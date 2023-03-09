Around Town

Spring Market–Saturday March 11, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Nanicost Gym next to Rusty Meyers. Please use back entrance.

Board-er Games Harry Potter Trivia Night– teams of four, $20 per team, only room for four teams. Call 271-6584 to register. Costume contest and prizes available.

55+ Movie Matinée–Friday, March 17th @ 1:00 p.m. Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre. A free afternoon showing of “A Man Called Otto” rated PG-13; 2hr 6min. Otto is a grump who’s given up on life following the loss of his wife and wants to end it all. When a young family moves in nearby, he meets his match in quick-witted Marisol, leading to a friendship that will turn his world around.

Trapping workshop–Hosted by Giishkaandago’Ikwe Health Services (Formerly Tribal Area Health). At Manitou Mounds. Friday, March 17, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Lunch provided contact Adam 274-2042 ext 4237 for more info, or to register. Join us in a hands on experience, learning about the land, trapping and skinning fur.

Tour De Fort Presents Crown Lands–At the Fort Frances Royal Canadian Legion Br. 29. Join us for an acoustic evening with JUNO Award Winners Crown Lands, Saturday March 18th at the Royal Canadian Legion. Tickets available online at crownlandsfortfrances.eventbrite.ca $22.23 each.

Floral beaded Brooch workshop–hosted by the Fort Frances Museum at the Memorial Sports Complex. Kim Daley and Sarah Marusyk will lead the class. $20. Bring a snack or lunch runs 10 a.m.-4 p.m. See Fort Frances Museum Facebook page for more details.

Legion Ladies Auxiliary– Chicken cordon Bleu dinner Friday, March 31. $25, delivery available within Fort Frances. Doors 4:30, dinner 5:30 50/50 draw. Call Vicki 271-3514 for more info or to pre-order.

Matthias Rom Piano tuner–Tuning, repairs, improvements, appraisals, and advice. Will be in the Fort Frances area and Rainy River district the week of March 31. Call or Text 807-473-7388

Kiwanis Easter Egg-Stravaganza– Save the date: Sat. Apr. 8 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Start at Rainy Lake Square.

Connect & Create– A free program for older adults at the Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre in partnership with the Northwestern Health Unit. Stop by the library for coffee, conversation and crafts! This 4 week program is every Wednesday @ 1:30pm starting March 1st. Please visit www.ffpltc.ca or call (807) 274-9879 to register.

Fort Frances Girls And Women’s Hockey Association radio BINGO–Mondays 7 p.m. on 93.1 The Border radio station. BINGO cards available at various locations throughout the district.

Fort Frances Lions Club TV Bingo– Thursdays 6:30 p.m. on Shaw Cable. Bingo cards available at the usual outlets

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES

The Rainycrest Tuck Shop is accepting donations– The Tuck Shop is open to residents, family, staff and visitors. Large stuffed bears, men’s and ladies’ slippers, socks, hats, personal care items and items for residents to place on their night stands or wall/door.

Rainycrest Auxiliary Membership–New members are needed and current members are reminded to renew their membership for 2023 dues are $5 per year and can be paid at the Tuck Shop or by calling 274-6954 (Judy) or 271-4114 (Donna)

Meals on Wheels is seeking volunteer drivers. Call Sheri at 274-4818 for more information or email s.monahan@rhcf.on.ca

The Fort Frances Volunteer Bureau is seeking new volunteers. Pick up an application from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, call 807-274-9555 or e-mail fortfrancesvb@gmail.com for more information.

The Legion Ladies Auxiliary Branch 29 is always on the lookout for new members! If you would like to know more about joining this group of fun and hard-working ladies, please contact Cindy Noble at 271-2021.