Around Town

FFHS Musical Revue – “These are the Names I know.” Thurs- day Nov. 2- Saturday, Nov. 4 starting at 7 p.m. Tickets available online or at the door.

9th Annual Museum fundraiser Gala – THIS FRIDAY 6:30- 9:30 p.m. Dress in your finest florals and join us for an evening of auctions, beer and wine, hors d’oeuvres by Flint House, games, music, & more. Tickets $40 via Eventbrite. Contact the Museum or see the Facebook event for more details.

Scott Clendenning Memorial Hockey tournament – Hosted by the FFHS Muskie Girls hockey team. In arenas including The Duke, IFK, ‘52 Canadians, and Emo. Teams from Winnipeg, Dryden, Kenora, Thunder Bay and Sioux Lookout. The Muskies kick off their tournament Friday night at 8:15 at Ice For Kids. For full schedule look up girls.muskiehockey.ca

Free Tipping Day at the Fort Frances Landfill – THIS SATURDAY Nov. 4. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. For garden waste only. Leaves, branches and grass clippings must be separate from other waste.

Remembrance Day Tea – at the Fort Frances Legion Sunday Nov. 5 2-4 p.m. Adults $6 Children under 7 $3

Forget Me Not, Remembering our Fallen in the Rainy River District – A museum exhibit putting faces and stories to names of the fallen across the first and second World Wars, and the Koreans and Vietnam Wars. At the Fort Frances Museum until Mid-December.

Fort Frances Residents can complete the Recreation Master Plan Survey – Open until Nov. 23 at tinyurl.com/ykebpup5

Operation Christmas Child Shoe Boxes – Are available at The Bargain Shop. Fill a box for a child in need, collection week is Nov. 12.

CHRISTMAS HAMPER APPLICATIONS – The Salvation Army will begin taking applications for Christmas Hampers starting on Monday, November 6th to Friday, December 1 from 10:30am to 4:00pm at 242 Scott Street. Please apply in person and bring ID for all members of your household.

Tour de Fort’s 30th Anniversary series – Continues with Steven Page on Tues. Nov. 7th. Tickets have SOLD OUT. If you are coming to See Steven Page Please bring a non-perishable food item to donate to the local food bank.

Beaded Poppy workshop – Nov. 7, 4-7 p.m. at Seven Generations Education Institute. Registration required, see more details on Facebook.

Kids & Company ‘23-’24 season continues Nov. 18 – With The Dragon King Puppetry. An underwater fantasy based on Chinese folklore. This is the last Kids and Co. show until March! Tickets available online at the door.

Nov. 15 is Shine the Light On Woman Abuse Day – Everyone is encouraged to wear purple to bring awareness for this cause.

Couchiching Annual Christmas Market – Friday Nov. 17- Sat. Nov. 18 at the Couchiching Multi-use complex.

Craft Sale at the Fort Frances Senior Centre – Saturday, Nov. 18, starting at 1 p.m.

St. John Anglican Church Vendor sale and Christmas Luncheon – Craft Vendors, bake sale, White Elephant Table, Bottle Match & Food Hamper Door Prize, Saturday Nov. 25, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. $10 tickets in advance or at the door.

Kiwanis Christmas Parade – Dec. 2 5:30 p.m. Floats needed, registration required. Google form available via Facebook Event page. New this year meet Santa in the Rainy Lake Square after for photos and treats!

Youth and Senior Cribbage – ages 10-14 come learn to play cribbage at the senior centre Thursdays 4-5 p.m. free. call 807- 274-4561 for more info.

Lions TV BINGO is back – on Shaw channel 10 every Thursday from 6:30-8:30 cards available at the usual vendors.

Senior Centre BINGO– Has resumed this will be a 9-week session ending Nov. 10.

Narcotics Anonymous Meeting – Thursdays, 6:30pm at 140- 4th St W, Fort Frances. “No addict seeking recovery ever need die from the horrors of addiction.” More info: FortFrancesNA@gmail.com

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES

Lakers Need Billets – The Fort Frances Lakers are in need of billet homes for players for the 2023-24 hockey season. Contact Sarah Kivimaki 807-275-6991 or see fortfranceslakers.com/billet-host-families.

The Rainycrest Tuck Shop is accepting donations – The Tuck Shop is open to residents, family, staff and visitors. Large stuffed bears, men’s and ladies’ slippers, socks, hats, personal care items and items for residents to place on their night stands or wall/door.

Rainycrest Auxiliary Membership – New members are needed and current members are reminded to renew their member- ship for 2023 dues are $5 per year and can be paid at the Tuck Shop or by calling 274-6954 (Judy) or 271-4114 (Donna)

Meals on Wheels – Seeking volunteer drivers. Contact Nicole Piotrowski at 807-274-3266 ext 4818 or by email n.piotrowski@rhcf.on.ca