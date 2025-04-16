Fort Frances Minor Hockey Association Awards

U9 Awards Individual Awards
- Milt Strachan – Most Dedicated Award: Easton Katona (DC Giants)
- MVP: Porter Coyle (DC Giants)
Team Awards
- Fort Frances GM Frostbite:
- Most Improved: Austin Jacobson
- Most Team Spirit: Hudson Bobczynski
- Most Sportsmanlike: Ryker Ivanowich
- Westland Sharks:
- Most Improved: Jaxon Tucker
- Most Team Spirit: Yannick Schmidt
- Most Sportsmanlike: William Fitzgerald
- Armstrong Crushers:
- Most Improved: Liam Carlson
- Most Team Spirit: Chayton Morrison
- Most Sportsmanlike: Cody Gavel
- DC Giants:
- Most Improved: Hunter Penny-Copenace
- Most Team Spirit: Kingston Romaniuk
- Most Sportsmanlike: Bowen Potter
U11 Awards Individual Awards
- Most Valuable Player: Hunter Plante (Rainy Lake Attack)
- Most Valuable Defence: Bode Coyle (Rainy Lake Attack)
- Most Valuable Goalie: Reed Cooze (GreenPro Tar Cats)
Team Awards
- Causeway Cougars:
- Most Improved: Treydon Morrisseau
- Most Dedicated: Tanner Redford
- Most Team Spirit: Landon Whalen
- GreenPro Tar Cats:
- Most Improved: Ricky Morrisseau
- Most Dedicated: Chael Bruyere
- Most Team Spirit: Ryker Chartier
- Rainy Lake Attack:
- Most Improved: Kato Councillor
- Most Dedicated: Brody Young
- Most Team Spirit: Maddax Spuzak
- League Champions: Rainy Lake Attack
U11 Fort Frances Canadians AA Awards:
- Most Valuable Player: Tucker Simms
- Sheldon Mosbeck Most Dedicated Player: Axl Mosbeck
- Hahkala Perseverance Award: Brock Visser
U13 Awards Individual Awards
- Most Valuable Player: Cahlen Sinclair (Fort Frances Firemen)
- Mike Van Jura – Most Valuable Defence: S.J House (Times Tigers)
- Most Valuable Goalie: Clayton French (BP Royals)
- Walter “Whitey” Christiansen – Rookie of the Year: Austin Arpin (Times Tigers)
- Andrew Grynol – Most Sportsmanlike: Liam Young (Fort Frances Firemen)
Team Awards
- BP Royals:
- Most Improved: Dominic Caul
- Most Dedicated: Emry Calder
- Most Team Spirit: Jaycen Kliner
- Fort Frances Firemen:
- Most Improved: Camden Gushulak
- Most Dedicated: Chase Bruyere
- Most Team Spirit: Daxon Herod
- Times Tigers:
- Most Improved: Andrew Fitzgerald
- Most Dedicated: S.J House
- Most Team Spirit: Ethan Andrusco
- League Champions: BP Royals
U13 Fort Frances Canadians AA Awards:
- Most Valuable Player: Duncan MacKintosh
- Herb Cridland – Most Dedicated: Noah Veldhuisen
- Hahkala Perseverance Award: Casey Egan
U15 Awards Individual Awards
- Don Lovisa – Most Valuable Player: Reed SteCroix
- Most Valuable Defence: Jonah Homer
- Joe Bolzan Sr. – Most Valuable Goalie: Jesse Homer
- Bryce Devoe – Rookie of the Year: Mason Hebert
- Most Sportsmanlike: Keifer McKinnon
- League Champions: Holmlund Leafs
U15 Fort Frances Canadians AA Awards:
- Most Valuable Player: Troy Veldhuisen
- Most Dedicated: Mason Pfeifer
- Hahkala Perseverance Award: Drake Bodnar