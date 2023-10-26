Around Town

Tour de Fort’s 30th Anniversary series – Continues with Steven Page on Tues. Nov. 7th. Individual tickets are on sale for this show at the FFPLTC, Ski’s Variety or online at tourdefort.com. Buy soon selling fast!

Kids & Company ‘23 ‘24 season continues Nov. 18 – With The Dragon King Puppetry. An underwater fantasy based on Chinese folklore. This is the last Kids and Co. show until March! Tickets available online at the door.

Muskie Football Discount Cards are here – Each card is $20. Available through the team or Touchdown Club, and at games at the concession stand.

Luncheon of Hope hosted by the Rainy River District Breast Health Network – Saturday, October 28, 2023. Guest speaker Nurse Practitioner Annabelle Reimer, topic Pillars of Hormone Health. Tickets are $30 available at Northwoods, The Place, Shoppers, RefleXion Studio and LaVerendrye Hospital – Specialist Clinic, Emo Hospital, Rainy River Hospital – Reception. Mix & Mingle 11:30, lunch 12:30. Door prizes will be given out. For more information call 807-274-4817.

Fall Fundraising Supper in support of the Rainy River Ultra Sound – Sponsored by Knox United Church. Turkey dinner with all the fixings. Sunday Oct. 29 5 p.m. $25 tickets available at Rainy River Drugs. Delivery available, Call 852-4457.

CHRISTMAS HAMPER APPLICATIONS – The Salvation Army will begin taking applications for Christmas Hampers starting on Monday, November 6th to Friday, December 1 from 10:30am to 4:00pm at 242 Scott Street. Please apply in person and bring ID for all members of your household.

9th Annual Museum fundraiser Gala – November 3, 6:30-9:30. Dress in your finest florals and join us for an evening of auctions, beer and wine, hors d’oeuvres by Flint House, games, music, & more. Tickets $40 via Eventbrite. Contact the Museum or see the Facebook event for more details.

Forget Me Not, Remembering our Fallen in the Rainy River District – A museum exhibit putting faces and stories to names of the fallen across the first and second World Wars, and the Koreans and Vietnam Wars. At the Fort Frances Museum until Mid-December.

Christmas Bazaar – Nov. 4 2-4 p.m. Knox United Church Rainy River. Bake Table, Penny Table admission $5 penny table draws at 3:30

Healthy Living Fair at the Senior Centre – Wed. Nov. 15. 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Speakers: Taylor Radford on Tax Credits and Benefits for Seniors, Jillian Kellar on Wills, Estate Tax and Power of Attorney. Other Exhibitors, exercise demonstration and lunch, all for free! Register at the centre or call 274-7656.

Catholic Women’s League Christmas Tea and Bazaar – Sunday Nov. 19 2-4 p.m. Crafts, stained glass, Draws, bake table, silent auction, and much more. $5 admission, $2 under 7.

Tea and Tot’s Playgroup – October 20, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., bring your little ones for a fun playtime at the EF Church, which is the big blue building across from the High School on McIrvine Road. Meet other parents, grandparents and caregivers for tea or coffee while the kids play. Adults need friends too!

Cocoa Club at the FFPLTC – Cozy vibes, hot cocoa, popcorn and blanket forts. Every Friday starting 4-7 p.m. for kids aged 8-12 BYOB (Bring Your Own Blanket (and pillow) Relax, colour, do puzzles, and get comfy in the blanket fort with your hot chocolates while listening to a story.

Lions TV BINGO is back – on Shaw channel 10 every Thursday from 6:30-8:30

Senior Centre BINGO – Has resumed this will be a 9-week session ending Nov. 10.

Narcotics Anonymous Meeting – Thursdays, 6:30pm at 140-4th St W, Fort Frances. “No addict seeking recovery ever need die from the horrors of addiction.” More info: FortFrancesNA@gmail.com

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES

Lakers Need Billets – The Fort Frances Lakers are in need of billet homes for players for the 2023-24 hockey season. Contact Sarah Kivimaki 807-275-6991 or see fortfranceslakers.com/billet-host-families.

The Rainycrest Tuck Shop is accepting donations – The Tuck Shop is open to residents, family, staff and visitors. Large stuffed bears, men’s and ladies’ slippers, socks, hats, personal care items and items for residents to place on their night stands or wall/door.

Rainycrest Auxiliary Membership – New members are needed and current members are reminded to renew their membership for 2023 dues are $5 per year and can be paid at the Tuck Shop or by calling 274-6954 (Judy) or 271-4114 (Donna)

Meals on Wheels – Seeking volunteer drivers. Contact Nicole Piotrowski at 807-274-3266 ext 4818 or by email n.piotrowski@rhcf.on.ca

Halloween Fun

Monster Mash Dash 5 km. Fun Run/walk – Oct. 27 (PA Day for schools) Registration 1 p.m. 1:30 costume parade and judging, 2 p.m. Race. Mini dance and food to follow. For more info contact Lori 274-8541.

Fort Frances Trunk-or-Treat – October 28, 3-7 p.m. Hosted this year by Fort Frances GM. Circumstances beyond the Library’s control have prevented them from serving as an effective host location this year. By hosting the event before Halloween, we also hope to bring door-to-door trick or treating back in full-force to Fort Frances. For more information or to register your trunk contact Holly with the Beyak Automotive Group or check out the Facebook event Trunk-or-Treat 2023.

Halloween Hootenanny at Manitou Mounds – Goodie bags, Pumpkin carving, Scary S’mores and Monstrous Music free all-ages fun for the whole family. Oct. 29, 4-7 p.m. at the Kay-Nah-Chi-Wah-Nung Historical Centre. 340 Ross Road, Stratton.

Tim Burton Double Feature – Tuesday Oct 24 at the Fort Frances Library. Whether you’ve been watching his films since Pee-wee’s Big Adventure released in 1985 or you have no idea who he is, there is no denying the spooky, whimsical charm Burton adds to the films he’s involved with. Come see Frankenweenie (starting at 4 PM) followed by The Nightmare Before Christmas (starting around 5:30 PM) at the library for some cozy, creepy, fun.

Halloween spectacular at the Library – Tuesday Oct 31.Throughout the day on Halloween 10 a.m.-6p.m. we will be showing spooky movies in the Shaw Room. Come in your costume and make spooky crafts, participate in Halloween activities, eat popcorn and drink hot chocolate. All the fun of Halloween without bundling your costume under a parka.

Couchiching First Nation Trunk or Treat – At CC complex on Halloween night. 5-7 p.m. 15 trunks registered more space available. Contact kourtney.perrault@couchiching.ca.

Lakers host a Halloween Party – At their Oct. 31 game they Lakers are having a Halloween party! The game will feature giveaways, candy and more. Costumes are encouraged.