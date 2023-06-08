Around Town

Splash Into Summer with Participaction – Tonight, 5-7:30 p.m. Prizes, fun, booths, food, water fun, Sports and games! Come prepared to make a splash (get wet) But also to donate to the Spray Park silver collection.

Kick off summer at Spry Farm – Public farm event, Saturday June 10, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Admission: adults $10.65 plus tax, 12-2 years old $8.85 plus tax 2 and under are free.

The Fort Frances Volunteer Bureau AGM – Tuesday, June 13th 2023 at 6:30 pm at The Volunteer Bureau (140 fourth st w). All volunteer members are invited to attend.

Drive For a Cause at Fort Francest GM – Thursday June 15 8 a.m.- 5:30 p.m. for every test drive the Fort Frances GM will donate $50 to the 8th Street Trails. The trails are currently cleaned, maintained, and groomed by a small but dedicated group of volunteers. FFGM is proud to support the growth and development of these trails in our community!

Alzheimer’s Walk – Join us at the Sorting Gap Marina on Saturday, June 17 with registration starting at 10:00 am, warm up and walk followed by a BBQ. Walkers will walk either east (longer walk) or west (shorter walk) from the Sorting Gap Marina and all walkers will return to the Sorting Gap to finish their walk. There will be prizes for both teams and individuals who raise the most money as well as many door prizes. For more information contact Alzheimer Society staff member Mary O’Connor at 807-276-910

Tennis Rackets and pickleball paddles – Available to borrow from the Fort Frances Library Technology Centre. You can take them out if you have a valid library card and then play on the courts in town.

June is Pride Month

Borderland Pride is hosting a variety of events throughout the month of June:

Samson Busch Art Sip & Shop – 5 p.m. At Curvy Chick Friday June 9. We are pleased to host Samson Busch for an Art Show during Pride Week! Stop in to browse the beautiful pieces of LGBT art while sipping a beverage. This is a free and open to everyone. Curvy Chick is a safe space.

Passport to Pride March – Join us at Smokey Bear Park in International Falls, MN for a 1-mile pedestrian parade to Rainy Lake Square in Fort Frances, ON. Starting at 11 a.m. And proceeding across the bridge and border-crossing. You must be eligible to enter Canada to participate. Most Canadians should park on the Canadian side and walk to Smokey Bear Park. SPLASH! Drag show–At the Memorial Sports Complex, 6:30 p.m.-2 a.m. tickets required. Available via eventbrite or at the door. See Facebook event page for details.

Story Time with Drag Queens – 11 a.m. Sunday June 11 at the Fort Frances Museum and Cultural Centre Reading is fundamental! Join our drag artists as they read children’s stories, make crafts, and sing songs. This family-friendly event is for all ages and abilities. FREE to attend.

Canada Day events

Canada Day Pancake Breakfast – At the Fort Frances Legion 8-10 a.m. $3 Five and under, $10 Age 6 and older.

Beyak Automotive Group is coordinating Canada Day events in Fort Frances. They are looking for volunteers as well as parade floats and vehicles. – For more information contact Holly Kaemingh holly@beyakautogroup.com or see the facebook event “Canada Day Celebrations – Fort Frances – Presented by the Beyak Automotive Group”

Canada Day at the Emo Speedway – Vendor market, Face painting, Dunk Tank, Bouncy Castles and more. Grandstands open at 9 p.m. To the public for fireworks.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES

The Rainycrest Tuck Shop is accepting donations – The Tuck Shop is open to residents, family, staff and visitors. Large stuffed bears, men’s and ladies’ slippers, socks, hats, personal care items and items for residents to place on their night stands or wall/door.

Rainycrest Auxiliary Membership – New members are needed and current members are reminded to renew their membership for 2023 dues are $5 per year and can be paid at the Tuck Shop or by calling 274-6954 (Judy) or 271-4114 (Donna)

Meals on Wheels – seeking volunteer drivers. Call Sheri at 274-4818 for more information or email s.monahan@rhcf.on.ca The Fort Frances Volunteer Bureau is seeking new volunteers. Pick up an application from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, call 807-274-9555 or e-mail fortfrancesvb@gmail.com for more information.