Around Town

2023 trappers workshop– Feb. 11, (this Saturday) 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Métis Hall in Fort Frances (714 Armit Ave). This years topic is: Cat and Canine best practices and Value Added Trapping. workshops, and displays. Lunch available by donation. Free admission – all welcome!

Valentine’s Luncheon–St. John the Baptist Anglican Church. This Saturday, Feb. 11. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Assorted soups, sandwiches and dainties $8.

Ice Fishing Workshop– Kay-Nah-Chi-Wah-Nung HIstorical Centre (Manitou Mounds) NEW DATE: Feb. 11, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Fishing license or status card required as well as Warm winter clothing and any ice fishing equipment you might have. To register contact Christine (807) 483-1163 or KNCWN@manitourapids.ca. There are lots of other events at Manitou Mounds check their Facebook for upcoming workshops.

55+ Movie Matinée– Friday, Feb. 17, 1:00 p.m. Fort Frances Public Library. A free showing of “The Fabelmans” for ages 55+. Rated PG-13. Growing up in post-World War II Arizona, young Sammy Fabelman aspires to become a filmmaker as he reaches adolescence, but discovers a family secret and explores how the power of films can help him see the truth.

UNFC Winter-Biboon Carnival–Family day fun at the Couchiching FN rec centre. Food, prizes, dog sledding skating and more. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Bring your own chair and skates Sign up in advance for dog sled rides at bit.ly/3DiMHnN. Family Day Feb. 20. Contact UNFC for more details

Shrove Tuesday Pancake Supper– St. John the Baptist Anglican Church. Feb. 21, 5-7 p.m. pancakes, sausages, fruit salad, tea or cofee for $6.

Fort Frances Lakers Bake Sale–The Lakers will be holding a bake sale ahead of their Feb 24 game vs. Sioux Lookout. 5-8 p.m. The Lakers are looking for donations of baked goods. Arrangements can be made for pick up. Call or Text Donna: 275-6915 or Sarah 275-6991

Kids and Company’s second show–Feb 27, at 6:30 p.m. Emilio brings his amazing, glitter-filled chameleon circus cabaret right to you! A family-friendly musical spectacular, about embracing what makes you special,and letting that inner sparkle shine. Adam Proulx is a Canadian theatre artist known for his writing, performing, and puppetry. Tickets online at kidsandco.ca $12 and at the door $15.

Fort Frances Girls And Women’s Hockey Association radio BINGO–Mondays 7 p.m. on 93.1 The Border radio station. BINGO cards available at various locations throughout the district.

Fort Frances Lions Club TV Bingo– Thursdays 6:30 p.m. on Shaw Cable. Bingo cards available at the usual outlets

The Rainycrest Tuck Shop is accepting donations– The Tuck Shop is open to residents, family, staff and visitors. Large stuffed bears, men’s and ladies’ slippers, socks, hats, personal care items and items for residents to place on their night stands or wall/door décor as well as gift items. Donations can be dropped inside the main entrance labelled ATTN: Gary Tuck Shop.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES

The Fort Frances Lakers Need Billets You can be a home away from home for a young hockey player. For more information you can contact Sarah at 275-6991 or visit fortfranceslakers.com.

Rainycrest Auxiliary Membership–New members are needed and current members are reminded to renew their membership for 2023 dues are $5 per year and can be paid at the Tuck Shop or by calling 274-6954 (Judy) or 271-4114 (Donna)

Meals on Wheels is seeking volunteer drivers. Call Sheri at 274-4818 for more information or email s.monahan@rhcf.on.ca

The Fort Frances Volunteer Bureau is seeking new volunteers. Pick up an application from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, call 807-274-9555 or e-mail fortfrancesvb@gmail.com for more information.

The Legion Ladies Auxiliary Branch 29 is always on the lookout for new members! If you would like to know more about joining this group of fun and hard-working ladies, please contact Cindy Noble at 271-2021.