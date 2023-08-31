Around Town

Flag football for ALL students in grade 7 and 8 in Fort Frances and Emo – starts September 5 at Fort Frances High School. Practices and games are held Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3:30 to 5:00 o’clock for 6 weeks. No experience is necessary. Register online today or call the Memorial Sports Centre for more information.

Pickleball will be available at the Memorial Sports Centre this Fall – Drop-in Mondays through Thursdays between 8:30 AM – 11:30 AM starting September 6th. Please note that regular drop-in rates/memberships apply. Courts are used on a first-come-first-served basis. Equipment is not available. Please bring your own or borrow some from the Library.

1-stop registration – Come down the arena (IFK/52 Lobby) on Thursday Sept. 7th from 5-7pm, to register or inquire about fall/winter programs in the community. 10+ sport groups, clubs, programs will be on hand to answer your questions and help with registration. Visit the Kidsport Fort Frances Facebook page for a list of participating groups.

Lions Club TV BINGO – Begins Sept. 7 at 6:30 p.m. on Shaw cable. Game cards are available at the usual outlets.

Exhibition opening – Forget Me Not, Remembering our Fallen in the Rainy River District. Friday Sept. 8 6-8 p.m. At the Fort Frances Museum. Coffee and light refreshments, admission free but donations are happily accepted.

2023 Terry Fox Run – Save the date and start your fundraising. The Annual Terry Fox Run will take place on Sept. 17 from 1-4 p.m. At the Sorting Gap Marina. Register at terryfox.org

Bad Books Book Club at the FFPLTC – What makes a book bad? Is it the writing? The editing? The characters? The plot? Join us at the library once a month to discuss one new bad book. Starting Mon. Sept. 18, 6-8 p.m. 18+ event. See Facebook for more information.

Town of Fort Frances Public Budget consultations – Public meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 11 at the Civic Centre. Anyone interested in providing input must submit to the clerk by Wed. Sept. 6.

Tour de Fort’s 30th Anniversary series – kicks off in just over a month with The Rowdymen on September 20. Series passports are just $125 until the end of the month before they go up to $150 on Sept 1st. Take advantage of the cheaper price at Ski’s Variety, the Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre, or online at www.tourdefort.com

Alice in Wonderland Tea – St. John the Baptist Anglican Church Sept. 23, 2-4 p.m. Sandwiches, dainties, tea & coffee. Adults $8, Children $4, under five free.

Cocoa Club at the FFPLTC – Cozy vibes, hot cocoa, popcorn and blanket forts. Every Friday starting Sept. 29 4-7 p.m. for kids aged 8-12 BYOB (Bring Your Own Blanket (and pillow)) A

cozy time for tweens to just chill-out. Relax, colour, do puzzles, and get comfy in the blanket fort with your hot chocolates while listening to a story.

Are you a local artist? If you would like to have your work featured at the Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre, please call Nadine at 807-274-9879 or email ncousineau@ffpltc.ca to book a space!

Summer Tai Chi in the park– Every Wed. at 11 a.m. At Lion’s park. No charge. Everyone welcome, from beginners to advanced.

LOCAL VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES

Emo Speedway– Is always in need of volunteers for different roles around the track. Contact Tammy at 807-276-0868 to volunteer.

Lakers Need Billets – The Fort Frances Lakers are in need of billet homes for players for the 2023-24 hockey season. Do you have a room to spare and become a home away from home for a young hockey player? Contact Sarah Kivimaki 807-275-6991 or see fortfranceslakers.com/billet-host-families.

The Rainycrest Tuck Shop is accepting donations – The Tuck Shop is open to residents, family, staff and visitors. Large stuffed bears, men’s and ladies’ slippers, socks, hats, personal

care items and items for residents to place on their night stands or wall/door.

Rainycrest Auxiliary Membership – New members are needed and current members are reminded to renew their membership for 2023 dues are $5 per year and can be paid at the Tuck Shop or by calling 274-6954 (Judy) or 271-4114 (Donna)

Meals on Wheels – Seeking volunteer drivers. Call Sheri at 274-4818 for more information or email s.monahan@rhcf.on.ca

The Fort Frances Volunteer Bureau is seeking new volunteers. Pick up an application from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, call 807-274-9555 or e-mail fortfrancesvb@gmail.com for more information.

The Legion Ladies Auxiliary Branch 29 is always on the lookout for new members! If you would like to know more about joining this group of fun and hard-working ladies, please contact Fort Frances, ON P9A 3M7 Cindy Noble at 271-2021.

