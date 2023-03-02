Around Town

The World Day of Prayer 2023–hosted at Zion Lutheran Church, 1105 Scott Street, Fort Frances on Friday March 3, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. The service this year has been prepared by the women of Taiwan.

SnOasis is back!–Back for its 10th edition this fun day of winter activities is back. Events start at the Library at 10:30 on Saturday Morning and the Opening Ceremonies will start at Rainy Lake Square at Noon. For a full schedule of events see bit.ly/3Z7U4HO or the “SnOasis 10 Together Again!” Facebook page.

Sister Kennedy Centre and the Alzheimer’s Society Kenora/Rainy River Districts will be hosting a Coffee Break–Tuesday, March 7 at 11:00 a.m.. Mary O’Connor, Client Services Coordinator with the Alzheimer’s Society, will discuss the 12 key actions identified in the Landmark Study that will improve overall brain health and help reduce the risk of developing dementia. Please come and join us.

55+ Movie Matinée–Friday, March 17th @ 1:00 p.m. Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre. A free afternoon showing of “A Man Called Otto” rated PG-13; 2hr 6min. Otto is a grump who’s given up on life following the loss of his wife and wants to end it all. When a young family moves in nearby, he meets his match in quick-witted Marisol, leading to a friendship that will turn his world around.

Tour De Fort Presents Crown Lands–At the Fort Frances Royal Canadian Legion Br. 29. Join us for an acoustic evening with JUNO Award Winners Crown Lands, Saturday March 18th at the Royal Canadian Legion. Tickets available online at crownlandsfortfrances. eventbrite.ca $22.23 each.

Connect & Create– A free program for older adults at the Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre in partnership with the Northwestern Health Unit. Stop by the library for coffee, conversation and crafts! This 4 week program is every Wednesday @ 1:30pm starting March 1st. Please visit www.ffpltc.ca or call (807) 274-9879 to register.

Fort Frances Girls And Women’s Hockey Association radio BINGO–Mondays 7 p.m. on 93.1 The Border radio station. BINGO cards available at various locations throughout the district.

Fort Frances Lions Club TV Bingo– Thursdays 6:30 p.m. on Shaw Cable. Bingo cards available at the usual outlets

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES

The Rainycrest Tuck Shop is accepting donations– The Tuck Shop is open to residents, family, staff and visitors. Large stuffed bears, men’s and ladies’ slippers, socks, hats, personal care items and items for residents to place on their night stands or wall/door.

Rainycrest Auxiliary Membership–New members are needed and current members are reminded to renew their membership for 2023 dues are $5 per year and can be paid at the Tuck Shop or by calling 274-6954 (Judy) or 271-4114 (Donna)

Meals on Wheels is seeking volunteer drivers. Call Sheri at 274-4818 for more information or email s.monahan@rhcf.on.ca

The Fort Frances Volunteer Bureau is seeking new volunteers. Pick up an application from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, call 807-274-9555 or e-mail fortfrancesvb@gmail. com for more information.

The Legion Ladies Auxiliary Branch 29 is always on the lookout for new members! If you would like to know more about joining this group of fun and hard-working ladies, please contact Cindy Noble at 271-2021.