Around Town

Eras Night with the Fort Frances Lakers, Border Skating Club, and Best for Kitty – Come to the Lakers game on Saturday, November 11, against the Dryden Ice Dogs. There will be attendance prizes, Best for Kitty displays, Taylor Swift music, two amazing ice shows, and of course – hockey! Come dressed up, or as you are! Puck drops at 7 p.m. at the Ice For Kids Arena!

A Natural Wreath Making Workshop – Saturday, Nov. 11, at the Rainy River Rec Centre. Artisan Delores Boulette will lead two workshops – one at 1 p.m., and the other at 6 p.m. Cost is $65 plus HST, which is due at registration. To sign up, call 807-852-4446 or e-mail rainyriverrec@tbaytel.net.

Operation Christmas Child Shoe Boxes – Are available at The Bargain Shop. Fill a box for a child in need, collection week is Nov. 12.

8th Street Trail Explore and More Youth Group is a free drop in youth group, where kids aged 10-18 can get together and explore the 8th street trails – The group will meet every Monday from 3:30-5 p.m. at the Fort Frances Curling Club parking lot. A UNFC van will pick up five youth on a first come first serve basis to drive out to the trails from Fort Frances High School. (Getting home from the trails is the responsibility of the youth and their caring adults.) For More information, contact Lori-Lynn at 807-271-4500 or Christa at 807-274-3131 ext 306. The program is a partnership between the UNFC, Gizhewaadiziwin Health Access Centre, Curl Fort Frances Community Centre, and 8th Street Trails.

An Intimate Partner Violence – Lunch and Learn will be held Nov. 17, from noon-2 p.m. and the UNFC, 427 Mowat Ave. Open to all – lunch will be provided. Join facilitators Darcy Kavanaugh, Deb Emes and Amanda Guimond for a discussion on Intimate Partner Violence.

Monthly Supper from the Royal Canadian Legion ladies Auxiliary to Branch 29 will be a turkey dinner with the fixings, on Friday, Nov. 24. Dine-in and pick-up orders are available at the door, for $25. A limit of 100 dinners will be made. Advance tickets are sold at the Legion office, the Seniors Centre or by e-transfer. The dinner will be upstairs at the legion at 5:30 p.m. – doors open at 4:30 p.m. Deliveries available, but must be ordered by Nov. 21. For more information, call Dawn at 276-4549.

Kids & Company ‘23 ‘24 season continues Nov. 18 – With The Dragon King Puppetry. An underwater fantasy based on Chinese folklore. This is the last Kids and Co. show until March! Tickets available online at the door.

Forget Me Not, Remembering our Fallen in the Rainy River District – A museum exhibit putting faces and stories to names of the fallen across the first and second World Wars, and the Koreans and Vietnam Wars. At the Fort Frances Museum until Mid-December.

Mix & Mingle hosted by Rainy River Future Development Corporation and PARO Centre for Women’s Enterprise. Please join Rainy River Future Development Corporation and PARO Centre for Women’s Enterprise to learn more about how these organizations can help in your business journey. A chance to meet and connect with other female business owners. Thursday, November 16, 2023 5:30 p.m. At Flint House Registration is FREE but we ask that you register in advance. Limited space available. Appetizers provided while supplies last. You will pay for your own drinks. If you have any questions, please contact Angela Halvorsen Rainy River Future Development Corporation (807) 274-3276

CHRISTMAS HAMPER APPLICATIONS – The Salvation Army will begin taking applications for Christmas Hampers starting on Monday, November 6th to Friday, December 1 from 10:30am to 4:00pm at 242 Scott Street. Please apply in person and bring ID for all members of your household.

Tour de Fort’s 30th Anniversary series – Continues on January 19 with Belle Plaine. Tickets are available at Tourdefort.com.

7th Annual Christmas Market being held at the Couchiching Multi-Use Facility – Friday Nov. 17 5-8 p.m. and Sat. Nov. 18 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. See facebook for list of vendors. Photos with Santa available, a kid’s craft corner and San Fior Trattoria on site with their delicious menu!

Calling Vendors for an evening with Santa after the parade – We’re excited to announce that we’re looking for vendors to join us for a festive Saturday at Santa in the Square. If you’re interested in being a part of this jolly event, email us at ffkiwanis@gmail.com to find out more.

Rainy River Federation of Agriculture invites you to our annual meeting, dinner and entertainment – Saturday, November 18, 2023 at the Emo Legion – Cost $25.00 Happy Hour 5:30 pm Supper 6:00 pm Annual Meeting: 7:00 pm Entertainment: 8:00 pm – Mackinley’s Delusions ~ Experience the Magic with this Thunder Bay Magician Tickets available from RRFA Board Members: Bernie Zimmerman, Pam Wilson, Lisa Teeple, Angela Halvorsen Smith, Tracey Haglin, Nick Hay, Barb Miller, and Jeff Argue

St. John Anglican Church Vendor sale and Christmas Luncheon – Craft Vendors, bake sale, White Elephant Table, Bottle Match & Food Hamper Door Prize, Saturday Nov. 25, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. $10 tickets in advance or at the door.

Fort Frances Senior Centre Craft Sale – Saturday Nov. 18, 1-3 p.m. Interested in putting your home made crafts or interesting items you want to sell in a craft show. Call Cindy at 807-271-2021 to reserve your table now.

Kiwanis Christmas Parade – Dec. 2 5:30 p.m. Floats needed, registration required. Google form available via Facebook Event page. New this year meet Santa in the Rainy Lake Square after for photos and treats!

Lions TV BINGO – on Shaw channel 10 every Thursday from 6:30-8:30 cards available from the usual outlets including the Fort Frances Times.

Senior Centre BINGO – Has resumed this will be a 9-week session ending Nov. 10.

Narcotics Anonymous Meeting – Thursdays, 6:30pm at 140-4th St W, Fort Frances. “No addict seeking recovery ever need die from the horrors of addiction.” More info: FortFrancesNA@gmail.com