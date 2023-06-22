Around Town

Dungeons and Dragons – Join the Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre today- Thursday, June 22 – at 5 pm for D&D: Onslaught! Players choose a faction and skirmish with their friends in this combat miniatures game! Rules, maps, and miniatures provided. Absolutely no Dungeons and Dragons experience is required! Ages 14+

Join the Nature Explorers at the Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre. This free program is open to kids aged 5-9. Registration is required, and due by June 27. Meetings start July 4, and continue until August 14, and take place every Tuesday from 1-2 p.m. Explore nature, plants animals and the great outdoors! Call 807-274-9879 to register.

Rainy River First Nations Pride March – hosted by RRFN pride committee. June 29, 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. Meet at the RRFN Veterans memorial, banner making, speeches, march and BBQ!

Volunteer Appreciation Barbecue – the Town of Fort Frances is holding its first annual Volunteer Appreciation event. It will be a free public barbecue, June 30 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Rainy Lake Square. Volunteers, their families and the public are all invited to come down, meet council and staff, and enjoy this appreciation event for all of our amazing volunteers.

The Fort Frances Museum has a number of kids’ activities planned for the summer, including weekly Square Days and a nature-themed summer camp, to be held July 17-21. Call 807-274-7891, e-mail museum@fortfrances,ca, to register. The camp and square days are both open to ages 5-12.

The Teddy Bear Picnic – Coming July 14th, bring your favourite teddy bear and join us at the Fort Frances Public Library between 11:00 AM and 1:30 AM to meet some animals at the petting zoo, jump in the bouncy castle, get your face painted, and more! It’s $5 per person to get in, but little ones who are 2 years old and under get in for free. If you’re feeling hungry, you can stop by the BBQ and get a hotdog for $2. We hope to see you there!

Free Tax Filing Day – Haven’t filed your Taxes past or present? TAX FILING DAY (a free service), Tuesday, July 11 from 11am to 2pm, at Out of the Cold Warming Center, 324 Victoria Avenue. A bag lunch will be provided. Not filing for taxes can be a major barrier to accessing benefits and housing, for those who need it. Call for more info: Ryan at 291-0012 or Brenda at 274-5349 ext 248. Please bring: 1. Mailing address on file with the CRA. 2. If they need to change the above address – which has to be done online at the CRA website. 3. Copies of ID. 4. Any “T Forms” i.e. OW or ODSP etc.

Tennis Rackets and pickleball paddles – Available to borrow from the Fort Frances Library Technology Centre. You can take them out if you have a valid library card and then play on the courts in town.

Grand opening – The Fort Frances co-op (formerly the Husky) will be holding a grand opening barbecue, June 27 from 11 a.m. To 1 p.m. while supplies last.

Canada Day events

Canada Day Pancake Breakfast – At the Fort Frances Legion 8-10 a.m. $3 Five and under, $10 Age 6 and older.

Beyak Automotive Group is coordinating Canada Day events in Fort Frances. They are looking for volunteers as well as parade floats and vehicles. –For more information contact Holly Kaemingh holly@beyakautogroup.com or see the facebook event “Canada Day Celebrations – Fort Frances – Presented by the Beyak Automotive Group”

Fireworks are on for the town of Fort Frances! Meet by the waterfront at dusk for the show!

Canada Day at the Emo Speedway–Vendor market, Face painting, Dunk Tank, Bouncy Castles and more. Grandstands open at 9 p.m. To the public for fireworks.

Let us know if you know of any other events happening in the area!

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES

The Canadian Bass Championship is just around the corner! Many hands make light work,and there’s plenty of roles to play – something for everybody, whether you want to serve drinks, set up, help the anglers, be a part of weigh-ins, or help pack up. The text will go up July 15-19, with lost of hands needed to help. The tournament will be held July 20-22, followed by take-down. If you have some time to spare, sign up as a volunteer with Jeannette Cawston, by calling or texting 807-275-9229, or check out the Fort Frances Canadian Bass Championship on facebook for more!

The Rainycrest Tuck Shop is accepting donations– The Tuck Shop is open to residents, family, staff and visitors. Large stuffed bears, men’s and ladies’ slippers, socks, hats, personal care items and items for residents to place on their night stands or wall/door.

Rainycrest Auxiliary Membership – New members are needed and current members are reminded to renew their membership for 2023 dues are $5 per year and can be paid at the Tuck Shop or by calling 274-6954 (Judy) or 271-4114 (Donna)

Meals on Wheels – seeking volunteer drivers. Call Nicole at 807-274-3266 ext 4818 for more information or email N.Piotrowski@rhcf.on.ca

The Fort Frances Volunteer Bureau is seeking new volunteers. Pick up an application from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, call 807-274-9555 or e-mail fortfrancesvb@gmail.com for more information.