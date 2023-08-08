Around Town

August is Amnesty Month At the FFPLTC – Return any outstanding library items and have any late fees waived in honour of the new library CEO.

Tech Tuesday: Learn about Coding – For kids ages 6-9 at the FFPLTC. Three Tuesdays from Jul. 25-Aug. 8. 3-4 p.m. This program will cover concepts like: commands, sequential events, concurrent events, bugs, loops, and Blockly.

Row I Theatre presents – Its second annual Cabaret “What We Did For Love” Aug. 11 7 p.m. Rainy Lake Square. Entrance by donation. Food from The Candy Floss Factory and Batter & Cream Baking Co.

The Spry Farm’s first August Acoustic Farm Concert! – Saturday August 12th Featuring Les Filles D’Espirit of Kenora and local band, Rough Cut Pine. In addition to great music, we’ll have our petting zoo & hay wagon rides, bouncy castles, food vendors, door prizes, and more. Event runs 4-9 p.m. with concert starting at 7 p.m. Tickets available at thespryfarm.com The Standard Insurance, Ski’s Variety, and Tompkins Home Hardware.

Canadian Parents for French Reading hour–With the Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre to present a story hour en Français on select Mondays this summer at the Fort Frances Public Library for students in Grades K-3. The next story time will be Aug. 14 from 6-7 p.m. All children must be accompanied by an adult.

Square Days camps – The Fort Frances Museum has a variety of Square Days planned throughout the summer for kids 5-12 years old. Wednesdays from 1-3 p.m. $10 per child. Space is limited register your child today by contacting the museum or check out the Museum Facebook page.

55+ Movie Maintinee – At the FFPLTC Friday, August 18 at 1 p.m. Featuring “Moving ON” starring Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin Rated R. Two old friends reconnect at a funeral and decide to get revenge on the widower who messed with them decades before.

2023 Terry Fox Run – Save the date and start your fundraising. The Annual Terry Fox Run will take place on Sept. 17 from 1-4 p.m. At the Sorting Gap Marina. Register at terryfox.org

Summer Tai Chi in the park – Every Wed. at 11 a.m. At Lion’s park. No charge. Everyone welcome, from beginners to advanced.

Tennis Rackets and pickleball paddles – Available to borrow from the Fort Frances Library Technology Centre. You can take them out if you have a valid library card and then play on the courts in town.

LOCAL VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES

Emo Speedway–Is always in need of volunteers for different roles around the track. Check out what volunteers are need on the Emo Speedway Facebook page or Contact Tammy at 807-276-0868 to volunteer.

Lakers Need Billets– The Fort Frances Lakers are in need of billet homes for players for the 2023-24 hockey season. Do you have a room to spare and become a home away from home for a young hockey player? Contact Sarah Kivimaki 807-275-6991 or see fortfranceslakers.com/billet-host-families.

The Rainycrest Tuck Shop is accepting donations – The Tuck Shop is open to residents, family, staff and visitors. Large stuffed bears, men’s and ladies’ slippers, socks, hats, personal care items and items for residents to place on their night stands or wall/door.

Rainycrest Auxiliary Membership – New members are needed and current members are reminded to renew their membership for 2023 dues are $5 per year and can be paid at the Tuck Shop or by calling 274-6954 (Judy) or 271-4114 (Donna)

Meals on Wheels – Seeking volunteer drivers. Call Sheri at 274-4818 for more information or email s.monahan@rhcf.on.ca

The Fort Frances Volunteer Bureau is seeking new volunteers. Pick up an application from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, call 807-274-9555 or e-mail fortfrancesvb@gmail.com for more information.

The Legion Ladies Auxiliary Branch 29 is always on the lookout for new members! If you would like to know more about joining this group of fun and hard-working ladies, please contact Cindy Noble at 271-2021.