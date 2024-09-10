Supporting local healthcare a win-win

Barbara Monaghan of Fort Frances took home the latest winnings from the Riverside Foundation 50/50. She took home $9,243 with the same amount going to the Foundation. The deadline for the next draw is just around the corner.

Tickets for the next Riverside 50/50 are available now at www.riverside5050.ca or by calling the Foundation Office to arrange for offline sales. The Foundation wants to you to win even more and is offering a new ticket bundle of 500 chances for only $60 to grow the jackpot even larger! Early bird draws sponsored by West End Motors and Westland Insurance. The final early bird draw will be held September 18, with he Jackpot draw will taking place Friday, September 27 at 11:00 a.m.

Since January, your ticket purchases have supported the purchase of the following equipment: Paedeatric Crib – $10,000; Tilt Wheelchair – $7,000; Vital Sign Monitor – $6,000; and a Big Wheel Stretcher – $6,500.

All proceeds from the current draw will be put towards a Nu Step Bike/Stepping machine valued at $14,000 for the rehab department.

The Riverside Foundation for Health Care is the fundraising entity for Riverside Health Care Facilities. It is our mission to raise funds for the purchase of medical equipment, the support of patient/client services, and the improvement of medical facilities for all residents of the area served by Riverside Health Care. Donors can choose to designate their donation to a specific facility, department, or approved piece of capital equipment. Every dollar designated to a specific fund is used for it’s intended purpose. Riverside Foundation honours the capital approval process that is in place at Riverside Facilities and is only able to support the purchase of any medical equipment, support patient/client services, and support any improvement of medical facilities that has been granted approval by Riverside Health Care Facilities.