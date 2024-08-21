Loggers competition sees biggest turnout ever

17 loggers competed in the competition at the Rainy River Valley Agricultural Society Fall Fair last Friday morning. This was the largest ever competition in recorded memory according to MC Robin McCormick. After the first event the loggers all took a knee for a moment of silence in memory of long-time loggers competition volunteer Kenny Roen who died late last year. Events of the competition included the Jack and Jill buck saw, middle left, the tea boil, bottom left, the chain saw carving competition top right and the speed power saw, bottom right.

Events not pictured included the single buck saw, double buck, underhand chop, pole felling and pulpwood toss. Champion Logger was Jason Caul, with dad Kelvin Caul winning the Safety Logger