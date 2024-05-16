Around Town

The Annual Walk for Alzheimer’s will be happening here in Fort Frances on Saturday, May 25, 2024 at the Sorting Gap Marina with registration at 10:30 am and walk starting at 11:00 am. There will be a barbecue at the end of the walk for anyone who participates. Any questions call Mary O’Connor 807-276-9105

The Seed Library is back at the Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre. Register with the library, collect and plant seeds. At the end of the season, either return collected seeds or support the purchase of new seeds. Drop in May 14 from 1-4 p.m.

The 2024 Tree Sale will take place Thursday May 16 and Saturday May 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre, by the Rainy River District Stewardship. White Spruce and red pine will be sold in bundles of 15 for $5.25. Check out the Rainy River District Stewardship Facebook page or oder online at https://www.rrds.store.

52nd Annual Fish Fry at Rainy River First Nations, held Friday, May 17 at 4 p.m. Powwow grounds north of Junction 11/71. Opening remarks at 3:30 p.m., entertainment to follow. Volunteers needed and conations welcomed.

The Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre has a bunch of old magazines and wants to repurpose them. Ashlyn Gothe from YouTube has the perfect DIY project for youI Come down to the Shaw Room on Saturday, May 18 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. to learn how to make your own. DIY magazine bowls are not just the perfect way to reuse old magazines; but also the answer to storing your smaller things. Please join us for some colourful fun! Check out the poster on Facebook!

It’s book sale time! The Annual Fort Frances Friends of the Library Book Sale will take place May 25, at the Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre. Donations of books and DVDs are welcome – please drop them off the week before the sale!

A Community-wide Garage Sale will be held May 25, from 8 a.m. to noon, at the Memorial Sports Centre! Indoors at the 52 Canadians – no need for a rain date! Book a 10-by-10 foot area for $10 plus HST, complete with one table and two chairs. To reserve a spot, call 807-274-4561, by May 21. For more, follow the Memorial Sports Centre on Facebook!

The Legion Ladies Auxiliary Monthly Supper will be roast beef with all the fixings. Tickets must be purchased in advance by Tuesday, May 28. Dinner will be held May 31. Only 120 meals, and they can sell out fast! Cost is $25 per meal. Doors will open on the 31st at 4:30 p.m., with dine-in service at 5:30 p.m. Pick-up is available and delivery is available within town limits. Tickets are available at the Legion office from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m on weekdays, the Senior Centre from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday to Thursday, or by calling Vicki at 807-271-3514.

The 12th Annual Mill Alumni Dinner will be held May 29. Roast beef and pork cutlet dinner, at the Royal Canadian Legion. Social hour starts at 5 p.m., with dinner starting at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $35, and available at the Fort Frances Times office or the Senior’s Centre, or by calling Al at 486-0360, Alan 274-9202, Herman 274-9520, Don 274-9139, Dave 274-7086, Kevin 275-8118 or John at 274-3508. Deadline to buy is May 22.

CMHA Men’s Group will be held May 31st at 9:30am and June 28th at 9:30 am at 612 Portage Ave. Coffee and snacks are provided and everyone is welcome. A safe place to gather, share and connect. For more information contact: Levi Morris at (807) 274-2347 ext. 202.

ONGOING EVENTS

Best for Kitty has launched its Spring Appeal. Every donation counts. Your support saves innocent lives! For donations via e-transfer, use bestforkitty@gmail.com, or donate through www.bestfortkitty.net for instant tax receipts. cheques can be mailed to 308 Fifth Street West Fort Frances, P9A 3S1. Tax receipts can be issued for donations over $20. Fort more information on donations, volunteering or fostering, call 807-276-8670.

Celebrate creativity in Textiles and the incredible talent in our community! We invite you to immerse yourself in a diverse array of fiber art forms. As you explore these captivating creations, indulge your senses with a selection of beverages and light refreshments. Join us in toasting to the threads that connect us all, weaving together a vibrant tapestry of culture and creativity. Enjoy the exhibition! Open at the Fort Frances Museum and Cultural Centre.

A prom dress giveaway is available from Curvy Chick Boutique, 256 Scott Street in Fort Frances. The dresses will be given free of charge, to remove barriers to the experience of prom. To schedule a fitting, call the store.

Get ready, get set for an 8-week walking program hosted by Canadian Mental Health Association and the Health Unit. Sign up by calling 274-2347 ext. 212. Weekly group walks start Tuesdays at 1:30 p.m. Every week will take you on a different trail, path or walking route. Get active, explore nature and connect with some fabulous people. It’s good for the body, mind and soul!

The Cookbook Collective will be meeting the second Tuesday of each month in the Eisenhauer Lounge of the Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre. Meetings are from 6:30-7:45 p.m. Everyone in attendance will choose a recipe, which they’ll go home to cook and serve. They’ll take photos, and share them and their thoughts on the recipes at the next meeting.

Milo’s Mutts is collecting damaged, unwearable T-shirts. They’ll be turning them into dog toys, which will be sold, with 50 per cent of the profits going towards Ruffcue Dog Rescue. If you have shirts to donate, drop them at the salon, in the back of 1132 Scott Street.

Are you a teen with health questions you’re too embarrassed to ask an adult about? A registered nurse from the Northwestern Health Unit will be hanging out at the Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre every second Tuesday, from 3-5 p.m. starting February 13, to answer your questions in a safe, private and judgement-free zone.

Stroke Survivors group– meeting the Second Wednesday of every month 10-11 a.m. Let’s have a coffee and talk. A good time to make friends with other people that understand what you’re going through. To register call or text Nathan Galusha 807-271-6262 or Shelly Jones 807-276-1319.

Lego Club at the Library, every Thursday from 3:30-5 p.m. come build, create and connect. Compete in Lego building challenges, create unique builds and build big!

Tea and Tots, a drop-in play group, runs every second Friday, from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at 605 McIrvine Road, in Fort Frances. Stop by, and make some new friends! Check out the Tea and Tots Facebook page for upcoming dates.

STEM Saturday is at the Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre, from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Stop by for STEM-based fun, games and crafts! Anyone under 8 needs to be accompanied by an adult.

Dungeons and Dragons will be held Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m. at the Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre. Age 13+. No previous experience with the game is required, and all supplies provided.

Legion Burgers and Brew – stop by the Royal Canadian Legion Fort Frances Branch for $10 burgers and brew, each Friday evening from 5-7 p.m. Tickets will be available for the meat draw as well!

Lions TV BINGO– on Shaw channel 10 every Thursday from 6:30-8:30 cards available from the usual outlets including the Fort Frances Times.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES

Fort Frances Youth Soccer is in need of volunteers to fill many roles, from set-up to coaching. If you’d like to lend a hand, reach out over Facebook!

The Fort Frances Legion Ladies Auxiliary to Branch #29 is seeking new members to join their dynamic group of fun, hardworking Ladies. If you would like to know more about this group, please contact Andrea at 275-8912.

Volun-TRY with the Girl Guides! Volun-try is a program that lets adults explore being a Guide leader. Age groups currently overseen are 5-11. Make new friends, have fun, and shape the future for a group of girls. Older groups could start with more leaders! To find out more, contact Monica Armour on Facebook.

The Rainycrest Tuck Shop is accepting donations– The Tuck Shop is open to residents, family, staff and visitors. Great items for donation are things like large stuffed bears, men’s and ladies’ slippers, socks, hats, personal care items, knick knacks, gift items and items for residents to place on their night stands or wall/door. Proceeds from the Tuck Shop go to the Rainycrest Auxiliary, which benefits residents. Donations can be dropped off inside the main entrance, labelled ATTN: Gary Tuck Shop. For more information, call 807-274-9559.

Rainycrest Auxiliary Membership – New members are always welcome and current members are reminded to renew their membership for 2023 dues are $5 per year and can be paid at the Tuck Shop or by calling 274-6954 (Judy) or 271-4114 (Donna).

Meals on Wheels – Seeking volunteer drivers. Contact Nicole Piotrowski at 807-274-3266 ext 4818 or by email n.piotrowski@rhcf.on.ca.

Best for Kitty is in desperate need of foster homes, to provide a safe, warm and loving environment to house casts and kittens, while they wait for their forever homes. Full support and supplies are provided. For more information, e-mail bestforkitty@gmail.com, or visit Best for Kitty over Facebook or at bestforkitty.net for more information.

The Friends of the Library meets every third Thursday of each month, except for July and August. New members are always welcome! This group helps to support for the Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre, to make it the best it can be!