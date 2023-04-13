Easter Egg-stravagance

It was a sunny, warm and busy day in downtown Fort Frances as hundreds of children and their parents turned out for the Kiwanis Club’s annual Easter Egg-stravaganza event that took place from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 8, 2023,and that saw excited youths crisscrossing downtown businesses to fill out maps and collect Easter goodies. Kiwanis club member Diane Maxey said during the event that they were excited to see so many people turn out to participate, and that people had been lining up as early as 15 minutes before the official start time to take part.