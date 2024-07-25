Set Sail with a Pirates of the Riverside Sponsorship

Riverside Foundation for Health Care is seeking sponsors for its fall Gala

Ahoy, mateys! The Riverside Foundation is on a quest to plunder funds fer Riverside Health Care. Equipment treasures be buried across the district, and the Foundation needs yer help to raise enough booty to dig ‘em up on September 14th at the annual Gala, to be held at the Fort Frances Curling Club.

Sponsorship packages for the gala were mailed out in early July and there are still opportunities available for local businesses to join in. The Captain sponsorship, which is the presenting sponsor is still up for grabs and Table sponsorships are available at a variety of price points. Each of these sponsorships come with complimentary tickets.

If your business can’t quite commit to a full sponsorship, you are encouraged to partner up with another local business or reach out to the Foundation Office to discuss your options.

If businesses would still like to support the gala but aren’t able to make it in person, there are still some exclusive sponsorships opportunities available, including the Entertainment sponsorship which will assist with covering costs of getting Jack Sparrow to the event. That’s right, Jack Sparrow himself, along with Scarlett, are setting sail along the Rainy River and will be docking in Fort Frances to attend the gala.

In addition to Jack and Scarlett, the evening will offer various forms of entertainment, including raffles and games, auctions lead by Telford Advent of Riverbend Auction Services, a photo wall and temporary tattoo parlour, and oracle card readings by Jolee Nick of Pure Bliss Beyond Organics. Guests will also enjoy a pirate themed dinner prepared by Cater2U.

Funds from this year’s gala will be put towards uncovering treasure across the district. $4,000 will go towards a disinfectant system for the walk in tub at the Rainy River Health Centre, $10,200 will be used to purchase a new Stryker bed & mattress for the Emo Health Centre, a Sit-to-Stand lift in the amount of $7,500 will be purchased for La Verendrye General Hospital, and $7,000 will be put towards new dressers and nightstands for residents at Rainycrest Long Term Care.

Individual tickets for the gala are $75 each and will be available in mid-August. Watch the Foundation Facebook page for updates. To learn more or to receive a sponsorship package, contact the Foundation office at 274-4803 or allison.cox@rhcf.on.ca.