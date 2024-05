Around Town

The Rainy River District Festival of the Performing Arts highlights concert is scheduled for May 2 at 6:30 p.m. at the Townshend Theatre. Visit ff-festival.com or see Rainy River District Festival of the Performing Arts on Facebook for all the details and winners of this year’s Festival.

A 5K walk and perinatal mental health awareness event – Flora’s Walk – will be held Friday May 3, from 10 a.m. to noon starting at the Sorting Gap Marina in Fort Frances. There will be guest speakers, prizes, refreshments, information booths and a 5K walk. Team Northwest Ontario is being organized by NorthWest Ontario Counselling and Consulting. There are many ways to support this event – join the team, donate, sponsor, or just come out and take part in the day! For more, visit NorthWest Ontario Counselling and Consulting on Facebook, or visit the team’s event page at floraswalk.ca/en/t/teamnorthwesternontario.

The Importance of Family: a Mother’s Day Craft will be held at the Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre, Thursday, May 9 from 3:30-5 p.m. Registration is due by May 3 with the Metis Family Wellbeing Program. Ages 7 and up. Contact Amber Vanasse at 807-355-3785 or e-mail amberv@metisnation.org. The event will include a talk on the importance of family, a book, journalling and craft, to gift to a mother or special maternal figure.

Learn to weave with local fibre artist Simone Leblanc. From Warp to Weft: learn to Weave, will guide participants through the basics of weaving, from terminology, to techniques, including rigid heddle, table and floor looms. Must be 16 or older to participate. Event will be held May 4, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Fort Frances Museum and Cultural Centre. Registration is required, by calling Sam Manty at 807-274-7891 ext 1112 or e-mail smanty@fortfrances.ca.

A Mother’s Day Tea and bake Sale will be held Saturday, May 4 from 2-3:30 p.m. at the Devlin Hall. Organized by Guthrie United Church. Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for children 6-12, and 5 and under are free. Donations of baking and penny table items accepted.

The Fort Frances Gun and Hobby Show will take place May 4 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Fort Frances Curling Club. Draw prizes, appraisals and many vendors to see! Admission is $7.

The Rainy River Recreation Centre will be hosting a Trade Show, May 4 from 10 a.m. To 3 p.m. The event is seeking vendors; if you would like to register, e-mail rainyriverrec@tbaytel.net. Cost is $20 if you supply a table, or $30 to have a table supplied.

Kids and Company’s final show for 2024 takes place Monday May 6 at 6:30 p.m. at La Place Rendez Vous. Master Ventriloquist Tim Holland attempts death defying stunts while arguing with himself. You can try to see if his lips are moving, but you’ll probably miss something funny or amazing. The Zany characters Tim brings to life always steal the show. Tim has been professionally entertaining for almost 2 decades. Tickets available at kidsandco.ca or at the door.

The Second Annual Walk for our Sisters will take place May 7. It will begin at the Fort Frances Senior’s Centre at noon, and make its way to the UNFC building. All are welcome to join.

The CMHA Fort Frances Branch will be hosting its annual Community Take-Out Barbecue Wednesday, May 8, from 11:30 a.m. until supplies run out, in honour of Mental Health Week. No pre-orders – stop by and say hello! The meal is free and everyone is welcome! 612 Portage Ave – please enter from portage Ave and exit to second street.

Ducks Unlimited Fort Frances Dinner. Friday, May 10, 5 p.m. at the Curl Fort Frances Community Centre. Tickets available online and or by calling Nancy at 705-257-2090. Check the Facebook Event “Ducks Unlimited Conservation Dinner for more information.

Math Olympics Reimagined is returning to the Fort Frances Public Library technology Centre for one day only! Event is hosted by the NWOAME, and will take place May 11 from 10:30 a.m. to 1;30 p.m. Recommended for kids in Grades 6 to 8. Students can expect to play with numbers and challenge their spatial sense all while having fun with others. Sign-up through the Library’s Facebook page, or e-mail Chelsea at chelsea.carlson@rrdsb.com.

Free Tipping Day will take place Saturday, May 11 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. items are limited to tree branches, leaves, grass clippings and yard waste only.

The Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre has a bunch of old magazines and wants to repurpose them. Ashlyn Gothe from YouTube has the perfect DIY project for youI Come down to the Shaw Room on Saturday, May 18 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. to learn how to make your own. DIY magazine bowls are not just the perfect way to reuse old magazines; but also the answer to storing your smaller things. Please join us for some colourful fun! Check out the poster on Facebook!

The Annual Fort Frances Friends of the Library Book Sale will take place May 25, at the Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre. Donations of books and DVDs are welcome – please drop them off the week before the sale!

CMHA Men’s Group will be held May 31st at 9:30am and June 28th at 9:30 am at 612 Portage Ave. Coffee and snacks are provided and everyone is welcome. A safe place to gather, share and connect. For more information contact: Levi Morris at (807) 274-2347 ext. 202.

ONGOING EVENTS

Celebrate creativity in Textiles and the incredible talent in our community! We invite you to immerse yourself in a diverse array of fiber art forms. As you explore these captivating creations, indulge your senses with a selection of beverages and light refreshments. Join us in toasting to the threads that connect us all, weaving together a vibrant tap- estry of culture and creativity. Enjoy the exhibition! Open at the Fort Frances Museum and Cultural Centre.

A prom dress giveaway is being organized by Curvy Chick Boutique, 256 Scott Street in Fort Frances. The dresses will be given free of charge, to remove barriers to the experience of prom. To schedule a fitting, call the store.

Get ready, get set for an 8-week walking program hosted by Canadian Mental Health Association and the Health Unit. Sign up by calling 274-2347 ext. 212. Weekly group walks start Tuesdays at 1:30 p.m. Every week will take you on a different trail, path or walking route. Get active, explore nature and connect with some fabulous people. It’s good for the body, mind and soul!

Anishinaabewin Maamninendimowin Indigenous Ingenuity–Come celebrate the ever-evolving world of Indigenous Ingenuity with our travelling exhibition, presented by Indigenous Tourism Ontario and Science North. The exhibition will be at the Fort Frances Museum from March 25 to April 12. Admission is by donation, and it’s fun for the whole family! Visit Monday through Friday from 11:00am to 4:00pm, with the last entry at 3:00pm.

The Cookbook Collective will be meeting the second Tuesday of each month in the Eisenhauer Lounge of the Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre. Meetings are from 6:30-7:45 p.m. Everyone in attendance will choose a recipe, which they’ll go home to cook and serve. They’ll take photos, and share them and their thoughts on the recipes at the next meeting.

Milo’s Mutts is collecting damaged, unwearable T-shirts. They’ll be turning them into dog toys, which will be sold, with 50 per cent of the profits going towards Ruffcue Dog Rescue. If you have shirts to donate, drop them at the salon, in the back of 1132 Scott Street.

Are you a teen with health questions you’re too embarrassed to ask an adult about? A registered nurse from the Northwestern Health Unit will be hanging out at the Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre every second Tuesday, from 3-5 p.m. starting February 13, to answer your questions in a safe, private and judgement-free zone.

Stroke Survivors group – meeting the Second Wednesday of every month 10-11 a.m. Let’s have a coffee and talk. A good time to make friends with other people that understand what you’re going through. To register call or text Nathan Galusha 807-271-6262 or Shelly Jones 807-276-1319.

Lego Club at the Library, every Thursday from 3:30-5 p.m. come build, create and connect. Compete in Lego building challenges, create unique builds and build big!

Tea and Tots, a drop-in play group, runs every second Friday, from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at 605 McIrvine Road, in Fort Frances. Stop by, and make some new friends! Check out the Tea and Tots Facebook page for upcoming dates and other news.

Drop in shinny hockey and public skating are ongoing. Cost is $3. A waiver needs to be signed for hockey. Check out the full winter schedule on the Memorial Sports Centre facebook page.

STEM Saturday is at the Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre, from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Stop by for STEM-based fun, games and crafts! Anyone under 8 needs to be accompanied by an adult.

Dungeons and Dragons will be held Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m. at the Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre. Age 13+. No previous experience with the game is required, and all supplies provided.

Legion Burgers and Brew – stop by the Royal Canadian Legion Fort Frances Branch for $10 burgers and brew, each Friday evening from 5-7 p.m. Tickets will be available for the meat draw as well!

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES

Fort Frances Youth Soccer is in need of volunteers to fill many roles, from set-up to coaching. If you’d like to lend a hand, reach out over Facebook!

The Fort Frances Legion Ladies Auxiliary to Branch #29 is seeking new members to join their dynamic group of fun, hardworking Ladies. If you would like to know more about this group, please contact Andrea at 275-8912.

Volun-TRY with the Girl Guides! Volun-try is a program that lets adults explore being a Guide leader. Age groups currently overseen are 5-11. Make new friends, have fun, and shape the future for a group of girls. Older groups could start with more leaders! To find out more, contact Monica Armour on Facebook.

The Rainycrest Tuck Shop is accepting donations– The Tuck Shop is open to residents, family, staff and visitors. Great items for donation are things like large stuffed bears, men’s and ladies’ slippers, socks, hats, personal care items, knick knacks, gift items and items for residents to place on their night stands or wall/door. Proceeds from the Tuck Shop go to the Rainycrest Auxiliary, which benefits residents. Donations can be dropped off inside the main entrance, labelled ATTN: Gary Tuck Shop. For more information, call 807-274-9559.

Rainycrest Auxiliary Membership – New members are always welcome and current members are reminded to renew their membership for 2023 dues are $5 per year and can be paid at the Tuck Shop or by calling 274-6954 (Judy) or 271-4114 (Donna).

Meals on Wheels – Seeking volunteer drivers. Contact Nicole Piotrowski at 807-274-3266 ext 4818 or by email n.piotrowski@rhcf.on.ca.

Best for Kitty is in desperate need of foster homes, to provide a safe, warm and loving environment to house casts and kittens, while they wait for their forever homes. Full support and supplies are provided. For more information, e-mail bestforkitty@gmail.com, or visit Best for Kitty over Facebook or at bestforkitty.net for more information.

The Friends of the Library meets every third Thursday of each month, except for July and August. New members are always welcome! This group helps to support for the Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre, to make it the best it can be!