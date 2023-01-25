Around Town

The Freeze Yer Gizzard Blizzard Run–January 28, beginning at 9 a.m. hosted by the International Falls Chamber of Commerce. To sign up, check out the event’s Facebook page.

Soup for the soul–Soup at Knox United Church Sat. Jan. 28 10 a.m.-12 noon. Pre-order appreciated but not required. Wild Rice, Hamburger, and Lentil (Vegetarian). Small $6 large $12. Contact 271-0073 or email knox.ucw.ff@gmail.com to order. Soup for pickup will be frozen, delivery available within Fort Frances.

Ice Fishing Workshop– Kay-Nah-Chi-Wah-Nung HIstorical Centre (Manitou Mounds) NEW DATE: Feb. 11, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Fishing license or status card required as well as Warm winter clothing and any ice fishing equipment you might have. To register contact Christine (807) 483-1163 or KNCWN@manitourapids.ca. There are lots of other events at Manitou Mounds check their Facebook for upcoming workshops.

Kids and Company’s second show–Feb 27, at 6:30 p.m. Emilio brings his amazing, glitter-filled chameleon circus cabaret right to you! A family-friendly musical spectacular, about embracing what makes you special,and letting that inner sparkle shine. Adam Proulx is a Canadian theatre artist known for his writing, performing, and puppetry. Tickets online at kidsandco.ca $12 and at the door $15

Baby Time at the Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre– Let Miss Sam lead you in fun bouncing and tickling rhymes, songs and stories that will make your baby smile. Visit with other Moms and caregivers, and share milestones. For babies from birth to 18 months. Thursday Mornings 10:15-11:15 a.m.

Fort Frances Girls And Women’s Hockey Association radio BINGO–Mondays 7 p.m. on 93.1 The Border radio station. BINGO cards available at various locations throughout the district.

Fort Frances Lions Club TV Bingo– Thursdays 6:30 p.m. on Shaw Cable. Bingo cards available at the usual outlets

The Rainycrest Tuck Shop is accepting donations– The Tuck Shop is open to residents, family, staff and visitors. Large stuffed bears, men’s and ladies’ slippers, socks, hats, personal care items and items for residents to place on their night stands or wall/door décor as well as gift items and knick knacks. Donations can be dropped inside the main entrance labelled ATTN: Gary Tuck Shop.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES

The Fort Frances Lakers Need Billets You can be a home away from home for a young hockey player. For more information you can contact Sarah at 275-6991 or visit fortfranceslakers.com.

Rainycrest Auxiliary Membership–New members are needed and current members are reminded to renew their membership for 2023 dues are $5 per year and can be paid at the Tuck Shop or by calling 274-6954 (Judy) or 271-4114 (Donna)

Meals on Wheels is seeking volunteer drivers. Call Sheri at 274-4818 for more information or email s.monahan@rhcf.on.ca

The Fort Frances Volunteer Bureau is seeking new volunteers. Pick up an application from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, call 807-274-9555 or e-mail fortfrancesvb@gmail.com for more information.

The Legion Ladies Auxiliary Branch 29 is always on the lookout for new members! If you would like to know more about joining this group of fun and hard-working ladies, please contact Cindy Noble at 271-2021.