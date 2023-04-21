Around Town

55+ Movie Matinee at the Library – TOMORROW Apr. 21, 1-3:30 p.m “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” A joyous, emotional, heartbreaking celebration of the life and music of Whitney Houston, one of the greatest female R&B pop vocalists of all time, tracking her journey from obscurity to musical superstardom. Rated PG-13; 2hr 24min.

Legion Ladies Auxiliary Dinner – Roast Pork supper Friday, Apr. 28 $25. Limited to 100 tickets. Doors at 4:30 dinner at 5:30 Delivery available. Call Vicki 271-3514 for tickets or more info.

Awareness walk for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls – May 2, starting at 11:30 a.m. at the Fort Frances Seniors Centre. It will end at the UNFC, where a luncheon will be held. The event is a cooperative event between the Northwestern Ontario Metis Child and Family Services, the United Native Friendship Centre, and the Women’s Shelter of Hope, with the Sunset Country Metis, Couchiching Fire Department and the Fort Frances Seniors Centre. All are welcome to attend.

Free Community Take out BBQ – In honour of mental health week. At CMHA on Portage Ave. Wed. May 3 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. while supplies last.

Roast Beef Supper – Wed. May 3 5-7 p.m. St. John’s Anglican Church. $18 for adults, $9 for Children 6-10, 5 and under free.

High Tea and Fashion Show – Charity event in celebration of Curvy Chick’s 10th Anniversary. Sat. May 13. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. See Curvy Chick for more information

The Hyperrealistic art work of Cher Pruys – On Display at the Fort Frances Museum. The Exhibit will be on display until May 31.

Valley Adult Learning Association courses available – Cricut, Excel, Canva, Office 365, Mobile Devices and Basic Computers. A variety of dates, times, and lengths Call 274-3553 or see the VALA Facebook page for more information.

Cricut Design Space For Beginners – At the Fort Frances Museum. May 9 5-8 p.m. Recommended for participants who own a Cricut and do not know how to use it or if you are considering buying a Cricut. You must bring your own personal laptop or iPad. See The Museum’s Facebook page for more info.

Kiwanis and Senior Centre Bingo – Has resumed, 1:30-3:30 p.m. It will run for 10 weeks excluding Good Friday.

Genealogy research appointments – Are now available at Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre! If you are interested in finding out more about your family history please call 807-274-9879 or email ffpltc@gmail.com to book an appointment.

DIY Craft Nights – At the Seven Generations Maker Space. Monday evenings 5-7 p.m. Participation is free and open to everyone and all materials will be provided by SGEI. Space is limited to 15 people so please register ahead of time. Apr 17 will be seed bombs and flower pot painting. See the SGEI Facebook page to register and for more information.

Fort Frances Lions Club TV Bingo – Thursdays 6:30 p.m. on Shaw Cable. Bingo cards available at the usual outlets

Narcotics Anonymous meetings – Held Thursdays 6:30pm at 140-4th Street W. For more info contact ajhwpg@yahoo.ca.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES

The Rainycrest Tuck Shop is accepting donations – The Tuck Shop is open to residents, family, staff and visitors. Large stuffed bears, men’s and ladies’ slippers, socks, hats, personal care items and items for residents to place on their night stands or wall/door.

Rainycrest Auxiliary Membership – New members are needed and current members are reminded to renew their membership for 2023 dues are $5 per year and can be paid at the Tuck Shop or by calling 274-6954 (Judy) or 271-4114 (Donna)

Meals on Wheels is seeking volunteer drivers. Call Sheri at 274-4818 for more information or email s.monahan@ rhcf.on.ca

The Fort Frances Volunteer Bureau is seeking new volunteers. Pick up an application from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, call 807-274-9555 or e-mail fortfrancesvb@gmail. com for more information.

The Legion Ladies Auxiliary Branch 29 is always on the lookout for new members! If you would like to know more about joining this group of fun and hard-working ladies, please contact Cindy Noble at 271-2021.