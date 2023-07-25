Around Town

Tech Tuesday: Learn about Coding – For kids ages 6-9 at the FFPLTC. Three Tuesdays from Jul. 25-Aug. 8. 3-4 p.m. This program will cover concepts like: commands, sequential events, concurrent events, bugs, loops, and Blockly.

Smartphone Support – Jul. 26 5-6 p.m. at the FFPLTC. Offering help with set up and general inquiries related to your mobile device like: texting, creating and managing contacts, emailing, settings, and more!

Show and Shine – At Fort Frances GM. Classic car show Jul. 27 3-7 p.m. Free BBQ and treats. For more information contact holly@beyakautomotivegroup.com

Dungeons and Dragons Beginners Night – At the FFPLTC July 27 5-7:30 p.m. Players create characters and adventure with their friends in this classic roleplaying game! We will provide everything including pre-made character sheets. Absolutely no Dungeons and Dragons experience is required!

Stompers and Chompers VBS – Presented by Victory Baptist Church. Dinosaur themed Bible Lessons, Crafts, Games and Snacks Jul. 24-27, 6-7:30 p.m. Ages 4-12 no cost to attend. Anyone with questions can contact Victory Baptist Church 807- 274-1472

Tea and Treats at the Fort Frances Museum – Every Thursday 12-3 p.m. Hot and cold tea available provided by Smashing Tea as well as homemade treats, check Facebook for our weekly feature. Cost $4.

Square Days camps – The Fort Frances Museum has a variety of Square Days planned throughout the summer for kids 5-12 years old. Wednesdays from 1-3 p.m. $10 per child. Space is limited register your child today by contacting the museum or check out the Museum Facebook page.

Night at the Museum – See history come alive at the Fort Frances Museum. Thursday, Aug. 3, 5-8 p.m. for kids 5-12. Cost is $20. Contact the Fort Frances Museum to register or for more information.

Summerween at the Library – August 4th marks the first FFPLTC Summerween celebration as a part of Fun Fridays. Enjoy a full day of Halloween movies and activities for kids at the library. More details on the Library Facebook page.

The Spry Farm’s first August Acoustic Farm Concert! – Saturday August 12th Featuring Les Filles D’Espirit of Kenora and local band, Rough Cut Pine. In addition to great music, we’ll have our petting zoo & hay wagon rides, bouncy castles, food vendors, door prizes, and more. Event runs 4-9 p.m. with concert starting at 7 p.m. Tickets available at thespryfarm.com The Standard Insurance, Ski’s Variety, and Tompkins Home Hardware.

Canadian Parents for French Reading hour – With the Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre to present a story hour en Français on select Mondays this summer at the Fort Frances Public Library for students in Grades K-3. The next story time will be Aug. 14 from 6-7 p.m. All children must be accompanied by an adult.

2023 Terry Fox Run – Save the date and start your fundraising. The Annual Terry Fox Run will take place on Sept. 17 from 1-4 p.m. At the Sorting Gap Marina. Register at terryfox.org

Summer Tai Chi in the park – Every Wed. at 11 a.m. At Lion’s park. No charge. Everyone welcome, from beginners to advanced.

Tennis Rackets and pickleball paddles – Available to borrow from the Fort Frances Library Technology Centre. You can take them out if you have a valid library card and then play on the courts in town.

LOCAL VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES

Emo Speedway – Is always in need of volunteers For this Saturday they need volunteers for: Pit canteen, spotters 50/50 sellers, apparel sales photographer, Tow, push and safety trucks.

The Rainycrest Tuck Shop is accepting donations – The Tuck Shop is open to residents, family, staff and visitors. Large stuffed bears, men’s and ladies’ slippers, socks, hats, personal care items and items for residents to place on their night stands or wall/door.

Rainycrest Auxiliary Membership – New members are needed and current members are reminded to renew their membership for 2023 dues are $5 per year and can be paid at the Tuck Shop or by calling 274-6954 (Judy) or 271-4114 (Donna)

Meals on Wheels – Seeking volunteer drivers. Call Sheri at 274-4818 for more information or email s.monahan@rhcf.on.ca

The Fort Frances Volunteer Bureau is seeking new volunteers. Pick up an application from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, call 807-274-9555 or e-mail fortfrancesvb@gmail.com for more information.

The Legion Ladies Auxiliary Branch 29 is always on the lookout for new members! If you would like to know more about joining this group of fun and hard-working ladies, please contact Cindy Noble at 271-2021.