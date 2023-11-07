Around Town

Monthly Supper from the Royal Canadian Legion ladies Auxiliary to Branch 29 will be a turkey dinner with the fixings, on Friday, Nov. 24. Dine-in and pick-up orders are available at the door, for $25. A limit of 100 dinners will be made. Advance tickets are sold at the Legion office, the Seniors Centre or by e-transfer. The dinner will be upstairs at the legion at 5:30 p.m. – doors open at 4:30 p.m. Deliveries available, but must be ordered by Nov. 21. For more information, call Dawn at 276-4549.

Forget Me Not, Remembering our Fallen in the Rainy River District – A museum exhibit putting faces and stories to names of the fallen across the first and second World Wars, and the Koreans and Vietnam Wars. At the Fort Frances Museum until Mid-December.

Operation Christmas Child Shoe Boxes – Are available at The Bargain Shop. Fill a box for a child in need, collection week is Nov. 12.

CHRISTMAS HAMPER APPLICATIONS – The Salvation Army will begin taking applications for Christmas Hampers starting on Monday, November 6th to Friday, December 1 from 10:30am to 4:00pm at 242 Scott Street. Please apply in person and bring ID for all members of your household.

Tour de Fort’s 30th Anniversary series – Continues with Steven Page TONIGHT! The event is SOLD OUT! If you are coming to See Steven Page, Please bring a non-perishable food item to donate to the local food banks.

7th Annual Christmas Market being held at the Couchiching Multi-Use Facility – Friday Nov. 17 5-8 p.m. and Sat. Nov. 18 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. See facebook for list of vendors. Photos with Santa available, a kid’s craft corner and San Fior Trattoria on site with their delicious menu!

Kids & Company ‘23 ‘24 season continues Nov. 18 – With The Dragon King Puppetry. An underwater fantasy based on Chinese folklore. This is the last Kids and Co. show until March! Tickets available online at the door.

Calling Vendors for an evening with Santa after the paradem – We’re excited to announce that we’re looking for vendors to join us for a festive Saturday at Santa in the Square. If you’re interested in being a part of this jolly event, email us at ffkiwanis@gmail.com to find out more.

Fort Frances Senior Centre Craft Sale – Saturday Nov. 18, 1-3 p.m. Interested in putting your home made crafts or interesting items you want to sell in a craft show. Call Cindy at 807-271-2021 to reserve your table now.

Rainy River Federation of Agriculture invites you to our annual meeting, dinner and entertainment – Saturday, November 18, 2023 at the Emo Legion – Cost $25.00 Happy Hour 5:30 pm Supper 6:00 pm Annual Meeting: 7:00 pm Entertainment: 8:00 pm – Mackinley’s Delusions ~ Experience the Magic with this Thunder Bay Magician Tickets available from RRFA Board Members: Bernie Zimmerman, Pam Wilson, Lisa Teeple, Angela Halvorsen Smith, Tracey Haglin, Nick Hay, Barb Miller, and Jeff Argue

Mix & Mingle hosted by Rainy River Future Development Corporation and PARO Centre for Women’s Enterprise. Please join Rainy River Future Development Corporation and PARO Centre for Women’s Enterprise to learn more about how these organizations can help in your business journey. A chance to meet and connect with other female business owners. Thursday, November 16, 2023 5:30 p.m. At Flint House Registration is FREE but we ask that you register in advance. Limited space available. Appetizers provided while supplies last. You will pay for your own drinks. If you have any questions, please contact Angela Halvorsen Rainy River Future Development Corporation (807) 274-3276

St. John Anglican Church Vendor sale and Christmas Luncheon – Craft Vendors, bake sale, White Elephant Table, Bottle Match & Food Hamper Door Prize, Saturday Nov. 25, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. $10 tickets in advance or at the door.

Kiwanis Christmas Parade– Dec. 2 5:30 p.m. Floats needed, registration required. Google form available via Facebook Event page. New this year meet Santa in the Rainy Lake Square after for photos and treats!

Lions TV BINGO – on Shaw channel 10 every Thursday from 6:30-8:30 cards available from the usual outlets including the Fort Frances Times.

Senior Centre BINGO – Has resumed this will be a 9-week session ending Nov. 10.

Narcotics Anonymous Meeting – Thursdays, 6:30pm at 140- 4th St W, Fort Frances. “No addict seeking recovery ever need die from the horrors of addiction.” More info: FortFrancesNA@gmail.com

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES

The Rainycrest Tuck Shop is accepting donations – The Tuck Shop is open to residents, family, staff and visitors. Large stuffed bears, men’s and ladies’ slippers, socks, hats, personal care items and items for residents to place on their night stands or wall/ door.

Rainycrest Auxiliary Membership – New members are need- ed and current members are reminded to renew their membership for 2023 dues are $5 per year and can be paid at the Tuck Shop or by calling 274-6954 (Judy) or 271-4114 (Donna).