Row i Theatre goes to the dogs: 101 Dalmatians show this weekend

After working hard throughout the fall, the kids of Row i Theatre’s production of 101 Dalmatians are almost ready to go.

The show is being directed by Joanna Empey who recently returned to Fort Frances after studying music theatre at St. Clair College in Windsor, Ontario.

“Trevor reached out to me during the summer, the show had already been cast and everything and asked me if I’d be interested in directing, and I was so honoured and said yes right away,” Empey said.

“I just graduated from a music theatre program just this past spring, so this is my first show since I graduated. I’m really excited about it.”

A cast of young performers from across the Rainy River District are eagerly awaiting opening night to show off the results of their hard work, Disney’s 101 Dalmatians Kids edition, a stage production of the classic animated film. The show is set to run from November 6 to 8, 2025, at Knox United Church in Fort Frances. Tickets are available now at ticketscene.ca, and will also be available at the door ahead of each showtime. – Allan Bradbury photos

Empey says the young cast has been energetic.

“I’m not going to lie, it’s been wild. The kids have so much energy, but they’re so amazing,” she said.

“They’re so creative and imaginative and they bring so many ideas to the table. Whenever I’m directing a scene, I always have a few popping in with little bits of input on what we should do and it’s amazing to see. They bring so much to the table and it’s been amazing to work with them.”

The show is a shortened version of Disney’s classic cartoon of the same name, which originally debuted in 1961, with a few alterations and added musical numbers.

“It’s a very short and sweet version of 101 Dalmatians, about a half an hour,” Empey said.

“We’ve got a few narrators kind of bringing the audience through the story. Other than that it’s the original story with the puppies, and Cruella, and all of the others like Anita and Roger.”

Rounding out the direction of the show are Jaclyn Scott, who is the show’s Musical Director and live pianist, as well as choreographer Alexis Latter and assistant director Olivia Eldridge.

A week out from the show, Empey said she’s seen a great improvement from the cast.

“We’re working on some last minute props, and we’re getting ready to decorate the stage, it’s going to look amazing,” she said.

“Just from our last rehearsal I’ve been telling everybody how blown away I was by the kids and how much the show improved just over the last week. I think the kids are feeling the pressure a bit but I have full faith in them.

Shows are Thursday, Nov. 6 at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 7 at 6 p.m. and Saturday Nov. 8 at 1 p.m. in McMillan Hall at Knox United Church on Church St. in Fort Frances. Tickets are available online at https://ticketscene.ca/series/1537/ for $16 plus fees for adults and $13 plus fees for 12 and under and seniors 55+. Tickets will be available at the door for $20 and $17 respectively.