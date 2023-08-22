Around Town

August is Amnesty Month At the FFPLTC – Return any outstanding library items and have any late fees waived in honour of the new Library CEO.

Science North Scavenger Hunt – Join Science North’s Science Scavenger Hunt! This STEM based scavenger hunt is running Aug 9th-25th. It challenges participants with questions and activities related to the different areas of STEM. It is easy to join in.

Download the App to Participate: download the Goose- chase app and search Science North. Complete the Tasks: the app will lead you on a scavenger hunt with new challenges added throughout the hunt. Win Prizes: earn the highest point during the hunt and stand a chance to win prizes.

RRDSSAB recruitment BBQ – Thursday Aug. 24, 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. Recruiting for Early Childhood Education, Paramedic Services and Maintenance positions. Bring your resume, chat with our staff and enjoy a hotdog, chips and drink.

FFHS Grade nine/New Student Registration Day – Thursday Aug. 24 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. Students are welcome to visit FFHS to find out information about lockers, Phys. Ed. Clothing, review timetables, locate classes.

Tour de Fort’s 30th Anniversary series kicks off in just over a month with The Rowdymen on September 20. – Series passports are just $125 until the end of August before they go up to $150 on Sept 1st. Take advantage of the cheaper price at Ski’s Variety, the FFPLTC, or online at www. tourdefort.com

UNFC 52 Annual General Meeting – Sept. 20, 2023, UNFC Hall 427 Mowat Ave. Dinner at 5:30 p.m. meeting to follow. Membership must be current to vote or run for board positions.

Cocoa Club at the FFPLTC – Cozy vibes, hot cocoa, pop- corn and blanket forts. Every Friday starting Sept. 29 4-7 p.m. for kids aged 8-12 BYOB (Bring Your Own Blanket (and pillow)) A cozy time for tweens to just chill-out. Relax, colour, do puzzles, and get comfy in the blanket fort with your hot chocolates while listening to a story.

2023 Terry Fox Run – Save the date and start your fund- raising. The Annual Terry Fox Run will take place on Sept. 17 from 1-4 p.m. At the Sorting Gap Marina. Register at terryfox.org

Bad Books Book Club at the FFPLTC – What makes a book bad? Is it the writing? The editing? The characters? The plot? Join us at the library once a month to discuss one new bad book. Starting Mon. Oct. 16, 6-8 p.m. 18+ event. See Facebook for more information.

Summer Tai Chi in the park – Every Wed. at 11 a.m. At Lion’s park. No charge. Everyone welcome, from beginners to advanced.

Tennis Rackets and pickleball paddles – Available to borrow from the Fort Frances Library Technology Centre. You can take them out if you have a valid library card and then play on the courts in town.

LOCAL VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES

Emo Speedway – Is always in need of volunteers for different roles around the track. Contact Tammy at 807-276- 0868 to volunteer. Volunteers needed for Aug 26th: Spotters, 50/50, Raceceiver, Safety truck.

Lakers Need Billets – The Fort Frances Lakers are in need of billet homes for players for the 2023-24 hockey season. Do you have a room to spare and become a home away from home for a young hockey player? Contact Sarah Kivimaki 807-275-6991 or see https://fortfranceslakers.com/billet-host-fami- lies.

The Rainycrest Tuck Shop is accepting donations – The Tuck Shop is open to residents, family, staff and visitors. Large stuffed bears, men’s and ladies’ slippers, socks, hats, personal care items and items for residents to place on their night stands or wall/door.

Rainycrest Auxiliary Membership – New members are needed and current members are reminded to renew their membership for 2023 dues are $5 per year and can be paid at the Tuck Shop or by calling 274-6954 (Judy) or 271-4114 (Donna)

Meals on Wheels – Seeking volunteer drivers. Call Sheri at 274-4818 for more information or email s.monahan@rhcf.on.ca

The Fort Frances Volunteer Bureau is seeking new volunteers. Pick up an application from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, call 807-274-9555 or e-mail fortfrancesvb@gmail.com for more information.

The Legion Ladies Auxiliary Branch 29 is always on the lookout for new members! If you would like to know more about joining this group of fun and hard-working ladies, please contact Cindy Noble at 271-2021.