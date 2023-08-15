Around Town

August is Amnesty Month At the FFPLTC – Return any outstanding library items and have any late fees waived in honour of the new Library CEO starting this month.

Transportation change requests For the school bus are due TOMORROW Aug. 16 to the Rainy River District Transportation Services Consortium Call 807-275-4975 or email RRDTSC@RRDSB.com

This weekend is the EMO Fair – Lots of fun for all ages at the fair. Food, animals, vendors and midway rides! A full schedule of events can be found at emofair.com

Canadian Parents for French Reading hour – With the Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre to present a story hour en Français on select Mondays this summer at the Fort Frances Public Library for students in Grades K-3. The last story time will be Aug. 21 from 6-7 p.m. All children must be accompanied by an adult.

Science North Virtual Scavenger Hunt –Join Science North’s Science Scavenger Hunt! This STEM based scavenger hunt is running Aug 9th-25th. It challenges participants with questions and activities related to the different areas of STEM. It is easy to join in.

Download the App to Participate: download the Goosechase app and search Science North. Complete the Tasks: the app will lead you on a scavenger hunt with new challenges added throughout the hunt. Win Prizes: earn the highest point during the hunt and stand a chance to win prizes.

Muskie Football Equipment Fitting for Returning and New players – Saturday August 19, 11 AM – 5 PM. Players are asked to follow the FFHS Muskie Football Instagram page to book an appointment time. Players will enter through the doors on the west side of the school. Players are asked to wear t-shirt and athletic shorts for their appointment. Players are asked to bring an empty binder. Practices start Monday August 21 at 6:00 PM (Change rooms open 5:00 PM West Doors)

Square Days camps – The Fort Frances Museum has a variety of Square Days planned throughout the summer for kids 5-12 years old. Wednesdays from 1-3 p.m. $10 per child. Space is limited register your child today by contacting the museum or check out the Museum Facebook page. The last Square Day is Aug, 23.

55+ Movie Maintinee – At the FFPLTC Friday, August 18 at 1 p.m. Featuring “Moving ON” starring Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin Rated R. Two old friends reconnect at a funeral and decide to get revenge on the widower who messed with them decades before.

FFHS Grade nine/New Student Registration Day –Thursday Aug. 24 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Students are welcome to visit FFHS to find out information about lockers, Phys. Ed. Clothing, review timetables, locate classes.

2023 Terry Fox Run – Save the date and start your fundraising. The Annual Terry Fox Run will take place on Sept. 17 from 1-4 p.m. At the Sorting Gap Marina. Register at terryfox.org

Summer Tai Chi in the park – Every Wed. at 11 a.m. At Lion’s park. No charge. Everyone welcome, from beginners to advanced.

Tennis Rackets and pickleball paddles – Available to borrow from the Fort Frances Library Technology Centre. You can take them out if you have a valid library card and then play on the courts in town.

LOCAL VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES

Emo Speedway – Is always in need of volunteers for different roles around the track. Contact Tammy at 807-276-0868 to volunteer.

Lakers Need Billets – The Fort Frances Lakers are in need of billet homes for players for the 2023-24 hockey season. Do you have a room to spare and become a home away from home for a young hockey player? Contact Sarah Kivimaki 807-275-6991 or see fortfranceslakers.com/billet-host-families.

The Rainycrest Tuck Shop is accepting donations – The Tuck Shop is open to residents, family, staff and visitors. Large stuffed bears, men’s and ladies’ slippers, socks, hats, personal care items and items for residents to place on their night stands or wall/door.

Rainycrest Auxiliary Membership – New members are needed and current members are reminded to renew their membership for 2023 dues are $5 per year and can be paid at the Tuck Shop or by calling 274-6954 (Judy) or 271-4114 (Donna)

Meals on Wheels – Seeking volunteer drivers. Call Sheri at 274-4818 for more information or email s.monahan@rhcf.on.ca

The Fort Frances Volunteer Bureau is seeking new volunteers. Pick up an application from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, call 807-274-9555 or e-mail fortfrancesvb@gmail.com for more information.

The Legion Ladies Auxiliary Branch 29 is always on the lookout for new members! If you would like to know more about joining this group of fun and hard-working ladies, please contact Cindy Noble at 271-2021.