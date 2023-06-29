Around Town

Volunteer Appreciation Barbecue – the Town of Fort Frances is holding its first annual Volunteer Appreciation event. It will be a free public barbecue, June 30 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Rainy Lake Square. Volunteers, their families and the public are all invited to come down, meet council and staff, and enjoy this appreciation event for all of our amazing volunteers.

Test your Imagineering skills with Science North – Thursday, July 6th 1:00pm – 4:00pm @ the Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre. Try out Science North’s exciting hands-on and interactive stations. A free event for all ages!

Public Open House for new Fort Frances Official Plan and Zoning by-law– At La Place Rendez-Vous, Thursday, July 6, 2023, 6 to 8 p.m. This Public Open House will focus on next steps for preparation of the Town’s Draft Official Plan. This Public Open House will be an opportunity for residents and other interested individuals and groups to learn about and get involved in the Official Plan Review by providing input on the proposed recommendations for the new document.

Join the Nature Explorers at the Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre. This free program is open to kids aged 5-9. Registration is required, and due by June 27. Meetings start July 4, and continue until August 14, takes place every Tuesday from 1-2 p.m. Explore nature, plants animals and the great outdoors! Call 807-274-9879 to register.

The Fort Frances Museum has a number of kids’ activities planned for the summer, including weekly Square Days and a nature-themed summer camp, to be held July 17-21. Call 807-274-7891, e-mail museum@fortfrances,- ca, to register. The camp and square days are both open to ages 5-12.

Free Tax Filing Day – Haven’t filed your Taxes past or present? TAX FILING DAY (a free service), Tuesday, July 11 from 11am to 2pm, at Out of the Cold Warming Center, 324 Victoria Avenue. A bag lunch will be provided. Not filing for taxes can be a major barrier to accessing benefits and housing, for those who need it. Call for more info: Ryan at 291-0012 or Brenda at 274-5349 ext 248. Please bring: 1. Mailing address on file with the CRA. 2. If they need to change the above address – which has to be done online at the CRA website. 3. Copies of ID. 4. Any “T Forms” i.e. OW or ODSP etc.

The Teddy Bear Picnic – Coming July 14th, bring your favourite teddy bear and join us at the Fort Frances Public Library between 11:00 AM and 1:30 AM to meet some animals at the petting zoo, jump in the bouncy castle, get your face painted, and more! It’s $5 per person to get in, but little ones 2 and under get in free. If you’re feeling hungry, you can stop by the BBQ and get a hotdog for $2.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES

The Canadian Bass Championship is just around the corner! Many hands make light work,and there’s plenty of roles to play – whether you want to serve drinks, set up, help the anglers, be a part of weigh-ins, or help pack up. The tent will go up July 15-19, with lost of hands needed to help. The tournament will be held July 20-22, followed by take-down. Sign up as a volunteer with Jean- nette Cawston, by calling or texting 807-275-9229, or check out the Fort Frances Canadian Bass Championship on Facebook for more!

The Rainycrest Tuck Shop is accepting donations – The Tuck Shop is open to residents, family, staff and visitors. Large stuffed bears, men’s and ladies’ slippers, socks, hats, personal care items and items for residents to place on their night stands or wall/door.

Rainycrest Auxiliary Membership – New members are needed and current members are reminded to renew their membership for 2023 dues are $5 per year and can be paid at the Tuck Shop or by calling 274-6954 (Judy) or 271-4114 (Donna)

Meals on Wheels – seeking volunteer drivers. Call Nicole at 807-274-3266 ext 4818 for more information or email N.Piotrowski@rhcf.on.ca

The Fort Frances Volunteer Bureau is seeking new volunteers. Pick up an application from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, call 807-274-9555 or e-mail fortfrancesvb@gmail. com for more information.