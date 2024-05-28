Around Town

Muskies Football spring training is being held this week and next, Monday through Thursday, 6-8 p.m. Anyone entering grades 9 to 12 next year, who is interested in being a part of the team, can come down and join in. No registration needed – just show up dressed for the practice, with cleats and a water bottle.

The Legion Ladies Auxiliary Monthly Supper will be roast beef with all the fixings. Tickets must be purchased in advance by TODAY, Tuesday, May 28. Dinner will be held May 31. Only 120 meals, and they can sell out fast! Cost is $25 per meal. Doors will open on the 31st at 4:30 p.m., with dine-in service at 5:30 p.m. Pick-up is available and delivery is available within town limits. Tickets are available at the Legion office from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m on weekdays, the Senior Centre from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday to Thursday, or by calling Vicki at 807-271-3514.

The 12th Annual Mill Alumni Dinner will be held May 29. Roast beef and pork cutlet dinner, at the Royal Canadian Legion. Social hour starts at 5 p.m., with dinner starting at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $35, and available at the Fort Frances Times office or the Senior’s Centre, or by calling Al at 486-0360, Alan 274-9202, Herman 274-9520, Don 274-9139, Dave 274-7086, Kevin 275-8118 or John at 274-3508. Deadline to buy is May 22.

CMHA Men’s Group will be held May 31st at 9:30am and June 28th at 9:30 am at 612 Portage Ave. Coffee and snacks are provided and everyone is welcome. A safe place to gather, share and connect. For more information contact: Levi Morris at (807) 274-2347 ext. 202.

The Borderland Community Orchestra will be performing June 2 at 2 p.m. at Cornerstone Christian School, and June 4 at 6:30 p.m. at Rainy Lake Square. Admission to both events is a freewill offering. The Square concert is being held in memory of Carol Belanger. Please bring a chair. In case of poor weather, the concert will move into the Museum.

The Rainy Lake Community Orchestra will be performing once again at the Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre on Tuesday, June 11th at 6:30 p.m. Attached, please find the flyer for the community as all are welcome to attend this free Spring Performance.

SENIOR’S MONTH ACTIVITIES

Card Tournaments at Sister Kennedy Centre: Five Hundred on June 3, Duplicate Bridge on June 8, Smear on June 11, Contract Bridge on June 15, Cribbage on June 29. Fee: $5.00. All fees returned as prizes. Games start at 12:30. Call the Senior Centre at 807 274-7656 to register.

Monday, June 3 enjoy a “Build Your Own Breakfast Sandwich at the Centre from 8- 10 for $3.00. Seniors’ Month Matinee Movies at Sister Kennedy Centre: Wednesday, June 5 Fried Green Tomatoes, June 19: Where the Crawdads Sing, June 26- The Help. No charge. Movies start at 1 p.m. Seniors’ Month Pickleball Tournament June 5, Best Ball foursome Golf Tournament at Heron Landing on June 24. Register at the Senior Centre: 807 274-7656. A Seniors’ Month Scrabble Tournament will be held on Wednesday June 12, 12:30 start. Call the Centre at 807 274-7656

JUNE IS PRIDE MONTH

For a full list of events for the month, follow Borderland pride on Facebook. Here’s a sneak peek:

May 30, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.: Slay in May. A youth event open to all youths in Couchiching First Nation. Contact Rose at rozhonda.french@treaty3.ca or Tass at tassanee.weese@treaty3.ca for more information.

May 31, noon: Flag raising. Join Town of Fort Frances council and staff for the official Pride flag raising at the Civic Centre.

May 31, 4-6 p.m. Coffee-time kick-off. Meet up at the Fort Frances Public Library for coffee and connections (and refreshments!) to kick-off Pride Month. We’ll have an assortment of 2SLGBTQIA+ literature and resources on hand.

June 12, 3-8 p.m. Pride button and banner making. Join the United Native Friendship Centre to make buttons and banners for the Pride March.

June 15 10:30 a.m. Passport to Pride, Pride march. Meet at Smokey Bear Park for a cross-border Pride march. The pedestrian parade welcomes walkers, bikes, strollers and wagons. Registration not required. Barbecue lunch follows the walk at rainy Lake Square. Bring your ID to cross the border.

June 19 10:15 a.m. Storytime with Pharoah Moans. Drag story time at the library. Open to all ages.

June 26, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. “Love Wins” Pride Brunch. Everyone is invited to the Point Park for a special Pride brunch and other activities.

CANADA DAY events are being planned for July 1. The staff at Beyak Automotive Group are organizing a full afternoon of fun, starting with a parade, followed by family fun at Point Park, including bouncy castles, food, kite flying, sand castle building and more! To ever a float in the parade, contact Holly Kaemingh at holly@beyakautogroup.com or call 807-274-5321. Stay tuned for more details as the day draws closer!

ONGOING EVENTS

Best for Kitty has launched its Spring Appeal. Every donation counts. Your support saves innocent lives! For donations via e-transfer, use bestforkitty@gmail.com, or donate through www.bestfortkitty.net for instant tax receipts. cheques can be mailed to 308 Fifth Street West Fort Frances, P9A 3S1. Tax receipts can be issued for donations over $20. Fort more information on donations, volunteering or fostering, call 807-276-8670.

Celebrate creativity in Textiles and the incredible talent in our community! We invite you to immerse yourself in a diverse array of fiber art forms. As you explore these captivating creations, indulge your senses with a selection of beverages and light refreshments. Join us in toasting to the threads that connect us all, weaving together a vibrant tapestry of culture and creativity. Enjoy the exhibition! Open at the Fort Frances Museum and Cultural Centre.

A prom dress giveaway is available from Curvy Chick Boutique, 256 Scott Street in Fort Frances. The dresses will be given free of charge, to remove barriers to the experience of prom. To schedule a fitting, call the store.

Get ready, get set for an 8-week walking program hosted by Canadian Mental Health Association and the Health Unit. Sign up by calling 274-2347 ext. 212. Weekly group walks start Tuesdays at 1:30 p.m. Every week will take you on a different trail, path or walking route. Get active, explore nature and connect with some fabulous people. It’s good for the body, mind and soul!

The Cookbook Collective will be meeting the second Tuesday of each month in the Eisenhauer Lounge of the Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre. Meetings are from 6:30-7:45 p.m. Everyone in attendance will choose a recipe, which they’ll go home to cook and serve. They’ll take photos, and share them and their thoughts on the recipes at the next meeting.

Milo’s Mutts is collecting damaged, unwearable T-shirts. They’ll be turning them into dog toys, which will be sold, with 50 per cent of the profits going towards Ruffcue Dog Rescue. If you have shirts to donate, drop them at the salon, in the back of 1132 Scott Street.

Are you a teen with health questions you’re too embarrassed to ask an adult about? A registered nurse from the Northwestern Health Unit will be hanging out at the Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre every second Tuesday, from 3-5 p.m. starting February 13, to answer your questions in a safe, private and judgement-free zone.

Stroke Survivors group– meeting the Second Wednesday of every month 10-11 a.m. Let’s have a coffee and talk. A good time to make friends with other people that understand what you’re going through. To register call or text Nathan Galusha 807-271-6262 or Shelly Jones 807-276-1319.

Lego Club at the Library, every Thursday from 3:30-5 p.m. come build, create and connect. Compete in Lego building challenges, create unique builds and build big!

Tea and Tots, a drop-in play group, runs every second Friday, from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at 605 McIrvine Road, in Fort Frances. Stop by, and make some new friends! Check out the Tea and Tots Facebook page for upcoming dates.

STEM Saturday is at the Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre, from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Stop by for STEM-based fun, games and crafts! Anyone under 8 needs to be accompanied by an adult.

Dungeons and Dragons will be held Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m. at the Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre. Age 13+. No previous experience with the game is required, and all supplies provided.

Legion Burgers and Brew – stop by the Royal Canadian Legion Fort Frances Branch for $10 burgers and brew, each Friday evening from 5-7 p.m. Tickets will be available for the meat draw as well!

Lions TV BINGO– on Shaw channel 10 every Thursday from 6:30-8:30 cards available from the usual outlets including the Fort Frances Times.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES

Fort Frances Youth Soccer is in need of volunteers to fill many roles, from set-up to coaching. If you’d like to lend a hand, reach out over Facebook!

The Fort Frances Legion Ladies Auxiliary to Branch #29 is seeking new members to join their dynamic group of fun, hardworking Ladies. If you would like to know more about this group, please contact Andrea at 275-8912.

Volun-TRY with the Girl Guides! Volun-try is a program that lets adults explore being a Guide leader. Age groups currently overseen are 5-11. Make new friends, have fun, and shape the future for a group of girls. Older groups could start with more leaders! To find out more, contact Monica Armour on Facebook.

The Rainycrest Tuck Shop is accepting donations– The Tuck Shop is open to residents, family, staff and visitors. Great items for donation are things like large stuffed bears, men’s and ladies’ slippers, socks, hats, personal care items, knick knacks, gift items and items for residents to place on their night stands or wall/door. Proceeds from the Tuck Shop go to the Rainycrest Auxiliary, which benefits residents. Donations can be dropped off inside the main entrance, labelled ATTN: Gary Tuck Shop. For more information, call 807-274-9559.

Rainycrest Auxiliary Membership – New members are always welcome and current members are reminded to renew their membership for 2023 dues are $5 per year and can be paid at the Tuck Shop or by calling 274-6954 (Judy) or 271-4114 (Donna).

Meals on Wheels – Seeking volunteer drivers. Contact Nicole Piotrowski at 807-274-3266 ext 4818 or by email n.piotrowski@rhcf.on.ca.

Best for Kitty is in desperate need of foster homes, to provide a safe, warm and loving environment to house casts and kittens, while they wait for their forever homes. Full support and supplies are provided. For more information, e-mail bestforkitty@gmail.com, or visit Best for Kitty over Facebook or at bestforkitty.net for more information.

The Friends of the Library meets every third Thursday of each month, except for July and August. New members are always welcome! This group helps to support for the Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre, to make it the best it can be!