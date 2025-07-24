30th Fort Frances Canadian Bass Championship in the books

It was a jam-packed, fun-filled week of fishing and other exciting activities during the 30th Annual Fort Frances Canadian Bass Championship held along the waterfront from July 17 to July 19, 2025. The tournament saw last year’s champs Ian Waterer and Motei Demers fend off competitors to keep their crown after three days of intense fishing action. Things along the waterfront kicked off Wednesday with the anglers boat parade and Taylor Swift tribute, followed up by 50’s cover band The Sensational Hot Rods on Thursday night, Quest for the Best on Friday Night and final weigh-ins and cover band The Killer Hooks closing out the week.