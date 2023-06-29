Some communities postponing fireworks

Canada Day fireworks are being rescheduled to a later date in Kenora and Sioux Lookout due to the extreme fire risk.

Event organizers for both communities said they would postpone their fireworks displays until conditions improve.

“After consultation with the Ministry of Natural Resources and evaluation of the current hot and dry conditions, the City has cancelled the Canada Day fireworks event scheduled for July 1,” said the City of Kenora in a release.

“With the restricted fire zone in place, and the dry conditions, the potential of fireworks starting a wildland fire is too extreme. The safety of our community and our natural surroundings is our priority,” added Fire Chief David Pratt.

A day of celebration is still planned to take place on the Harbourfront hosted by Tourism Kenora.

The municipality of Sioux Lookout posted on its social media channels, “we are sad to announce that the Canada Day fireworks will be postponed for everyone’s safety. The risk of sparks from fireworks causing destructive and potentially life-threatening fires is far too great at this time.”

Canada Day celebration activities will take place in Sioux Lookout from noon until 5p.m. at Town Beach, hosted by the Lions Club, which said they will reschedule the fireworks once the fire ban is lifted.

Dryden’s Canada Day festivities start with a pancake breakfast at the legion and many activities at Cooper Park from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. will conclude with fireworks at Van Horne Landing at dusk.

Fort Frances is also going ahead with its fireworks display on Canada Day.

Fire Chief Tyler Moffitt said in an email the display, “will be operated by Canfire Pyrotechnic Ltd. They are professionals who have their Fireworks Operator Certificate, and Certificate of Insurance. As well, the fireworks are set off over the water, and the Canada Day Fireworks Organizers acquires approval from the Chief Fire Official annually.”

Moffitt emphasized the use of fireworks is still prohibited, with prohibited fireworks also including, but is not limited to, sky lanterns, celebration lanterns, wish lanterns, event lanterns, Chinese lanterns, sky candles, fire balloons or any other similar device.

“These Flying Lanterns use an open flame to float through the air,” he said. “Once they are lit and launched into the air, they pose a serious fire risk. These lanterns have the potential to cause significant fire injuries and losses.”

Red Lake will also end their Canada Day with fireworks at Howey Bay at dusk.

Sadya Aysarja, a recreation and activities programmer for Red Lake, said this year’s celebrations will include a full day of activities starting with a breakfast in the morning hosted by l’Association francophone de Red Lake and a full day of activities that run through midnight.

“For the opening ceremony [at noon], we have the mayor’s speech and a land acknowledgment. The Red Lake Sea Cadets and the legion members are doing a parade and bringing the flag down to the flag pole,” she said -adding there will be cake, lots of giveaways, and even an all-day baseball tournament.

“We have End of the Road Festival,” she said. “We have six different local bands playing pretty much from 3 p.m. to midnight.”

Aysarja said the committee still could use some volunteers to help and there will be golf cart services for seniors who can use the services located in the seniors tent.

“We would like to encourage everybody to bring their own lawn chairs,” she said.