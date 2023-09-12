Around Town

Senior Centre BINGO – resumes Friday Sept. 15 from 1:30-3:30 p.m. This will be a 9-week session ending Nov. 10.

2023 Terry Fox Run – The Annual Terry Fox Run will take place on This Sunday! Sept. 17 from 1-4 p.m. At the Sorting Gap Marina. Register at terryfox.org and submit your funds.

Muskie Football Discount Cards are here! Each card is $20. The team will be out for a blitz night on September 19. Have your cash ready – all proceeds support the team, to pay for equipment and transportation.

Music BINGO with the Kiwanis Club – Friday Oct. 6, at 7 p.m. Have fun and test your music knowledge, while fundraising for Kiwanis service projects. Fort Frances Royal Canadian Legion. $5 per card, cash only. Contact the Kiwanis Club for more details.

A non-denominational service, The teachings of Jesus will be offered on Sunday afternoons–at 4:00 p.m. September 10, 17, 24 and Oct 1 at Sister Kennedy Seniors Center. Everyone welcome.

Tour de Fort’s 30th Anniversary series – kicks off with The Rowdymen on September 20. Series passports are $150 available at Ski’s Variety, the Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre, or online at www.tourdefort.com.

The Legion Ladies Auxiliary Branch #29 Monthly Supper takes place September 29. Doors open at 4:30 p.m.; dinner will be ready at 5:30 p.m. It will be pork cutlets and all the trimmings. Dine-in or pick-up orders can be at the door or pre-paid, for $25 a plate. Delivery is available, but must be pre-paid by Sept. 26. Only 100 servings will be made. For information or to pre-order, call Vicki at 271-3514.

Pickleball will be available at the Memorial Sports Centre this Fall – Drop-in Mondays through Thursdays 8:30-11:30 AM starting September 6th. Please note that regular drop-in rates/memberships apply. Courts are used on a first-come-first-served basis. Equipment is not available. Please bring your own or borrow some from the Library.

Forget Me Not, Remembering our Fallen in the Rainy River District – A museum exhibit putting faces and stories to names of the fallen across World Wars One and Two, and the Koreans and Vietnam Wars. At the Fort Frances Museum until Mid-December.

Kids & Company presents Th’owxiya: The Hungry Feast Dish – Monday, September 25th at 6:30pm Townshend Theatre. This Kwantlen First Nations tale follows a sly Mouse (Kw’at’el) who is caught stealing cheese from this feast dish. To appease an angry Th’owxiya, Kw’at’el embarks on a journey to find two children for the ogress to eat, or else! Season passes available to purchase online, at Betty’s and the Fort Frances Public Library. Individual tickets available online or at the door; ages 3 and under are free! Visit www.kidsandco.ca for more information.

Flag football for ALL students in grade 7 and 8 in Fort Frances and Emo – starts September 5 at Fort Frances High School. Practices and games are held Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3:30 to 5 p.m. for 6 weeks. No experience is necessary. Register online or call the Memorial Sports Centre for more.

Cocoa Club at the FFPLTC – Cozy vibes, hot cocoa, popcorn and blanket forts. Every Friday starting Sept. 29 4-7 p.m. for kids aged 8-12 BYOB (Bring Your Own Blanket (and pillow)) A cozy time for tweens to just chill-out. Relax, colour, do puzzles, and get comfy in the blanket fort with your hot chocolates while listening to a story.

Bad Books Book Club at the FFPLTC – What makes a book bad? Is it the writing? The editing? The characters? The plot? Join us at the library once a month to discuss one new bad book. Starting Mon. Oct. 16, 6-8 p.m. 18+ event. See Facebook for more information.

Storytime at the Library – A reminder that Storytime will be going on hiatus so we can all buckle down for school! That means no Storytime next week, or for the next three weeks. We look forward to seeing you back on September 20th!

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES

Lakers Need Billets – The Fort Frances Lakers are in need of billet homes for players for the 2023-24 hockey season. Do you have a room to spare and become a home away from home for a young hockey player? Contact Sarah Kivimaki 807-275-6991 or see fortfranceslakers.com/billet-host-families.

The Rainycrest Tuck Shop is accepting donations – The Tuck Shop is open to residents, family, staff and visitors. Large stuffed bears, men’s and ladies’ slippers, socks, hats, personal care items and items for residents to place on their night stands or wall/door.

Rainycrest Auxiliary Membership – New members are needed and current members are reminded to renew their membership for 2023 dues are $5 per year and can be paid at the Tuck Shop or by calling 274-6954 (Judy) or 271-4114 (Donna)

Meals on Wheels – Seeking volunteer drivers. Call Sheri at 274-4818 for more information or email s.monahan@rhcf. on.ca.