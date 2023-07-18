Around Town

Do you have your tickets yet? – Skye Wallace and Goodnight Sunrise are bringing a rock show to the bass championship with Tour de Fort. Thursday, July 20. Tickets are available online or at Ski’s Variety, the Fort Frances Public Library or Boston Pizza for $20. $25 at the door.

55+ movie matinee – Friday Jul. 21, 1 p.m. Maybe I Do Michelle and Allen are in a relationship. They decide to invite their parents to finally meet about marriage. Turns out, the parents already know one another well, which leads to some differing opinions about marriage. Rated PG-13 1hr35m

Quest for the Best – 20 of the district’s best and brightest performers will take to the bass championship stage on Friday night hoping to be named the best singer in the district. Tickets are $20 and will be available at the door.

Fort Frances Canadian Bass Championship

Kicking off with the parade of boats down Front St. from the woodyard to the hospital on Wed. July 19 at 5:30 p.m. Followed by the teen dance at 8 p.m.

Day one weigh-ins start at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday Jul. 20 fol- lowed by Skye Wallace and Goodnight Sunrise at 8 p.m.

Day two weigh-ins at 3:30 p.m. with Quest for the Best at 7:30 p.m.

The Championship wraps up with a fun day of inflatables for kids on Saturday starting at 11 a.m. Weigh-ins start at 3 p.m.

The Watten Volunteer Fire Department will be hosting a fish fry starting at 4 p.m.

The top-10 boat parade starts at 5 p.m.

The tournament ends with a show by “Some Shitty Cover Band” at 8 p.m.

Rainy River District Fast-Pitch all-star game – Saturday, Jul. 21 3 p.m. at the Couchiching Ball Diamond.

Canadian Parents for French Reading hour – With the Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre to present a story hour en Français on select Mondays this summer at the Fort Frances Public Library for students in grades K-3. The next story time will be July 24 from 6-7 p.m. All children must be accompanied by an adult.

Stompers and Chompers VBS – Presented by Victory Baptist Church. Dinosaur-themed Bible lessons, crafts, games and snacks July 24-27, 6-7:30 p.m. Ages 4-12 no cost to attend. Anyone with questions can contact Victory Baptist Church 807-274-1472

Tea and Treats at the Fort Frances Museum – Every Thurs- day 12-3 p.m. (Not Thursday, July 20) Hot and cold tea available provided by Smashing Tea as well as homemade treats, check Facebook for our weekly feature. Cost $4.

Square Days camps – The Fort Frances Museum has a variety of Square Days planned throughout the summer for kids 5-12 years old. Wednesdays from 1-3 p.m. $10 per child. Space is limited register your child today or check out the Museum Facebook page.

Night at the Museum – See history come alive at the Fort Frances Museum. Thursday, Aug. 3, 5-8 p.m. for kids 5-12. Cost is $20. Contact the Fort Frances Museum to register or for more information.

August Acoustic Farm Concert – At the Spry Farm. Saturday, Aug 12 4-9 p.m. Featuring Les Filles D’espirit vocal group from Kenora and the band, Rough Cut Pine, straight out of Rocky Inlet. The event includes everything a regular Spry Farm event has and much more. Check out The Spry Farm on Facebook for more information.

2023 Terry Fox Run – Save the date and start your fundraising. The Annual Terry Fox Run will take place on Sept. 17 from 1-4 p.m. At the Sorting Gap Marina. Register at terryfox.org

Summer Tai Chi in the park – Every Wed. at 11 a.m. At Lion’s park. No charge. Everyone welcome, from beginners to advanced.

Tennis rackets and pickleball paddles – Available to borrow from the Fort Frances Library Technology Centre. You can take them out if you have a valid library card and then play on the courts in town.

LOCAL VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES

The Rainycrest Tuck Shop is accepting donations – The Tuck Shop is open to residents, family, staff and visitors. Large stuffed bears, men’s and ladies’ slippers, socks, hats, personal care items and items for residents to place on their night stands or wall/door.

Rainycrest Auxiliary Membership – New members are needed and current members are reminded to renew their membership for 2023 dues are $5 per year and can be paid at the Tuck Shop or by calling 274-6954 (Judy) or 271-4114 (Donna)

Meals on Wheels – seeking volunteer drivers. Call Sheri at 274- 4818 for more information or email s.monahan@rhcf.on.ca

The Fort Frances Volunteer Bureau is seeking new volunteers. Pick up an application from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, call 807-274-9555 or e-mail fortfrancesvb@gmail.com for more information.

The Legion Ladies Auxiliary Branch 29 is always on the lookout for new members! If you would like to know more about joining this group of fun and hard-working ladies, please contact Cindy Noble at 271-2021.