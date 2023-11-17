Around Town

A Christmas Extravaganza Open House will be held at the Fine Line Art Gallery, Thursday, November 16 from 1-7 p.m. 326 Scott Street. Check out the work of local artisans – several will be in attendance to answer questions! Door prizes and refreshments!

Pink Friday is sweeping through downtown Fort Frances! This Shop Small First event encourages everyone to support small, local businesses first. This Friday, November 17, will see many downtown merchants taking part, with sales and prizes to celebrate local shopping!

Shop for a Cause with the Alzheimer Society of Kenora and Rainy River District. An online auction, filled with nearly 100 amazing prizes supplied by businesses throughout northwestern Ontatario, will go live from No- vember 16 to 23. Check out the auction at: www.32auctions.com/Alz2023shoppingforacause

Christmas Hamper Applications – The Salvation Army will begin taking applications for Christmas Ham- pers until Friday, December 1. Please apply in person, Monday to Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 242 Scott Street and bring ID for all members of your household.

Operation Mix & Mingle hosted by Rainy River Future Development Corporation and PARO Centre for Women’s Enterprise. Please join Rainy River Future Development Corporation and PARO Centre for Women’s Enterprise to learn more about how these organizations can help in your business journey. A chance to meet and connect with other female business owners. Thursday, November 16, 2023 5:30 p.m. At Flint House Registration is FREE but we ask that you register in advance. Limited space available. Appetizers provided while supplies last. You will pay for your own drinks. If you have any questions, please contact Angela Halvorsen Rainy River Future Development Corporation (807) 274-3276

An Intimate Partner Violence– Lunch and Learn will be held Nov. 17, from noon-2 p.m. and the UNFC, 427 Mowat Ave. Open to all – lunch will be provided. Join facilitators Darcy Kavanaugh, Deb Emes and Amanda Guimond for a discussion on Intimate Partner Violence.

7th Annual Christmas Market being held at the Couchiching Multi-Use Facility – Friday Nov. 17 5-8 p.m. and Sat. Nov. 18 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. See facebook for list of vendors. Photos with Santa available, a kid’s craft corner and San Fior Trattoria on site with their delicious menu!

Kids & Company ‘23 ‘24 season continues Nov. 18– With The Dragon King Puppetry. An underwater fantasy based on Chinese folklore. This is the last Kids and Co. show until March! Tickets available online at the door.

Fort Frances Senior Centre Craft Sale – Saturday Nov. 18, 1-3 p.m. All are welcome to see the crafts and goodies – a great place to start your holiday shopping! If you’re interested in being a vendor, Call Cindy at 807- 271-2021 to reserve your table now.

Rainy River Federation of Agriculture invites you to our annual meeting, dinner and entertainment– Saturday, November 18, 2023 at the Emo Legion – Cost $25.00 Happy Hour 5:30 pm Supper 6:00 pm Annual Meeting: 7:00 pm Entertainment: 8:00 pm – Mackinley’s Delusions ~ Experience the Magic with this Thunder Bay Magician Tickets available from RRFA Board Members: Bernie Zimmerman, Pam Wilson, Lisa Teeple, Angela Halvorsen Smith, Tracey Haglin, Nick Hay, Barb Miller, and Jeff Argue

St. Mary’s Parish CWL Christmas Tea and Bazaar – Sunday Nov. 19, 2-4 p.m. Bake Table, Crafts, Stained Glass, 50-50 draw, Sewing Table and much more. Ad- mission $5 adults $2 under seven. Everyone welcome.

Muskie girls hockey season opener and Teddy Toss – Nov. 21 7 p.m. ‘52 Canadians Arena. Help the Muskie girls support the Salvation Army by bringing a new teddy bear or other stuffed toy to throw on the ice after they score their first goal against the Dryden Eagles.

The Fort Frances Warming Centre will be hosting an Open House, November 22, from 11 a.m. To 1 p.m. at 324 Victoria Ave. All members of the public are welcome to stop by and learn more about the facility and the work it does. A light lunch will be available.

The Town of Fort Frances Recreation Master Plan Survey will be closing November 23. There’s still time to give your input into what services and amenities are most important to you! To take part, visit fortfrances.ca/recreation-master-plan-community-survey

Row I Theatre presents 13 The Musical, November 24 at 7 p.m. and November 25 at 1 and 5 p.m. Advanced tickets with assigned seating are available now at Curvy Chick Boutique for $20, or at the door for $25 at the Townshend Theatre. All local performers, including Cassandra Armstrong, Lilah Brockie, Clare Empey and many more, under the direction of Trevor Barker and the vocal direction of Renee Martin Brown.

Monthly Supper from the Royal Canadian Legion ladies Auxiliary to Branch 29 will be a turkey dinner with the fixings, on Friday, Nov. 24. Dine-in and pick-up orders are available at the door, for $25. A limit of 100 dinners will be made. Advance tickets are sold at the Legion office, the Seniors Centre or by e-transfer. The dinner will be upstairs at the legion at 5:30 p.m. – doors open at 4:30 p.m. Deliveries available, but must be ordered by Nov. 21. For more information, call Dawn at 276-4549.

A Women’s Sharing Circle will be held November 24 from 1-3 p.m. to show support in Ending Violence Against Women. Light refreshments will be provided. Event will take place at the Behavioural Health Services building, 601 Kings Hwy. For more information, call Giishkaandago’Ikwe Health Services at 807-274-2042.

Knox United Church Fort Frances Christmas Luncheon and Bake Sale–Saturday Nov. 25 11:30 a.m. -1:30 p.m. Homemade Soup, Sandwiches and Dainties. $12 adults, $6 5-12 years old, four and under are free. Come and Bring your friends.

St. John Anglican Church Vendor Sale and Christmas Luncheon–Craft Vendors, bake sale, White Elephant Table, Bottle Match & Food Hamper Door Prize, Saturday Nov. 25, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Free entry. Luncheon is $10, tickets in advance or at the door.

The Riverside Foundation Split the Pot lottery deadline is November 30. Riverside has joined forces with other hospitals for a mammoth lottery, with more winners. The prize pool is nearing $400,000 Get your tickets at Split- thepot.ca.

The Rainy River Rec Christmas Parade will be held November 30, starting at 6 p.m. The route will begin at the Rec Centre, and end at Hannam Park, with the annual tree lighting festivities, including fire pit, hot chocolate and music!

Emo Holly Daze will take place Dec 1 and 2. The town-wide, two-day event will feature plenty to see and do, including a Christmas parade, food drive, fireworks, vendor markets and more!

Christmas on the River Holiday Market will be held December 2, from 10 a.m. To 2 p.m. at the Rainy River Rec Centre. Crafters, Penny Table and more!

Stuff a Cruiser will be held Dec. 2 to fill the food banks. Everything collected stays local. Watch for OPP, T3PS and CN Police cruisers at Walmart, Safeway, The Place, Clover- leaf Grocery and Beaver Mills Market.

Kiwanis Christmas Parade – Dec. 2 5:30 p.m. Floats needed, registration required. Google form available via Facebook Event page. New this year meet Santa in the Rainy Lake Square after for photos and treats!

Calling Vendors for an evening with Santa after the parade– We’re excited to announce that we’re looking for vendors to join us for a festive Saturday at Santa in the Square, Dec 2. If you’re interested in being a part of this jolly event, email us at ffkiwanis@gmail.com to find out more.

Love Your Shelf Etc owner Alicia Anderson will be holding a workshop on centerpieces, Sunday, Dec 3 from 1:30-3 p.m. at the Rainy River Rec Centre. Cost is $60, which includes a Love Your Shelf Etc box. If you already have a box, the cost is $40. To register, call 807-852-4446 or e-mail rainyriverrec@tbaytel.net. Space is limited!

Breakfast with Santa – Enjoy a delicious breakfast with Santa on Saturday. Dec. 9 from 9-11 a.m. at St. John’s Anglican Church at 360 Church St. $12 per person, under three is free. Includes Hot Chocolate Bar, Decorate ginger- bread houses, Make Crafts and Reindeer food and get your photo taken with Santa!

The annual Christmas Cantata will be presented by the Fort Frances Choraliers. Enjoy a wonderful evening of music, by more than 40 singers, conducted by Diane Max- ey, December 10 at 2 p.m. at New Beginnings Fellowship, 1301 Mill Road. All are welcome to attend.

Tour de Fort’s 30th Anniversary seriesn – Continues on January 19 with Belle Plaine. Tickets are available at Tourdefort.com.

ONGOING EVENTS

8th Street Trail Explore and More Youth Group is a free drop in youth group, where kids aged 10-18 can get together and explore the 8th street trails– The group will meet every Monday from 3:30-5 p.m. at the Fort Frances Curling Club parking lot. A UNFC van will pick up five youth on a first come first serve basis to drive out to the trails from Fort Frances High School. (Getting home from the trails is the responsibility of the youth and their caring adults.) For More information, contact Lori-Lynn at 807-271-4500 or Christa at 807-274-3131 ext 306. The program is a partnership between the UNFC, Gizhewaadiziwin Health Access Centre, Curl Fort Frances Community Centre, and 8th Street Trails.

Legion Burgers and Brew – stop by the Royal Canadian Legion Fort Frances Branch for $10 burgers and brew, each Sunday evening from 5-7 p.m. Tickets will be available for the meat draw as well!

Monday Night Radio Bingo is back! Play Bingo and support Girls and Women’s hockey! The game gets underway every Monday night at 7 p.m. over B93.1. Bingo cards are available at: The Great Bear, CC Complex, Rainy lake Sports and Tackle, Ski’s Variety, Tagg’s Source for Sports, The Place Fine Foods, Cloverleaf Grocery, Wood’s Quality Bakery, and Zig’s Place.

Forget Me Not, Remembering our Fallen in the Rainy River District – A museum exhibit putting faces and stories to names of the fallen across the first and second World Wars, and the Koreans and Vietnam Wars. At the Fort Frances Museum until Mid-December.

Lions TV BINGO – on Shaw channel 10 every Thursday from 6:30-8:30 cards available from the usual outlets including the Fort Frances Times.

Narcotics Anonymous Meeting–Thursdays, 6:30pm at 140-4th St W, Fort Frances. “No addict seeking recovery ever need die from the horrors of addiction.” More info: FortFrancesNA@gmail.com

The Right Relations Circle meets the third Tuesday of each month at 10 a.m. At the Fort Frances Museum and Cultural Centre. The group is committed to improving settler-Indigenous relations, through education, outreach and advocacy. For more, find the Rainy River District Right Relations Circle on Facebook.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES

The Seniors Companion Project is seeking volunteers for the Friendly Phone Call program. Full training and support are provided. For more information, call 807-271-6370 or e-mail seniorsproject@fortfrances.ca. Seniors looking to receive friendly calls can call the same number to sign up!

The Rainycrest Tuck Shop is accepting donations – The Tuck Shop is open to residents, family, staff and visitors. Great items for donation are things like large stuffed bears, men’s and ladies’ slippers, socks, hats, personal care items, knick knacks, gift items and items for residents to place on their night stands or wall/ door. Proceeds from the Tuck Shop go to the Rainycrest Auxiliary, which benefits residents. Donations can be dropped off inside the main entrance, labelled ATTN: Gary Tuck Shop. For more information, call 807-274-9559.

Rainycrest Auxiliary Membership – New members are always welcome and current members are reminded to renew their membership for 2023 dues are $5 per year and can be paid at the Tuck Shop or by calling 274-6954 (Judy) or 271-4114 (Donna).

Meals on Wheels – Seeking volunteer drivers. Contact Nicole Piotrowski at 807-274-3266 ext 4818 or by email n.piotrowski@rhcf.on.ca.

Best for Kitty is in desparate need of foster homes, to provide a safe, warm and loving environment to house casts and kittens, while they wait for their forever homes. Full support and supplies are provided. For more information, e-mail bestforkitty@gmail.com, or visit Best for Kitty over Facebook for more information.

Lakers Need Billets – The Fort Frances Lakers are in need of billet homes for players for the 2023-24 hockey season. Contact Sarah Kivimaki 807-275-6991 or see fortfranceslakers.com/billet-host-families.