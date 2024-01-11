Around Town

A joint exhibit, Tied Together, featuring beadwork from across the region, will open to the public on Friday, January 12 at the Fort Frances Museum and Cultural Centre. The exhibit has been created in partnership with Kay-nah-chi-wah-nung Historical Centre, and will move to that facility in the spring.

St. John’s Anglican Church Auxiliary Roast Pork Supper– Friday Jan. 12 5-7 p.m. Roast pork, mashed potatoes, vegetables Salads, Home-made pies coffee or tea. $20 adults $10 Children 6-10, 5 and under free. Take out or delivery call 807-275-9330.

Tea and Tots is back for the new year. The drop-in play group runs every second Friday, from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at 605 McIrvine Road, in Fort Frances. Stop by, and make some new friends! Check out the Tea and Tots Facebook page for updates. January playdates will be held on the 12th and 26th.

Ever wanted to try karaoke? Head down to the Royal Canadian Legion in Fort Frances on January 12 or 19 to check it out! Open from 7-11 p.m. in the bar, presented by 2-Tone Music.

The Fort Frances Lakers are in town this weekend. They face off against Red Lake on January 12 and Thunder Bay on January 13. Puck drops at 7 p.m. each night. For tickets, visit

The annual Christmas Tree round-up will be held Saturday, January 13. Drop off your natural, undecorated tree at Darryl’s Custom Landscaping for environmentally sound recycling.

The Circle of Security Parenting Program will run an eight-week session on Wednesday evenings, from January 17- March 6. Sessions will run from 6-7:30 p.m., with a light snack. The classes are care-giver based; children do not need to attend. The event is hosted by the Fort Frances EarlyON program, in partnership with Joanne Davis and the Infant and Child Development Program. The evidence-based program teaches parents how to understand, support, enhance and honour the child-parent relationship. Register at www.keyon.ca. For more information, contact Andrea Bell-Perreault at 807-277-0086 ext 3, or e-mail andrea.bellperreault@rrdsb.ca.

Stick Curling is expanding to its own league. Six weeks, Wednesdays from January 17 to February 21, at 5 p.m. Sign up as a team, or as an individual to be added to a team. Cost is $50/person. Six rocks, and six ends and lots of fun! Register at the rink or online at curlfortfrances.com.

Tour de Fort’s 30th Anniversary series– Continues on January 19 with singer-songwriter Belle Plaine. Tickets are available at Tourdefort.com.

The Senior Centre is holding an Open House. Come out and celebrate the opening of the new addition to the Sister Betty Kennedy Centre/Fort Frances Senior Centre 55 and over, on January 20, from 1:30-3 p.m. Refreshments and cake will be served.

Forget Me Not Dinner for Alzheimer’s month– January 20. Tickets available at Northwoods Gallery and Gifts. After several years on hiatus this dinner is back to raise funds for programming offered to people suffering from dementia and their families.

A Natural Medicine Clinic will be held January 24, 25 and 26 at the Nanicost Gym, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event is hosted by Gizhewaadiziwin Health Access Centre. To book an appointment or for more information, contact Erin Smith, esmith@gizhac.com, or MJ Kewakundo at mkewakundo@gizhac.com, or call 807-274-3131.

Get ready for a “frosty” adventure with Miss Sam at the Museum! Taking place January, 26th at 2pm. (**registration required).Together we will craft not one, but TWO adorable sock snow buddies! Enjoy snowy tales, play frosty games, and cozy up with some snowman hot chocolate. Join us for a snow-tastic time without the chill. Let the sock snowman party begin! $4.00 per child. Children under 8 must be accompanied by an adult. Limited spaces available. Registration required- please message us or call 807-274-7891 ext 1112.

A Women’s Wellness Workshop – Held Saturday, February 10, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at La Place Rendez-Vous. The event is being organized by the La Verendrye Hospital Auxiliary as a fundraising event. Lunch is provided, and there will be a choice of sessions, ranging from mental health to physical well-being to personal development, each delivered by experts in their field. Tickets are $75, with a $40 tax receipt available. Tickets are available at the Hospital Gift Shop or by calling Janice at 807-271-3665.

A Superbowl Party will be held February11 at the Fort Frances Legion. Darts, crib, food and football! Stay tuned for more details!

Voyageur Lions Club Polar Plunge has been delayed to Family Day!– Did you want to sign up for the Polar Plunge, but ran out of time? You’re in luck! The annual jump to raise funds for your favourite charity or Non-profit has been delayed to Family Day, due to a lack of New Year’s ice. Weather permitting, the event is now scheduled for noon on Monday, February 19. Prizes for top fundraiser & team to raise the most receives an additional donation from the Lions Club! Stay tuned for details. For registration or more information contact Bill Michl– 807-276-1334 or bmichl226@gmail.com.

The Rick Bourre Memorial Ice Fishing Tournament is on February 24, from 10 a.m. To 4 p.m. at Hannam Park Public Docks in Rainy River. Entry is $20 for adults and $10 for 18 and under. Fun and prizes! Register by February 12 for the chance to win an early bird prize. For more information, contact Lindsay at 807-271-4463 or Rainy River Rec at 807-852-4446.

Kids & Company ‘23 ‘24 season will be on hiatus until March– But there are two shows in March! The first in March 4. Experience Arch8’s physically awe-inspiring work – Tetris – featuring a gravity-defying combination of acrobatics, extreme physicality and movement. Tetris, inspired by the addictive puzzle game and the twists and turns of a Rubik’s Cube, has performers fitting, merging, stacking and combining in various feats. Tickets available online or at the door.

ONGOING EVENTS

A (mini) Teen Reading Challenge has kicked off at the Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre. Sign up for prizes, including Apple Airpods, a $75 Dominos Gift Certificate, or a special mystery prize! Sign up at the library, read or listen to books to fill out your BINGO card, and turn it in by April 1 for a chance to win!

The Fort Frances Kiwanis Club is celebrating 100 years this year with 100 monthly missions– One mission for January is a food drive. Food can be dropped off at Knox United Church’s west entrance Mon-Fri 11:30 a.m.–4 p.m. You can contact the Kiwanis Club via facebook to arrange pick up as well. They are hoping to donate at least 100 food items!

The Winter Recreator is out! Link is available at the Town website or Memorial Sports Centre Facebook page. There’s loads of drop-in Pickle Ball, shinny hockey, public skates, yoga, tai chi, Rec N Crew and kids drop-in programs and upcoming camps. (Even some programs that are free!) Registration has started, but there’s drop in options as well – something for everyone to stay active all winter long.

Best for Kitty’s afghan fundraiser continues! Buy one of several handmade afghans, and help homeless cats find a better life. View them on the Best for Kitty Facebook page! Donations can be mailed to Best for Kitty, 308 Fifth Street West, Fort Frances, ON, P9A 3S1 or via e-transfer to bestforkitty@gmail.com. To adopt or foster a furry friend please call 276-8670. Thank you for your support!

Drop in shinny hockey and public skating starts in the new year. Cost is $3. A waiver needs to be signed for hockey. Check out the full winter schedule on the Memorial Sports Centre facebook page.

Kiwanis/Senior Centre Bingo resumes on Friday Jan. 12. running for nine weeks until March 18, all seniors are welcome!

Stem Saturday is back for the New Year. Saturday, Jan 6, head down tot he Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre, from 10:30-11:30 a.m. for STEM-based fun, games and crafts! Anyone under 8 needs to be accompanied by an adult.

Dungeons and Dragons will be held Saturday, January 6, from noon to 4 p.m. at the Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre. Age 13+. No previous experience with the game is required, and all supplies provided.

Legion Burgers and Brew – stop by the Royal Canadian Legion Fort Frances Branch for $10 burgers and brew, each Friday evening from 5-7 p.m. Tickets will be available for the meat draw as well!

Monday Night Radio Bingo is back! Play Bingo and support Girls and Women’s hockey! The game gets underway every Monday night at 7 p.m. over B93.1. Bingo cards are available at: The Great Bear, CC Complex, Rainy lake Sports and Tackle, Ski’s Variety, Tagg’s Source for Sports, The Place Fine Foods, Cloverleaf Grocery, Wood’s Quality Bakery, and Zig’s Place.

Lions TV BINGO– on Shaw channel 10 every Thursday from 6:30-8:30 cards available from the usual outlets including the Fort Frances Times.

Narcotics Anonymous Meeting–Thursdays, 6:30pm at 140-4th St W, Fort Frances. “No addict seeking recovery ever need die from the horrors of addiction.” More info: FortFrancesNA@gmail.com

The Right Relations Circle meets the third Tuesday of each month at 10 a.m. At the Fort Frances Museum and Cultural Centre. The group is committed to improving settler-Indigenous relations, through education, outreach and advocacy. For more, find the Rainy River District Right Relations Circle on Facebook.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES

Be a Snow Buddy! Would you like to help out local seniors by shoveling snow (once we get some to shovel) Sign up as a volunteer with the Fort Frances Seniors Centre by calling 807-274-7656 or online at snowangelscanada.ca.

The Seniors Companion Project is seeking volunteers for the Friendly Phone Call program. Full training and support are provided. For more information, call 807-271-6370 or e-mail seniorsproject@fortfrances.ca. Seniors looking to receive friendly calls can call the same number to sign up!

The Rainycrest Tuck Shop is accepting donations– The Tuck Shop is open to residents, family, staff and visitors. Great items for donation are things like large stuffed bears, men’s and ladies’ slippers, socks, hats, personal care items, knick knacks, gift items and items for residents to place on their night stands or wall/door. Proceeds from the Tuck Shop go to the Rainycrest Auxiliary, which benefits residents. Donations can be dropped off inside the main entrance, labelled ATTN: Gary Tuck Shop. For more information, call 807-274-9559.

Rainycrest Auxiliary Membership – New members are always welcome and current members are reminded to renew their membership for 2023 dues are $5 per year and can be paid at the Tuck Shop or by calling 274-6954 (Judy) or 271-4114 (Donna).

Meals on Wheels – Seeking volunteer drivers. Contact Nicole Piotrowski at 807-274-3266 ext 4818 or by email n.piotrowski@rhcf.on.ca.

Best for Kitty is in desperate need of foster homes, to provide a safe, warm and loving environment to house casts and kittens, while they wait for their forever homes. Full support and supplies are provided. For more information, e-mail bestforkitty@gmail.com, or visit Best for Kitty over Facebook or at bestforkitty.net for more information.

Lakers Need Billets–The Fort Frances Lakers are in need of billet homes for players for the 2023-24 hockey season. Contact Sarah Kivimaki 807-275-6991 or see fortfranceslakers.com/billet-host-families.