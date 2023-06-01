Around Town

Dungeons & Dragons: Onslaught – Join us on Thursday, June 1 from 5:00-8:00 pm at the Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre for this combat miniatures game is set in the Dungeons & Dragons universe, where players choose a faction and skirmish with their friends! We will provide the rules, maps, and miniatures. Absolutely no Dungeons and Dragons experience is required! Ages 14+

Stratton EarlyON Open House – Come learn about the programs available at the Stratton EarlyOn Centre at their open house. The Morley Fire Dept. will be on site with their trucks and Sparky, Smokey the Bear will be bringing his fire crew and the OPP will be showing off one of their boats and cruisers. Plus, enjoy hotdogs, drinks, cake and tours of our indoor and outdoor spaces.

A healing walk in honour of Thre Windego and others lost to overdose – June 3, 1-4 p.m. Meeting at UNFC and proceeding to the Nugget. Elders and Service providers will be available for support. Event supported by UNFC and Northwestern Health Unit.

Annual Plant Sale – The Fort Frances Agricultural Society will be holding its annual plant sale on Saturday June 3 at 9 a.m. At 1234 First St. East, everyone is welcome!

Splash into summer with Participaction – June 8th at Fort Frances High School 5-7:30 p.m. Prizes, booths, water fun, Sports, and games! Come prepared to make a big splash

The Fort Frances Volunteer Bureau AGM – Tuesday, June 13th 2023 at 6:30 pm at The Volunteer Bureau (140 fourth st w). All volunteer members are invited to attend.

Pride Month Events all June long – Borderland Pride is hosting a variety of events throughout the month of June. Including the return of the only Border-crossing pride parade in the world on June 10 followed by the SPLASH! Drag show at the Memorial Sports Complex, tickets required. Many more events included. For more information and schedule of events See the Borderland Pride Facebook page.

Canada Day events

Beyak Automotive Group is coordinating Canada Day events in Fort Frances. They are looking for volunteers as well as parade floats and vehicles. For more information contact Holly Kaemingh holly@beyakautogroup.com or see the facebook event “Canada Day Celebrations – Fort Frances – Presented by the Beyak Automotive Group”

Emo Speedway is hosting Canada Day Events again this year. They are looking for volunteers for that day. Check out the Emo Speedway Facebook page for more information.

LOCAL VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES

Emo Speedway is looking for volunteers for the season – Volunteers still needed include spotters, Apparel sales, Tow Truck, Safety Truck and many more. See the Emo Speedway Facebook page for more information.

The Rainycrest Tuck Shop is accepting donations – The Tuck Shop is open to residents, family, staff and visitors. Large stuffed bears, men’s and ladies’ slippers, socks, hats, personal care items and items for residents to place on their night stands or wall/door.

Rainycrest Auxiliary Membership – New members are needed and current members are reminded to renew their membership for 2023 dues are $5 per year and can be paid at the Tuck Shop or by calling 274-6954 (Judy) or 271-4114 (Donna)

Meals on Wheels – seeking volunteer drivers. Call Sheri at 274-4818 for more information or email s.monahan@rhcf.on.ca

The Fort Frances Volunteer Bureau is seeking new volunteers. Pick up an application from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, call 807-274-9555 or e-mail fortfrancesvb@gmail.com for more information.

The Legion Ladies Auxiliary Branch 29 is always on the lookout for new members! If you would like to know more about joining this group of fun and hard-working ladies, please contact Cindy Noble at 271-2021.