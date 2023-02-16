Around Town

Legion Ladies Lasagna sale–Come down to the Legion on Thursday or Friday, Feb 16th & 17th between 11:00 a.m. -1:00 p.m. or 3:00-6:00 p.m. each day and pick up our lasagna. Loaf pan size, frozen and ready for your freezer or oven. Cost is $15.00 each. Stock up for those nights you need a quick meal. (Available while supplies last, sorry no pre-orders). A big thanks to all for your support!

55+ Movie Matinée– Friday, Feb. 17, 1:00 p.m. Fort Frances Public Library. A free showing of “The Fabelmans” for ages 55+. Rated PG-13. Growing up in post-World War II Arizona, young Sammy Fabelman aspires to become a filmmaker as he reaches adolescence, but discovers a family secret and explores how the power of films can help him see the truth.

Shrove Tuesday Pancake Supper– St. John the Baptist Anglican Church. Feb. 21, 5-7 p.m. pancakes, sausages, fruit salad, tea or coffee for $6.

Fort Frances Lakers Bake Sale–The Lakers will be holding a bake sale ahead of their Feb 24 game vs. Sioux Lookout. 5-8 p.m. The Lakers are looking for donations of baked goods. Arrangements can be made for pick up. Call or Text Donna: 275-6915 or Sarah 275-6991

Legion Ladies Pork Cutlet dinner– Feb. 24 starts 5:30 p.m. doors open 4:30. Tickets at the door, take out and eat-in options, delivery available within Fort Frances, must be pre-paid. Deadline to order is Monday Feb. 20. Call Vicki 271-3514 for delivery or more info.

Kids and Company’s second show– Feb 27, at 6:30 p.m. Emilio brings his amazing, glitter-filled chameleon circus cabaret right to you! A family-friendly musical spectacular, about embracing what makes you special,and letting that inner sparkle shine. Adam Proulx is a Canadian theatre artist known for his writing, performing, and puppetry. Tickets online at kidsandco.ca $12 and at the door $15.

Connect & Create– A free program for older adults at the Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre in partnership with the Northwestern Health Unit. Stop by the library for coffee, conversation and crafts! This 4 week program is every Wednesday @ 1:30pm starting March 1st. Please visit www.ffpltc.ca or call (807) 274-9879 to register. SnOasis is back!–Back for its 10th edition this fun day of winter activities is back. Save Saturday, March 4 for this fun day hosted by the Friends of the Museum. For more details see the Fort Frances Museum Facebook page.

Fort Frances Girls And Women’s Hockey Association radio BINGO– Mondays 7 p.m. on 93.1 The Border radio station. BINGO cards available at various locations throughout the district.

Fort Frances Lions Club TV Bingo– Thursdays 6:30 p.m. on Shaw Cable. Bingo cards available at the usual outlets

FAMILY DAY EVENTS HAPPENING IN THE DISTRICT

February 20 is Family Day and there are events happening everywhere for families to enjoy.

The Emo Rec Committee–will be having a free public skate from 10-11 a.m. and shinny from 11a.m. to noon. Kids snacks and free drinks will be provided.

Weechi-It-Te-Win Family Services– will be offering free events on Family Day, these events are open to the public: They are providing a free swim from 10:15-11:30 a.m. and skating from 11a.m.-3:30 p.m. and 1:15-2:45p.m. at the Memorial Sports Centre.

The Duke Arena will have free public skating offered to all from 11a.m. to 5p.m. Contact Danielle Bruyere at 274-3201 extension 4052 for further information. Be sure to spend time with your family on this day!

UNFC Winter-Biboon Carnival– Family day fun at the Couchiching FN rec centre. Food, prizes, dog sledding skating and more. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Bring your own chair and skates Sign up in advance for dog sled rides at bit.ly/3DiMHnN. Family Day Feb. 20. Contact UNFC for more details

Alberton Family Fun Day–The Alberton Rec. Committee invites you to join them on Family Day, Feb. 20. 1-4 p.m. for Family Fun Day at Millenium Park. Enjoy Skating, sliding, plenty of fun activities for the youngsters including snow art and more. Warm up with hot dogs, hot chocolate, s’mores and fresh popcorn.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES

The Rainycrest Tuck Shop is accepting donations– The Tuck Shop is open to residents, family, staff and visitors. Large stuffed bears, men’s and ladies’ slippers, socks, hats, personal care items and items for residents to place on their night stands or wall/door.

Rainycrest Auxiliary Membership–New members are needed and current members are reminded to renew their membership for 2023 dues are $5 per year and can be paid at the Tuck Shop or by calling 274-6954 (Judy) or 271-4114 (Donna)

Meals on Wheels is seeking volunteer drivers. Call Sheri at 274-4818 for more information or email s.monahan@rhcf.on.ca

The Fort Frances Volunteer Bureau is seeking new volunteers. Pick up an application from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, call 807-274-9555 or e-mail fortfrancesvb@gmail.com for more information.

The Legion Ladies Auxiliary Branch 29 is always on the lookout for new members! If you would like to know more about joining this group of fun and hard-working ladies, please contact Cindy Noble at 271-2021.