompanied by an adult.

Dungeons and Dragons will be held Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m. at the Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre. Age 13+. No previous experience with the game is required, and all supplies provided.

The legion meat draw will be held each Friday evening at 6 p.m.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES

The Canada Day committee at Beyak Automotive is seeking volunteers to make the day a success! To sign up, contact Holly Kaemingh at holly@beyakautogroup.com or call 807-274-5321.

The Fort Frances Canadian Bass Championship needs YOU! The board is seeking new volunteer members to carry Fort Frances’ biggest summer event into the future. If you’d like to know how you can help, whether it’s just a few hours during Bass week, or as a member of the board, contact Jeannette Cawston at 807-275-9229.

The Fort Frances Legion Ladies Auxiliary to Branch #29 is seeking new members to join their dynamic group of fun, hardworking Ladies. If you would like to know more about this group, please contact Andrea at 275-8912.

Volun-TRY with the Girl Guides! Volun-try is a program that lets adults explore being a Guide leader. Age groups currently overseen are 5-11. Make new friends, have fun, and shape the future for a group of girls. Older groups could start with more leaders! To find out more, contact Monica Armour on Facebook.

The Rainycrest Tuck Shop is accepting donations– The Tuck Shop is open to residents, family, staff and visitors. Great items for donation are things like large stuffed bears, men’s and ladies’ hats, personal care items, knick knacks, gift items and items for residents to place on their night stands or wall/door. Proceeds from the Tuck Shop go to the Rainycrest Auxiliary, which benefits residents. Donations can be dropped off inside the main entrance, labelled ATTN: Gary Tuck Shop. For more information, call 807-274-9559.

Rainycrest Auxiliary Membership – New members are always welcome and current members are reminded to renew their membership for 2024 dues are $5 per year and can be paid at the Tuck Shop or by calling 274-6954 (Judy) or 271-4114 (Donna).

Meals on Wheels – Seeking volunteer drivers. Contact Nicole Piotrowski at 807-274-3266 ext 4818 or by email n.piotrowski@rhcf.on.ca.

Best for Kitty is in desperate need of foster homes, to provide a safe, warm and loving environment to house casts and kittens, while they wait for their forever homes. Full support and supplies are provided. For more information, e-mail bestforkitty@gmail.com, or visit Best for Kitty over Facebook or at bestforkitty.net for more information.

The Friends of the Library meets every third Thursday of each month, except for July and August. New members are always welcome! This group helps to support for the Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre, to make it the best it can be!