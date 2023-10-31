Around Town

Couchiching Trunk Or Treat at CC complex has been cancelled due to ongoing presence of COVID in the community.

Trick-or-Treaters are welcome to stop by Rainycrest Home For the Aged – Unfortunately due to an outbreak at the facility, you’ll have to show off your costumes through the windows. But come get treats! 2-7 p.m.

Halloween at the Library – Through the day on Halloween (10 AM to 6 PM) we will be showing spooky movies in the Shaw Room. Come in your costume and make spooky crafts, participate in Halloween activities, eat popcorn and drink hot chocolate. All the fun of Halloween without bundling your costume under a parka.

FFHS Musical Revue – Thursday Nov. 2- Saturday, Nov. 4 starting at 7 p.m. Tickets available online or at the door.

Tour de Fort’s 30th Anniversary series – Continues with Steven Page on Tues. Nov. 7th. Individual tickets are on sale for this show at the FFPLTC, Ski’s Variety or online at tourdefort.com. Buy soon THERE ARE ONLY A FEW TICKETS LEFT! If you are coming to See Steven Page Please bring a non-perishable food item to donate to the local food bank.

Kids & Company ‘23 ‘24 season continues Nov. 18– With The Dragon King Puppetry. An underwater fantasy based on Chinese folklore. This is the last Kids and Co. show until March! Tickets available online at the door.

Kiwanis Christmas Parade – Dec. 2 5:30 p.m. Floats needed, registration required. Google form available via Facebook Event page. New this year meet Santa in the Rainy Lake Square after for photos and treats!

CHRISTMAS HAMPER APPLICATIONS – The Salvation Army will begin taking applications for Christmas Hampers starting on Monday, November 6th to Friday, December 1 from 10:30am to 4:00pm at 242 Scott Street. Please apply in person and bring ID for all members of your household.

Operation Christmas Child Shoe Boxes – Are available at The Bargain Shop. Fill a box for a child in need, collection week is Nov. 12.

9th Annual Museum fundraiser Gala – November 3, 6:30- 9:30. Dress in your finest florals and join us for an evening of auctions, beer and wine, hors d’oeuvres by Flint House, games, music, & more. Tickets $40 via Eventbrite. Contact the Museum or see the Facebook event for more details.

Forget Me Not, Remembering our Fallen in the Rainy River District – A museum exhibit putting faces and stories to names of the fallen across the first and second World Wars, and the Koreans and Vietnam Wars. At the Fort Frances Museum until Mid-December.

Yoga and Tai Chi at the Sports Complex – Yoga 1:30-2:15 Mondays. Tai Chi Wednesdays 1:30-2:15. Instructor led, Membership or Daily Rates apply. Contact the Sports Centre for details.

Christmas Bazaar – Nov. 4 2-4 p.m. Knox United Church Rainy River. Bake Table, Penny Table admission $5 penny table draws at 3:30

Healthy Living Fair at the Senior Centre – Wed. Nov. 15. 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Speakers: Taylor Radford on Tax Credits and Benefits for Seniors, Jillian Kellar on Wills, Estate Tax and Power of Attorney. Other Exhibitors, exercise demonstration and lunch, all for free! Register at the centre or call 274-7656.

Catholic Women’s League Christmas Tea and Bazaar – Sunday Nov. 19 2-4 p.m. Crafts, stained glass, Draws, bake table, silent auction, and much more. $5 admission, $2 under 7.

Tickets for 13 The Musical – On sale NOW at Curvy Chick Boutique! $20 per seat in advance, $25 at the door. Shows are Nov. 24, 7 p.m. and Nov. 25 1p.m. & 5p.m.

Cocoa Club and Bad Books Club at the Library are on hiatus until further notice.

Lions TV BINGO is back – on Shaw channel 10 every Thursday from 6:30-8:30

Senior Centre BINGO – Has resumed this will be a 9-week session ending Nov. 10.

Narcotics Anonymous Meeting – Thursdays, 6:30pm at 140- 4th St W, Fort Frances. “No addict seeking recovery ever need die from the horrors of addiction.” More info: FortFrancesNA@gmail.com

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES

Lakers Need Billets–The Fort Frances Lakers are in need of billet homes for players for the 2023-24 hockey season. Contact Sarah Kivimaki 807-275-6991 or see fortfranceslakers.com/billet-host-families.

The Rainycrest Tuck Shop is accepting donations – The Tuck Shop is open to residents, family, staff and visitors. Large stuffed bears, men’s and ladies’ slippers, socks, hats, personal care items and items for residents to place on their night stands or wall/ door.

Rainycrest Auxiliary Membership – New members are needed and current members are reminded to renew their membership for 2023 dues are $5 per year and can be paid at the Tuck Shop or by calling 274-6954 (Judy) or 271-4114 (Donna)

Meals on Wheels– Seeking volunteer drivers. Contact Nicole Piotrowski at 807-274-3266 ext 4818 or by email n.piotrowski@rhcf.on.ca