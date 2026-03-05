ATIKOKAN LOCKDOWN

Police issue shelter-in-place advisory warning of two armed suspects on the loose; one confirmed dead

The Town of Atikokan remained in lockdown Thursday after police warned of a shooting involving two armed men in masks that left one person dead, shutting schools, medical clinics and stores and prompting residents to stay behind closed doors.

Northwest OPP issued a shelter-in-place in the Town of Atikokan, Ont., Wednesday evening after receiving a report of shots fired at 7 p.m. in the Don Park area, which remained in place at time of publication. “Upon police arrival, one person was located deceased,” the police said in a press release. “The OPP recognizes the concern and anxiety this situation may cause. Every precaution is being taken to ensure public safety and bring the situation to a safe resolution.”

“There is an active situation with two outstanding individuals armed and dangerous and we’re asking people to continue the shelter-in-place,” OPP Sgt. Theresa Wabason told The Times. “We have a number of deployed resources to ensure the safety of everyone. We have our emergency response team, canine crime unit, members of the Atikokan OPP, Dryden OPP, Thunder Bay OPP, Rainy River OPP, all deployed to the area, and we’re monitoring the situation.”

“We don’t currently, we don’t have any information on them,” Wabason said. “The pictures that we posted on our social media is what we have at this time. So again, we’re asking anyone who might encounter anyone that seems suspicious to them to let us know. We’re chasing down every lead that’s been provided to us.”

Police posted on social media advising people in the area to remain in their homes. All businesses in Atikokan were shut down Thursday and events were cancelled, including a women’s wellness gathering to mark International Women’s Day. Drivers in the area were warned not to pick up hitchhikers and to follow directions from police officers on scene. People who are not in the immediate area were asked not to travel to the town about 140 km east of Fort Frances until further notice.

“OPP continues to advise residents in Atikokan to shelter-in-place as officers investigate an incident involving two possibly armed individuals at large,” police said in a statement early Thursday on social media. “The suspects are described as male, wearing in dark clothing and masks.”

Wabason also posted a video on social media informing the public of what to expect during the ongoing investigation.

“People can expect a larger police presence while we conduct our investigation,” OPP Sgt. Theresa Wabason said in the video. “We do realize that this does cause quite the emotional upset when a shelter in place is requested, and we are doing everything possible to come to a safe conclusion and apprehend the individuals.”

The OPP asked residents to remain indoors with doors and windows locked, and blinds and curtains closed. “If you are outdoors, please seek shelter in a secure location. Others should avoid the area until further notice. If you’re required to go to work, despite the shelter-in-place advisory, ensure you follow the shelter-in-place policy at your workplace.”

Residents were advised not to engage with the suspects and to call 911 immediately should the men be seen or encountered or suspicious activity observed. Anonymous tips can also be made to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.