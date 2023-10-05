Around Town

Music BINGO with the Kiwanis Club – THIS FRIDAY Oct. 6, at 7 p.m. Have fun and test your music knowledge, while fund- raising for Kiwanis service projects. Fort Frances Royal Canadian Legion. $5 per card, cash only. Contact the Kiwanis Club for more details.

FFHS Muskie girls hockey team Barbecue fundraiser – This Saturday at Safeway. Grab a hotdog or hamburger before or after your shopping and come meet this year’s Muskie girls hockey team!

Scare in the Square – Come see some horror movies in the Rainy Lake Square to get you in a spooky mood for Halloween. Wed. Oct. 11 Nightmare on Elm St. and Wed. Oct. 18 featuring Scream. Snacks available cash only, Alcohol for purchase through Flint House. Other Vendors on site. Both films are Rated R and not meant for young viewers, 16+ ONLY. Doors at 7 movies 7:30. Come enjoy a spooktacular time. Soponsored by TBaytel For Good, NCDS and Holmlund Financial.

Family Centre annual Coat Drive – Accepting donations of Warm clothing, coats, hats, Mits, gloves, boots etc. drop off Oct. 2-22 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Clothing should be in good, clean condition. Distribution Oct. 23-26, 2-6 p.m.

Muskie Football Discount Cards are here – Each card is $20. Available through the team or Touchdown Club, and at games at the concession stand. All proceeds support the team, to pay for equipment and transportation some great discounts at local businesses!

Tour de Fort’s 30th Anniversary series – Continues with Sultans of String: Walking Through the Fire on October 19. Individual tickets are on sale for this show at the FFPLTC and Ski’s Variety.

Kids & Company ‘23 ‘24 season continues October 19 – Andy G and Friends ‘Our Cat Flash’ at La Place Rendez-Vous. Based on Andy”s first children”s album, ‘OUR CAT FLASH’ … and children’s picture book to accompany it

Fort Frances Trunk-or-Treat – October 28, 3-7 p.m. Hosted this year by Fort Frances GM. Circumstances beyond the Library’s control have prevented them from serving as an effective host location this year. By hosting the event before Halloween, we also hope to bring door-to-door trick or treating back in full-force to Fort Frances. For more information or to register your trunk contact Holly with the Beyak Automotive Group or check out the Facebook event Trunk-or-Treat 2023.

9th Annual Museum fundraiser Gala – Dress in your finest florals and join us for an evening of auctions, beer and wine, hors d’oeuvres by Flint House, games, music, & more. Tickets $40 via Eventbrite. Contact the Museum or see the Facebook event for more details.

Forget Me Not, Remembering our Fallen in the Rainy River District – A museum exhibit putting faces and stories to names of the fallen across the first and second World Wars, and the Koreans and Vietnam Wars. At the Fort Frances Museum until Mid-December.

Luncheon of Hope hosted by the Rainy River District Breast Health Network– Saturday, October 28, 2023. Guest speaker Nurse Practitioner Annabelle Reimer, topic Pillars of Hormone Health. Tickets are $30 available at Northwoods, The Place, Shoppers, RefleXion Studio and LaVerendrye Hospital – Specialist Clinic, Emo Hospital, Rainy River Hospital – Reception. Mix & Mingle 11:30, lunch 12:30. Door prizes will be given out. For more information call 807-274-4817.

Cocoa Club at the FFPLTC– Cozy vibes, hot cocoa, popcorn and blanket forts. Every Friday starting 4-7 p.m. for kids aged 8-12 BYOB (Bring Your Own Blanket (and pillow) Relax, colour, do puzzles, and get comfy in the blanket fort with your hot chocolates while listening to a story.

Lions TV BINGO is back – on Shaw channel 10 every Thursday from 6:30-8:30

Senior Centre BINGO – Has resumed this will be a 9-week session ending Nov. 10.

Narcotics Anonymous Meeting –Thursdays, 6:30pm at 140- 4th St W, Fort Frances. “No addict seeking recovery ever need die from the horrors of addiction.” More info: FortFrancesNA@ gmail.com

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES

Lakers Need Billets – The Fort Frances Lakers are in need of billet homes for players for the 2023-24 hockey season. Contact Sarah Kivimaki 807-275-6991 or see fortfranceslakers.com/billet-host-families.

The Rainycrest Tuck Shop is accepting donations – The Tuck Shop is open to residents, family, staff and visitors. Large stuffed bears, men’s and ladies’ slippers, socks, hats, personal care items and items for residents to place on their night stands or wall/ door.

Rainycrest Auxiliary Membership – New members are needed and current members are reminded to renew their membership for 2023 dues are $5 per year and can be paid at the Tuck Shop or by calling 274-6954 (Judy) or 271-4114 (Donna)

Meals on Wheels – Seeking volunteer drivers. Contact Nicole Piotrowski at 807-274-3266 ext 4818 or by email n.piotrowski@rhcf.on.ca