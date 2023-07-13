Around Town

Teddy Bear Picnic at Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre – TOMORROW Friday July 14, 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Petting zoo, bouncy castles, games, face painting and more. $5 admission for all over two years old. Bring a picnic or buy hotdogs for $2.

Railroad Daze begin TODAY in Rainy River – Beginning with Campfire Comedy at the Rainy River Legion at 7:30 p.m. To- morrow evening is a Cornhole Tournament at the rec centre, The mixed slow-pitch tournament runs Friday to Sunday. There will al- so be cardboard boat races at Hannam Park on Sunday starting at 1 p.m. Details available on Facebook. Search for “Railroad Daze.”

Do you have your tickets yet? – Skye Wallace and Goodnight Sunrise are bringing a rock show to the Bass Championship with Tour de Fort on Thursday, July 20. Tickets are available online or at Ski’s Variety, the Fort Frances Public Library, or Boston Pizza for $20. $25 at the door.

Treaty #3 Anniversary Celebration Southern Region – Thursday, July 20, 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. at Seven Generations Education Institute. The day starts with a pancake breakfast sponsored by the Kiwanis Club at 8 a.m. Opening protocols start at 9 and powwow begins at noon. All dancers will receive honorarium. Take the op- portunity to view the sacred Treaty 3 document, learn the history of Treaty 3. There will also be vendors, information booths and children’s activities including bouncy castles.

Fort Frances Canadian Bass Championship

Kicking off with the parade of boats down Front St. from the woodyard to the hospital on Wed. July 19 at 5:30 p.m. Fol- lowed by the Teen Dance at 8 p.m.

Day one weigh-ins start at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday Jul. 20 followed by Skye Wallace and Goodnight Sunrise at 8 p.m.

Day two weigh-ins at 3:30 p.m. with Quest for the Best at 7:30 p.m.

The Championship wraps up with a fun day of inflatables for kids on Saturday starting at 11 a.m. Weigh-ins start at 3 p.m.

The Watten Volunteer Fire Department will be hosting a fish fry starting at 4 p.m.

The top-10 boat parade starts at 5 p.m.

The tournament ends with a show by “Some Shitty Cover Band” at 8 p.m.

55+ movie matinee – Friday Jul. 21, 1 p.m. “Maybe I Do” Michelle and Allen are in a relationship. They decide to invite their parents to finally meet about marriage. Turns out, the parents already know one another well, which leads to some differing opinions about marriage. Rated PG-13 1hr35m

Stompers and Chompers VBS – Presented by Victory Baptist Church. Dinosaur themed Bible lessons, crafts, games and snacks Jul. 24-27, 6-7:30 p.m. Ages 4-12 no cost to attend. Anyone with questions can contact Victory Baptist Church (807) 274-1472.

French Reading hour – Canadian Parents for French is partnering With the Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre to present a story hour en Français on select Mondays this summer at the Fort Frances Public Library for students from kindergarten to Grade 3. The next story time will be Jul. 17 from 12:30-1:30 p.m. All children must be accompanied by an adult.

Tea and Treats at the Fort Frances Museum – Every Thursday 12-3 p.m. Hot and cold tea available provided by Smashing Tea as well as homemade treats, check Facebook for our weekly feature. Cost $4.

2023 Terry Fox Run – Save the date and start your fundraising. The annual Terry Fox Run will take place on Sept. 17 from 1-4 p.m. At the Sorting Gap Marina. Register at terryfox.org

Summer Tai Chi in the park – Every Wed. at 11 a.m. at Lion’s park. No charge. Everyone welcome, from beginners to advanced.

Tennis Rackets and pickleball paddles – Available to borrow from the Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre. You can take them out if you have a valid library card and then play on the courts in town.

LOCAL VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES

The Rainycrest Tuck Shop is accepting donations – The Tuck Shop is open to residents, family, staff and visitors. Large stuffed bears, men’s and ladies’ slippers, socks, hats, personal care items and items for residents to place on their night stands or wall/ door.

Rainycrest Auxiliary Membership – New members are needed and current members are reminded to renew their membership for 2023 dues are $5 per year and can be paid at the Tuck Shop or by calling 274-6954 (Judy) or 271-4114 (Donna)

Meals on Wheels – seeking volunteer drivers. Call Sheri at 274-4818 for more information or email s.monahan@rhcf.on.ca

The Fort Frances Volunteer Bureau is seeking new volunteers — Pick up an application from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, call 807-274-9555 or e-mail fortfrancesvb@gmail.com for more information.

The Legion Ladies Auxiliary Branch 29 — is always on the lookout for new members! If you would like to know more about joining this group of fun and hard-working ladies, please contact Cindy Noble at 271-2021.