 

Fort Frances Minor Hockey Association Awards

16 April 2025

U9 Awards Individual Awards

  • Milt Strachan – Most Dedicated Award: Easton Katona (DC Giants)
  • MVP: Porter Coyle (DC Giants)

Team Awards

  • Fort Frances GM Frostbite:
    • Most Improved: Austin Jacobson
    • Most Team Spirit: Hudson Bobczynski
    • Most Sportsmanlike: Ryker Ivanowich
  • Westland Sharks:
    • Most Improved: Jaxon Tucker
    • Most Team Spirit: Yannick Schmidt
    • Most Sportsmanlike: William Fitzgerald
  • Armstrong Crushers:
    • Most Improved: Liam Carlson
    • Most Team Spirit: Chayton Morrison
    • Most Sportsmanlike: Cody Gavel
  • DC Giants:
    • Most Improved: Hunter Penny-Copenace
    • Most Team Spirit: Kingston Romaniuk
    • Most Sportsmanlike: Bowen Potter

U11 Awards Individual Awards

  • Most Valuable Player: Hunter Plante (Rainy Lake Attack)
  • Most Valuable Defence: Bode Coyle (Rainy Lake Attack)
  • Most Valuable Goalie: Reed Cooze (GreenPro Tar Cats)

Team Awards

  • Causeway Cougars:
    • Most Improved: Treydon Morrisseau
    • Most Dedicated: Tanner Redford
    • Most Team Spirit: Landon Whalen
  • GreenPro Tar Cats:
    • Most Improved: Ricky Morrisseau
    • Most Dedicated: Chael Bruyere
    • Most Team Spirit: Ryker Chartier
  • Rainy Lake Attack:
    • Most Improved: Kato Councillor
    • Most Dedicated: Brody Young
    • Most Team Spirit: Maddax Spuzak
  • League Champions: Rainy Lake Attack

U11 Fort Frances Canadians AA Awards:

  • Most Valuable Player: Tucker Simms
  • Sheldon Mosbeck Most Dedicated Player: Axl Mosbeck
  • Hahkala Perseverance Award: Brock Visser

U13 Awards Individual Awards

  • Most Valuable Player: Cahlen Sinclair (Fort Frances Firemen)
  • Mike Van Jura – Most Valuable Defence: S.J House (Times Tigers)
  • Most Valuable Goalie: Clayton French (BP Royals)
  • Walter “Whitey” Christiansen – Rookie of the Year: Austin Arpin (Times Tigers)
  • Andrew Grynol – Most Sportsmanlike: Liam Young (Fort Frances Firemen)

Team Awards

  • BP Royals:
    • Most Improved: Dominic Caul
    • Most Dedicated: Emry Calder
    • Most Team Spirit: Jaycen Kliner
  • Fort Frances Firemen:
    • Most Improved: Camden Gushulak
    • Most Dedicated: Chase Bruyere
    • Most Team Spirit: Daxon Herod
  • Times Tigers:
    • Most Improved: Andrew Fitzgerald
    • Most Dedicated: S.J House
    • Most Team Spirit: Ethan Andrusco
  • League Champions: BP Royals

U13 Fort Frances Canadians AA Awards:

  • Most Valuable Player: Duncan MacKintosh
  • Herb Cridland – Most Dedicated: Noah Veldhuisen
  • Hahkala Perseverance Award: Casey Egan

U15 Awards Individual Awards

  • Don Lovisa – Most Valuable Player: Reed SteCroix
  • Most Valuable Defence: Jonah Homer
  • Joe Bolzan Sr. – Most Valuable Goalie: Jesse Homer
  • Bryce Devoe – Rookie of the Year: Mason Hebert
  • Most Sportsmanlike: Keifer McKinnon
  • League Champions: Holmlund Leafs

U15 Fort Frances Canadians AA Awards:

  • Most Valuable Player: Troy Veldhuisen
  • Most Dedicated: Mason Pfeifer
  • Hahkala Perseverance Award: Drake Bodnar
Colton Bodnar, left, presented team awards to the AA U15 Canadians. From left, MVP Troy Veldhuisen, Hahkala Perseverance Award Drake Bodnar, and Most Dedicated Player Mason Pfeifer.
Milton Strachan Jr. presented the U9 Milt Strachan Most Dedicated Player award to Easton Katona of the DC Giants.
On Saturday, April 12, the Fort Frances Minor Hockey Association gave out its end of the year awards in two banquets split between the younger and older groups. – Allan Bradbury photos

